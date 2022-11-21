The Walt Disney World Resort has announced a new holiday Light Show to debut at Spaceship Earth in EPCOT Park for the winter season. But what will it entail?. For Guests looking to get into the spirit of the season, there’s no better place to look than the Disney Parks. In Walt Disney World, all four Parks have decked the halls with special merriment and fun. For example, you can celebrate with Mickey and Minnie Mouse over at the Magic Kingdom during Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party, meet the adorable Merry Menagerie at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and enjoy the International Festival of Holidays within EPCOT’s World Showcase.

