Pine Bluff, AR

salineriverchronicle.com

BCMC Employee Appreciation Council makes donations to local food banks

The Bradley County Medical Center Employee Appreciation Council made donations of $329.50 each to Ebenezer Food Pantry and Mt. Carmel Outreach Ministry Friday afternoon. Terry Young, member of the BCMC Employee Appreciation Council, presented the checks to Joyce Lephiew for Ebenezer Food Pantry and Patricia Newton for Mt. Carmel Outreach Ministry. The money was raised by the Employee Appreciation Council during the “Football Friday” sales which includes nachos, pickles, and popcorn on Fridays during football season.
BRADLEY COUNTY, AR
THV11

FedEx driver allegedly dumps packages in Mayflower

MAYFLOWER, Ark. — A FedEx worker is facing theft charges after allegedly dumping people's packages in Mayflower. It's the latest development in an investigation between the Mayflower Police Department and FedEx. "You could tell that they weren't just kicked off a truck or something they had been intentionally placed,"...
MAYFLOWER, AR
fox16.com

Little Rock police investigating multiple shootings on Rice Street

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Police in Little Rock are investigating after reports of multiple shootings on Rice Street Saturday evening. According to LRPD, three people were shot on the 1900 block of Rice Street. LRPD officials aid that all three victims have been transported to local hospitals and their...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Outsider.com

WATCH: Arkansas Woman Stumbles Upon 8-Point Buck Stuck in Garage

There are hunters that will go an entire season without seeing a buck, let alone an 8-pointer. One Arkansas woman found a buck in her garage. Just like that, the deer of many people’s dreams was just there, stuck in the garage. You think you know what you would do when the outdoors comes inside, but you don’t really know.
BENTON, AR
Arkansas Advocate

Arkansas National Guard soldiers lose jobs at military training center over federal disagreement

*This story was updated at 4 p.m. on Nov. 17, 2022, with comments from the National Guard Bureau. Roughly 20 members of the Arkansas National Guard stand to lose their jobs this week after state and federal leaders failed to reach an agreement on their continued employment at Camp Robinson and Fort Chaffee. These temporary […] The post Arkansas National Guard soldiers lose jobs at military training center over federal disagreement appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
ARKANSAS STATE
KATV

BOLO: Jacksonville police need help locating a stolen truck and trailers

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Jacksonville Police Department asking if anyone has seen or can help locate a stolen truck and trailers. A gray Silverado 1500 with the license plate number 601YGX, a gray 14-foot performance trailer with license plate number AB438839, and a red 7 by 16-foot cargo trailer with the license plate number AB523570 were stolen out of Jacksonville.
JACKSONVILLE, AR

