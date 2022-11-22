Read full article on original website
Related
Have You Seen the Devil Monkey of New Hampshire?
There’s been a lot of talk about scary animals lately. Mostly from me. But in researching New Hampshire’s most dangerous animal (not who you’d think it would be), I came across some local folklore I couldn't believe I’d yet to hear. How have I never heard...
Can You Find the $10,000 That’s Been Hidden Somewhere in New Hampshire?
Justin Spencer is the creator of the Manchester-based band "Recycled Percussion". They do so much for Granite Staters through their show and brand called "Chaos and Kindness". A lot of negative stuff has happened in the world over the past few years, and Justin is always doing what he can to bring joy and hope to people's lives. One time, he hopped on his Harley and took a ride to a trailer park in Loudon, New Hampshire, to visit the trailer he lived in from age 8-11. He knocked on the door to introduce himself, but no one answered. He slipped a $1,000 check under the door with a note that said “I grew up in this house”. Another time during a Christmas season of the pandemic, he went into a Walmart store and bought every single kid's bike they had, and donated them to children in need. And now, Justin and his kindness squad are back at it!
WCVB
More questions remain as suspect in New Hampshire manhunt is arraigned
LYNDEBOROUGH, N.H. — A man who authorities say is connected to two separate incidents in rural New Hampshire towns was arraigned on a charge of attempted murder on Friday. The New Hampshire Attorney General's Office said Robert Gagnon, 45, was arraigned in superior court on a charge of attempted murder in the shooting of Carlos Quintong, 44, of Manchester, New Hampshire.
These Are 17 of the Best Coffee Shops in New Hampshire
There's nothing like a steaming hot cup of coffee (or iced, whatever floats your boat) to give you that much-needed energy boost to tackle the day ahead. For some, getting that caffeine kick can make a difference in the day, and we don't blame you. It can be hard waking up on Monday morning to go to work after already dealing with the Sunday scaries. And even if you enjoy your job, that doesn't change the fact that our bodies are tired, and may need some extra assistance to get that pep in our step.
Seven Seacoast New Hampshire Beaches You Should Walk in the Winter
Thanksgiving has come and gone. The days are shorter. The sun but a brief visitor. Seriously! You are not a real New Englander unless you value the winter beach months as much – if not more – as those we enjoy in the summer. “There’s more to do...
nhtalkradio.com
New Hampshire Headlines: Amanda Gokee
Reporter Amanda Gokee of the New Hampshire Bulletin joins A. J. Kierstead to discuss the Manchester recounts and the Belknap County delegation. More at newhampshirebulletin.com. https://newhampshirebulletin.com/briefs/recount-of-manchester-ward-6-house-race-to-continue-rules-judge-amy-ignatius/. https://newhampshirebulletin.com/2022/11/18/after-voters-wake-up-to-extremism-a-new-belknap-county-delegation-takes-shape/
Is it Illegal to Sleep in Your Car in New Hampshire?
Have you ever been on a long car ride and you start to feel unbelievably sleepy? You try everything you can think of combat the sleepiness, including smacking your own face, rolling down the windows and letting the cold air hit your face, and blasting upbeat music. But sometimes, the smartest and safest thing to do is pull over and sneak in a little roadside snooze. There are even highway signs that tell you to do this. I was curious what the law is around sleeping your car in New Hampshire. Is it legal or not? I did a little digging.
Have You Heard of the Smuttynose Island Axe Murders in Maine?
Many people know of the Isles of Shoals, a collection of islands off the coast of Maine and New Hampshire that are a popular destination during the summer months. Guests can travel aboard the Thomas Laighton out to Star Island, get off the boat and explore the area, or even spend the night at the Oceanic Hotel.
These Are the 20 Most Populated New Hampshire Towns
A recent look into the 20 least populated towns in all of New Hampshire uncovered some information that was quite interesting. For instance, it turned out that the least-populated town in all of New Hampshire was the two-person town of Livermore. The area was once a thriving small community, but is now a wooded ghost town. Only structural remnants and varying debris remain from the place that once was.
Invaders coming soon to a forest near you
Forests define New Hampshire’s landscape. At more than 80 percent forested, our state is the second most forest covered state in the union, just after Maine. It hasn’t always been that way, as historians will remind us. When European settlers arrived, they found a forest that they assumed was primeval, or untouched. It was in […] The post Invaders coming soon to a forest near you appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
whdh.com
Police arrest New Hampshire man, the second in connection to Martha’s Vineyard bank robbery
TISBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - State Police arrested a New Hampshire man in connection to the robbery of a bank in Martha’s Vineyard, District Attorney Michael O’Keefe’s office announced Saturday. Friday evening at 8:00 p.m., authorities including State Police and the Federal Bureau of Investigation arrested Omar Johnson...
WCAX
Wreaths Across America coming to Vermont
RANDOLPH, Vt. (WCAX) - Wreaths Across America will be at Vermont Veterans Memorial Cemetery on December 17th. They’ll be laying remembrance wreaths on graves, while saying the name of each veteran aloud. So far, 434 are wreaths have been sponsored, but they’re hoping to get 1,066 more. It...
NH State Police Clocks 2 Drunk Drivers at Over 100 MPH on I-93
A New Hampshire State Police trooper pulled over two drivers going well over 100 mph on Interstate 93 early Sunday morning charging both with aggravated driving under the influence. A Massachusetts man was clocked at 120 mph in Bow around 3:20 a.m. as he passed Trooper Zach Bilotta. Jacob Hulsoor,...
NECN
Missing Massachusetts Hiker Found Dead on NH Mountain
A hiker who went missing in New Hampshire last weekend was found dead on Wednesday morning, officials said. Emily Sotelo, 19, of Westford, Massachusetts, was dropped off Sunday morning at a Franconia Notch State Park campground, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said. Her hiking route included Mount Lafayette, Haystack, and Flume. The Boston Globe said she was attempting to finish hiking all 48 of the 4,000-foot mountains in New Hampshire before her 20th birthday this week.
The Responses to Hiker Emily Sotelo Missing in New Hampshire Are Just So Weird
First off, let's not bury the headline. This past Sunday, November 20, according to a Facebook post by the New Hampshire Fish & Game, 20-year-old Emily Sotelo was dropped off in the morning at Lafayette Place Campground in Franconia, New Hampshire. According to a story from NEWS CENTER Maine, Emily,...
WMUR.com
What's the best Christmas tree farm in New Hampshire?
Each week, we look for the best that New Hampshire has to offer in our Viewers' Choice feature. It's time to get into the Christmas spirit! And we know it can be easier or more practical for some to get an artificial tree, but there's nothing quite like a real one. And in New Hampshire, there are a lot of places you can go to get a fresh tree.
nbcboston.com
Vermont Landmark Flips Switch on ‘Winter Lights' for Holiday Season
A Vermont landmark is ready to flip the switch on its holiday celebration known as Winter Lights. Fourteen buildings and gardens on the grounds of Shelburne Museum are decked out in what is estimated to be more than 250,000 LED bulbs. One of the highlights is the early 1900s Steamboat...
After years being homeless, a Vermont man spent thanksgiving at his place
Ahead of Thanksgiving, organizations in our region are working around the clock put food in the stomachs of those who go hungry. Meet Jeff Flores, a 52-year-old man, who says he’s full of the holiday spirit. “Never, ever, say that it can never happen to you,” says Jeff Flores. “Because it can. And in the […]
Here Are 25 Things That Shock People After Moving to Maine
I moved to Maine from Pennsylvania when I was young and because of my age I didn't really notice too many differences, apart from the accent and food. One thing that surprised me and my mom was the "Hoagies." Now, if you're in PA and order a hoagie, it's a huge Italian sandwich with every single deli meat known to man.
Maine man allegedly killed brother whose badly mutilated body was found in trailer
POLAND, Maine (TCD) -- A 34-year-old man who allegedly believed he was "The Terminator" stands accused of killing his oldest brother. The Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a mobile home on Thursday, Nov. 24. At the scene, they reportedly found the deceased victim. According to the Sheriff's...
US105
Temple, TX
9K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
US 105 New Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Killeen and Temple, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0