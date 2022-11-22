SAVANNAH, Ga. – Marshall dropped the championship game of the Hostilo Hoops Community Classic, 48-43, to Norfolk State Wednesday night at Enmarket Arena in Savannah. "Tough way to end this trip to Georgia which was generally pretty good for us," Marshall Head Coach Tony Kemper said. "Offensively, we've got to shoot better. Defensively, there's things that we could've and should've done better, but we held them to 48. The free throw differential was big, and turnovers, we're not doing very good at that right now."

