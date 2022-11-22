Read full article on original website
Billings nursing home forced to relocate dementia patients
Monday evening, Aarberge was moved to the Billings Clinic Psychiatric center due to staffing shortages and low Medicaid reimbursement rates set by the state according to employees at Parkview.
Boil water notice issued for Meadowlark Mobile Home Park residents in Billings
Residents were notified of the boil notice by a text from the park management, around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Billings Police Department gives out turkeys, not tickets
Routine traffic stops in Billings ended with a Thanksgiving surprise for drivers Wednesday morning when the Billings Police Department gave out turkeys, not tickets.
Fire Watch: Structure Fire @ The 2900 block of Chapman Lane in Billings
According to the Billings Fire Department Twitter Account, and the Neighbors App:. The Billings Fire Department has responded to a fire call around the 2900 block of Chapman Lane in Billings. At this time, no information has been released on possible injuries or the cause. Expect travel disruptions in the...
Turkey traffic jam: Wild bird causing delays on Zimmerman Trail in Billings
Winter weather is usually the cause for headaches on Zimmerman Trail in Billings, but over the last few weeks, a wild turkey has been stopping cars in their tracks.
Billings woman hospitalized after downtown Billings stabbing
BPD Lt. Wooley reports police are investigating a stabbing that happened on 3rd Avenue South and South 30th in Billings around noon on Tuesday. A 38-year-old woman was taken to a local hospital by ambulance for stab wounds. No word on whether her injuries are life-threatening. Lt. Wooley reports there...
Stabbing hospitalizes one person in Billings
BILLINGS, Mont. - A person was hospitalized after a stabbing in a residence in the 1200 block of 3rd Street West in Billings Thursday. The Billings Police Department said on social media two men were fighting inside a residence, the unidentified suspect stabbed the suspect and then left the scene.
Montana Teens Overdose On This Legal Drug. Have You Heard Of It?
Recently, three 14-year olds overdosed at Billings West High School. According to MTN News, two boys were brought to the hospital and the third was sent home with an adult. These overdoses put the school in a soft lockdown until they felt they had the safety of the students under control.
