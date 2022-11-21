Read full article on original website
Should Disney Fans Prepare For a Merger Between Apple and Disney Under Bob Iger?
After exactly 999 days, Bob Chapek has been replaced by Bob Iger as the CEO of the Walt Disney Company. These changes have been largely welcomed by Disney fans who felt that the choices made during Bob Chapek’s time as CEO were damaging the Disney theme park experience. However,...
Battle of the Bobs: The Crazy Timeline of Chapek’s Axing
It has been the news that has sent shockwaves around the entertainment industry. Bob Chapek has been fired as CEO of The Walt Disney Company, and his predocessor, Bob Iger, has been called to step in for two years. And according to sources, it was also a shock for Chapek...
Is the Walt Disney Company Preparing to Fire the President of Lucasfilm?
Beginning with E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial (1982), Kathleen Kennedy has had an extensive career producing some of the most iconic films of the 80s, 90s, and even 2000s. She’s worked on films such as the Jurassic Park franchise, the Indiana Jones franchise, the Back to the Future trilogy, and more. She’s also one of the co-founders of the production company Amblin Entertainment.
Walt Disney World Performer Is Quickly Escorted Out of the Parade After Giving the Signal In This Puzzling Video
Mickey’s Very Christmas Party is in full swing, and at this point, all of the special event tickets are sold out. Guests are filling social media with photos and videos from their trip to the Magic Kingdom, showing the festive decorations and holiday cheer. But one Guest recently caught...
Fans Are Wondering Why the Lighting Lane Was So Long At This Disney Park
As more changes are made to the Disney Parks experience, Guests become increasingly frustrated. Some Guests claim that the Genie+ and Lighting Lane systems are causing problems for DAS (Disability Access Service) pass users. Other Guests remember what the FastPass system was like and miss those days. Some Guests enjoy...
The Latest Theme Park Innovations From IAAPA Expo 2022
The biggest trade show in the theme park, amusement park, and general themed entertainment world just wrapped, and IAAPA Expo 2022 (IAAPA being short for the International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions) at the Orange County Convention Center was no disappointment when it came to exciting news about what might soon be coming to a Disney, Universal, or other theme park near you!
Are You A Wader, Swimmer, or Diver? The Three Types of Theme Park Guests Explained
When you hear the phrase “waders, swimmers, and divers” you likely imagine a body of water – perhaps the ocean surf, or a placid swimming pool. But if you’re a theme park designer, you almost certainly start to think about audience/Guest reactions to the stories you’ve put thousands of hours of work into.
Disney Offers First Ever ‘Star Wars:’ Galactic Starcruiser Discount!
Today, the Walt Disney Company announced a brand-new discount for their Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser experience on eligible voyages in 2023. Described as “the most immersive Star Wars story ever created,” the Galactic Starcruiser opened in March of 2022, taking Guests on a journey through the galaxy far, far away via the Halcyon Starcruiser– a Resort set within a massive spaceship.
The Story and History of Disney Springs
If you’re traveling to Walt Disney World for more than just a few days, then chances are that at one point or another you’re going to check out Disney Springs. Labeled by the Walt Disney World Resort as “an eclectic mix of unique shops, one-of-a-kind restaurants and lively entertainment” – all under the tagline “Happily Whatever You’re After” – the shopping, dining, and entertainment district nestled on Disney property is free to enter, but just try leaving without spending money on food, merchandise, or a show!
The Festive Fun You Don’t Want To Miss at Disney Springs
The Holiday season has definitely arrived in Walt Disney World and is being celebrated right through to December 30th. There’s plenty of festivities taking place throughout the Walt Disney World Resort as we write; in the Disney Parks and Disney Resort hotels, as well as Disney Springs. Of course, these festivities include the Walt Disney World Christmas decorations that are displayed for Guests to admire.
Don’t Miss The Most Underrated Holiday Decorations in Walt Disney World
Christmas is a highly anticipated celebration in the Disney Parks and Resorts. Not only does it bring incredible Christmas trees and decorations to admire around the Walt Disney World Resort, but it also brings gingerbread houses, speciality and limited edition food and beverage options, new merchandise and a whole lot of fun for Guests to experience.
New Details on Spaceship Earth’s Holiday Light Show at EPCOT
The Walt Disney World Resort has announced a new holiday Light Show to debut at Spaceship Earth in EPCOT Park for the winter season. But what will it entail?. For Guests looking to get into the spirit of the season, there’s no better place to look than the Disney Parks. In Walt Disney World, all four Parks have decked the halls with special merriment and fun. For example, you can celebrate with Mickey and Minnie Mouse over at the Magic Kingdom during Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party, meet the adorable Merry Menagerie at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and enjoy the International Festival of Holidays within EPCOT’s World Showcase.
Guest Points Out Glaring Inclusivity Problem at Universal Studios, Notes She Doesn’t Have This Problem at Walt Disney World
Ever since Universal Studios Florida opened in Orlando in 1990, the theme park has been considered competition for Walt Disney World Resort. While Disney World may be more popular with family-oriented Guests, Universal Studios and Islands of Adventure have always been popular with thrill seekers. However, one Guest recently spoke...
