High Point, NC

ncconstructionnews.com

German motor producer to build $100 million factory in Winston-Salem

Ziehl-Abegg Inc., a manufacturer of motors and fans for commercial ventilation systems, has picked Winston-Salem for a $100 million expansion. The company announced on Nov. 16 that it will build its North American headquarters just east of the city and move production from Greensboro – part of a significant expansion by Ziehl-Abegg in North America.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

Winston-Salem man gives out free Thanksgiving meals to homeless

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — One Winston-Salem man makes sure that no person goes without a home cooked meal on Thanksgiving or any holiday of the year and gives food outside the Bethesda Center For The Homeless. Winston-Salem resident, Arthur Green has been giving out meals during the holiday for 10...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
country1037fm.com

Convenience Chain Selling $1.99 Gas For Thanksgiving In North Carolina

The trip over the river and through the woods could cost less this year. A convenience chain is selling $1.99 gas for the Thanksgiving holiday in North Carolina. Sheetz will sell its Unleaded 88 gasoline for $1.99 a gallon through midnight on November 28, 2022. We spoke to a worker at Sheetz in Wake Forest (1895 South Franklin St.), who said the promotion is only available at Sheetz locations that sell Unleaded 88. Unleaded 88 is a gasoline/ethanol blend with a higher percentage of ethanol. It is also known as E15, indicating that it contains 15% ethanol.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

Fire in Surry County on Thanksgiving

SURRY COUNTY, N.C. — Some firefighters spent Thanksgiving putting out a fire. A fire broke out in forestry in Dobson, North Carolina, on Thursday. This was on Ponderosa Pine Lane, near Highway 601. Local fire departments were unable to share details on damage or injuries, but our reporter on...
DOBSON, NC
FOX8 News

Vehicle catches fire in parking lot of Pavilion Shopping Center on Hanes Mall Boulevard in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem firefighters put out a vehicle fire on Monday afternoon. Around 2:20 p.m., the Winston-Salem Fire Department reported a vehicle fire in the Pavilion Shopping Center parking lot on Hanes Mall Boulevard. Firefighters urged the public to “be safe and aware” in the area while the fire was extinguished. The cause […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

2 injured in North Liberty Street shooting

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Two men were injured in a shooting in Winston-Salem Sunday. Police said Daquan Jebrell Rhyne, 28, and Maurice Chevon Moore, 36, were on North Liberty Street and Fairchild Road shortly before 4 a.m. when they were shot at multiple times. Moore is being treated at a...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
860wacb.com

Missing Teen And Boyfriend From Statesville Found Safe

Two individuals, including a teenager reported missing have been found. The Statesville Police Department reports that 16-year-old Chloe Hastings and her boyfriend, Ayden Wood, were found safe in Florida. As reported on November 15, Hastings went missing and it was believed that she may have ran away with Wood. On...
STATESVILLE, NC
WXII 12

2 arrested after a tractor-trailer found with 230 lbs. of marijuana

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — Two men were arrested after deputies discovered a tractor-trailer hauling marijuana. The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office said their Highway Criminal Interdiction team stopped the tractor-trailer on Interstate 85 in Archdale. They said the tractor-trailer was registered out of California. A K-9 alerted deputies to drugs. Deputies discovered 230 pounds of marijuana.
ARCHDALE, NC
CBS 17

NC plane crash kills grandparents flying to see family for Thanksgiving

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP/WNCN) – Authorities say a small plane crashed in Winston-Salem on Saturday, killing two people. Winston-Salem Police Department spokeswoman Kira Boyd told the Winston-Salem Journal that two people died in the crash of small plane in a neighborhood on Saturday morning. The Winston-Salem Fire Department and the Federal Aviation Administration said that the […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC

