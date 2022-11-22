Read full article on original website
Yankees 2022 Roster Report Cards: Wandy Peralta
One of the most consistent parts of the New York Yankees over the past few seasons has been the bullpen. General manager Brian Cashman has repeatedly found strong arms through many different outlets to help aid one of the most crucial parts of a World Series-hopeful baseball team. Wandy Peralta was a critical relief pitcher over the last two seasons, specifically in the 2022 Major League Baseball season.
Yankees Social Media Spotlight: How the Bombers celebrated Thanksgiving
Since the start of the pandemic, we have kept you posted on what the Yankees have been up to on social media. The MLB season has come to an end, but we’ll continue to see action from our favorite players and Yankee figures. Here’s your weekly update on what your favorite Yankees have been doing on social media!
What to do about Aaron Hicks moving forward
There are a lot of moves that the Yankees would love to make this offseason, but there are plenty of restraints in place that block some of the more appealing ones. Some are self-restrictions around just what the budget is, more involve what a prospective trade partner would demand in return for any potential deal, but a few revolve around decisions the Yankees have already made to tie up money into players that aren’t holding up their end of the bargain.
Yankees Potential Free Agent Target: Andrew Chafin
As a contending team, the Yankees’ No. 1 priority should be securing the signature of star outfielder Aaron Judge on a long-term contract. Everything else is secondary – albeit still important – because having the reigning AL MVP will almost guarantee that the Bombers are a playoff-caliber team. Subtract him, and it’s not so obvious anymore.
Yankees History: The 1904 Highlanders’ Hell Week
For a variety of reasons, doubleheaders are becoming rarer in modern baseball. While every team will typically still play a couple in a season, they always now happen as the result of postponements, be it because of weather or other weird circumstances. Back in the day, not only were there...
Yankees Mailbag: Potential Torres deals and a unique Donaldson solution
Good afternoon everyone, it’s time for another edition of the mailbag. Remember to send in your questions for our weekly call by e-mail to pinstripealleyblog [at] gmail [dot] com. Brad G. asks: It seems to make sense for the Yankees to look into moving Gleyber this offseason. What is...
Today on Pinstripe Alley - 11/27/22
The world keeps on running, but the offseason is still crawling. Not much has happened of late, and the winter meetings come closer and closer with the hope of kicking off the cycle of moves that are holding everything up. Thanksgiving has passed and with it Black Friday, but perhaps some teams are waiting for Cyber Monday to email some offers to free agents? One can hope, at least.
