Marshall Drops Hoops Classic Finale After Late Norfolk State Push
SAVANNAH, Ga. – Marshall dropped the championship game of the Hostilo Hoops Community Classic, 48-43, to Norfolk State Wednesday night at Enmarket Arena in Savannah. "Tough way to end this trip to Georgia which was generally pretty good for us," Marshall Head Coach Tony Kemper said. "Offensively, we've got to shoot better. Defensively, there's things that we could've and should've done better, but we held them to 48. The free throw differential was big, and turnovers, we're not doing very good at that right now."
Herd Football Hosts Georgia State on Senior Day
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Marshall hosts the Georgia State Panthers Saturday at noon from Joan C. Edwards Stadium. 20 Marshall seniors will be honored before the game. The Marshall University football team will honor 20 players making their final appearance for the Thundering Herd. The seniors will be honored in a pregame ceremony. The list of players honored are:
