Pulaski County to build ‘tiny house’ village to address chronic homelessness
Pulaski County will fund the construction of a community village intended for chronically homeless people in the area. The project's first phase should be completed by the end of next year, according to the county judge
BCMC Employee Appreciation Council makes donations to local food banks
The Bradley County Medical Center Employee Appreciation Council made donations of $329.50 each to Ebenezer Food Pantry and Mt. Carmel Outreach Ministry Friday afternoon. Terry Young, member of the BCMC Employee Appreciation Council, presented the checks to Joyce Lephiew for Ebenezer Food Pantry and Patricia Newton for Mt. Carmel Outreach Ministry. The money was raised by the Employee Appreciation Council during the “Football Friday” sales which includes nachos, pickles, and popcorn on Fridays during football season.
Arkansas State Police release information on I-430 shooting investigation
Arkansas State Police have released information regarding a shooting that happened on Saturday night.
Bethel A.M.E. Church celebrates 159th anniversary in Little Rock
A historic Little Rock church celebrated a big anniversary Sunday morning.
FedEx driver allegedly dumps packages in Mayflower
MAYFLOWER, Ark. — A FedEx worker is facing theft charges after allegedly dumping people's packages in Mayflower. It's the latest development in an investigation between the Mayflower Police Department and FedEx. "You could tell that they weren't just kicked off a truck or something they had been intentionally placed,"...
Guns, Drugs, and Theft in Monday’s Saline County Mugshots on 11222022
Mugshots seen here are from the last few days of booking at the Saline County Detention Center. Having a mugshot does not equate with being guilty of a crime. Some faces will be seen frequently, since those on probation must check in on a regular basis. To see more information on a subject, click on their name.
Students react to a stain on a Pulaski County courthouse wall casting a grim shadow of the past on today
The Pulaski County courthouse is a place where justice is served, but an unjust shadow of a grim past policy that resurfaced over time on a wall there sparked a conversation among students about racism and acknowledging our history so we can more into the future.
Little Rock police investigating multiple shootings on Rice Street
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Police in Little Rock are investigating after reports of multiple shootings on Rice Street Saturday evening. According to LRPD, three people were shot on the 1900 block of Rice Street. LRPD officials aid that all three victims have been transported to local hospitals and their...
Families spend Thanksgiving without loved ones during Little Rock’s deadliest year
What should be a day of gratitude has been a day of grief for 75 different families in Little Rock.
BOLO: police looking for a man involved in a fraudulent use at a Walmart
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Jacksonville Police Department is looking for a suspect that they believe was involved in fraudulent use at a Walmart in Jacksonville. Police are asking the public to help identify this suspect. If you or anyone you know have any information on this theft, contact...
Theft, Possession, and Assault in this Weekend’s Saline County Mugshots on 11212022
Mugshots seen here are from the last few days of booking at the Saline County Detention Center. Having a mugshot does not equate with being guilty of a crime. Some faces will be seen frequently, since those on probation must check in on a regular basis. To see more information on a subject, click on their name.
Pulaski County deputies arrested a suspect wanted for October homicide in North Little Rock
Little Rock, Arkansas – North Little Rock shooting incident that happened on October 21st was fatal for one person. The local authorities confirmed the shooting later in the day but didn’t immediately reveal the identity of the victim. The day after the deadly shooting, local authorities identified the...
Pulaski County Sheriff's Office seeking information regarding 2019 cold case
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Pulaski County sheriff's Office announced Saturday that they are looking for information in reference to a 2019 cold case. According to a social media post, on Nov. 20, 2019, deputies responded to a deceased person found at 9820 Arch Street Pike in Little Rock.
AMBER Alert canceled after 14-year-old Sebastian County girl found safe
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Update 10:16 a.m:. The Amber Alert for Madison Baker has been inactivated. An Amber Alert has been issued for a 14-year-old girl from Sebastian County. The Arkansas State Police said that Madison Baker went missing at 5:28 p.m. and was last seen in Barling, Arkansas.
AG Rutledge introduces Arkansas law that protects seniors from financial exposition
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — During International Fraud Awareness Week, Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge highlights an award-winning state law on Wednesday. Rutledge and her members of the General Assembly introduced an Arkansas law to help protect Arkansas seniors as well as individuals with disabilities from falling victim to financial exploitation.
Sarah Huckabee Sanders' inauguration events to include prayer service, bourbon & cigars
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Republican Party of Arkansas announced some details surrounding the inauguration of Sarah Huckabee Sanders as the next governor of Arkansas. The events will start with a Freedom Fest on the afternoon of Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023. Sanders' husband, Bryan Chatfield Sanders, will host an...
WATCH: Arkansas Woman Stumbles Upon 8-Point Buck Stuck in Garage
There are hunters that will go an entire season without seeing a buck, let alone an 8-pointer. One Arkansas woman found a buck in her garage. Just like that, the deer of many people’s dreams was just there, stuck in the garage. You think you know what you would do when the outdoors comes inside, but you don’t really know.
LRFD: Woman found dead in Westside Creek Apartments fire on Sam Peck Road
Little Rock fire officials said that a woman was killed in an apartment fire early Tuesday morning.
Arkansas National Guard soldiers lose jobs at military training center over federal disagreement
*This story was updated at 4 p.m. on Nov. 17, 2022, with comments from the National Guard Bureau. Roughly 20 members of the Arkansas National Guard stand to lose their jobs this week after state and federal leaders failed to reach an agreement on their continued employment at Camp Robinson and Fort Chaffee. These temporary […] The post Arkansas National Guard soldiers lose jobs at military training center over federal disagreement appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
BOLO: Jacksonville police need help locating a stolen truck and trailers
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Jacksonville Police Department asking if anyone has seen or can help locate a stolen truck and trailers. A gray Silverado 1500 with the license plate number 601YGX, a gray 14-foot performance trailer with license plate number AB438839, and a red 7 by 16-foot cargo trailer with the license plate number AB523570 were stolen out of Jacksonville.
