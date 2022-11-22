Read full article on original website
The Challenge bumped after low viewership numbers
The Australia edition of The Challenge, titled The Challenge: War of the Worlds, has been bumped to a later time slot after reporting extremely low ratings. The Challenge is a hugely popular reality show that originated in the UK and has spawned 37 seasons. It regularly features reality stars from both the UK and the US and sees the cast members compete against each other in gruelling and physical challenges.
