ncconstructionnews.com
German motor producer to build $100 million factory in Winston-Salem
Ziehl-Abegg Inc., a manufacturer of motors and fans for commercial ventilation systems, has picked Winston-Salem for a $100 million expansion. The company announced on Nov. 16 that it will build its North American headquarters just east of the city and move production from Greensboro – part of a significant expansion by Ziehl-Abegg in North America.
WXII 12
Winston-Salem man gives out free Thanksgiving meals to homeless
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — One Winston-Salem man makes sure that no person goes without a home cooked meal on Thanksgiving or any holiday of the year and gives food outside the Bethesda Center For The Homeless. Winston-Salem resident, Arthur Green has been giving out meals during the holiday for 10...
country1037fm.com
Convenience Chain Selling $1.99 Gas For Thanksgiving In North Carolina
The trip over the river and through the woods could cost less this year. A convenience chain is selling $1.99 gas for the Thanksgiving holiday in North Carolina. Sheetz will sell its Unleaded 88 gasoline for $1.99 a gallon through midnight on November 28, 2022. We spoke to a worker at Sheetz in Wake Forest (1895 South Franklin St.), who said the promotion is only available at Sheetz locations that sell Unleaded 88. Unleaded 88 is a gasoline/ethanol blend with a higher percentage of ethanol. It is also known as E15, indicating that it contains 15% ethanol.
WXII 12
Fire in Surry County on Thanksgiving
SURRY COUNTY, N.C. — Some firefighters spent Thanksgiving putting out a fire. A fire broke out in forestry in Dobson, North Carolina, on Thursday. This was on Ponderosa Pine Lane, near Highway 601. Local fire departments were unable to share details on damage or injuries, but our reporter on...
WXII 12
Sheetz to drop gas prices to $1.99 a gallon for unleaded 88 for limited time
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Sheetz announced it will drop gasoline prices for Unleaded 88 to $1.99 a gallon for a limited time for the Thanksgiving travel rush. Click the video player above to watch the latest headlines from WXII 12 News. Sheetz said the promotion will begin on Monday, Nov....
Vehicle catches fire in parking lot of Pavilion Shopping Center on Hanes Mall Boulevard in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem firefighters put out a vehicle fire on Monday afternoon. Around 2:20 p.m., the Winston-Salem Fire Department reported a vehicle fire in the Pavilion Shopping Center parking lot on Hanes Mall Boulevard. Firefighters urged the public to “be safe and aware” in the area while the fire was extinguished. The cause […]
WXII 12
Restaurants open Thanksgiving Day 2022: Including dine-in, carry-out, catering options
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Thanksgiving Day is upon us! You can forget about cooking the turkey and worrying about all the sides, let someone else do it for you!. The following restaurants will be open or have catering, or carry-out options this Thanksgiving holiday. If you would like your restaurant...
Man dies after crash on West Gate City Boulevard in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police responded to a car crash on West Gate City Boulevard Monday night. Tiera Chanel Whitehead, 22, was drive northeast when she made an unsafe U-turn when she hit Corey Andre Sparks, 42, on his motorcycle. Sparks was taken to the hospital where he later...
2 injured in North Liberty Street shooting
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Two men were injured in a shooting in Winston-Salem Sunday. Police said Daquan Jebrell Rhyne, 28, and Maurice Chevon Moore, 36, were on North Liberty Street and Fairchild Road shortly before 4 a.m. when they were shot at multiple times. Moore is being treated at a...
This Diner in North Carolina is One of the Best Places To Eat in the Entire State
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're in the mood for a great Diner place in North Carolina, you have to add this diner to your list.
860wacb.com
Missing Teen And Boyfriend From Statesville Found Safe
Two individuals, including a teenager reported missing have been found. The Statesville Police Department reports that 16-year-old Chloe Hastings and her boyfriend, Ayden Wood, were found safe in Florida. As reported on November 15, Hastings went missing and it was believed that she may have ran away with Wood. On...
WXII 12
Former WSSU student dead in Mexico hotel room, autopsy shows attack wounds
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A woman who died during a trip to Mexico was a former student at Winston-Salem State University. Shanquella Robinson was found dead in her hotel room while vacationing with friends in Cabo last month. Her family said her friend told them Robinson died from alcohol poisoning.
Reidsville man dead after crash on I-40 in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A 60-year-old man died from his injuries after a crash on I-40 Greensboro police said James Barley has died from injuries sustained in a crash on I-40 East at South Elm-Eugene Street on October 7. Barley was driving a 2013 Harley Davidson Motorcycle down a ramp...
860wacb.com
Taylorsville Police Arrest Winston Salem Man On South Carolina Fugitive Warrant
A Winston Salem man was arrested on Saturday, November 19th by Taylorsville Police. He was served with a fugitive warrant from the state of South Carolina. 34-year old Charles Emmanuel Brantley was in possession at the time of his arrest, with a rental truck that he allegedly failed to return to a company in South Carolina.
1 killed, 3 seriously injured in NC head-on crash
A truck was going south, crossed the median and collided head-on with a truck going north.
WXII 12
12 Investigates: Triad police department shortages and violent crime
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The three largest city police departments in the Triad — Greensboro, Winston-Salem, and High Point — are all facing significant staffing shortages due to a variety of factors and both current and former members of Triad law enforcement are concerned about the future. When...
WXII 12
Thieves caught on camera breaking into Lexington gun store, taking off with several firearms
LEXINGTON, N.C. — A Lexington gun store is the latest target of a recent string of gun shop break-ins across the Piedmont Triad. In the last month alone, WXII has received reports of at least five of these similar crimes taking place in our area. Today, WXII spoke with...
WXII 12
2 arrested after a tractor-trailer found with 230 lbs. of marijuana
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — Two men were arrested after deputies discovered a tractor-trailer hauling marijuana. The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office said their Highway Criminal Interdiction team stopped the tractor-trailer on Interstate 85 in Archdale. They said the tractor-trailer was registered out of California. A K-9 alerted deputies to drugs. Deputies discovered 230 pounds of marijuana.
NC plane crash kills grandparents flying to see family for Thanksgiving
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP/WNCN) – Authorities say a small plane crashed in Winston-Salem on Saturday, killing two people. Winston-Salem Police Department spokeswoman Kira Boyd told the Winston-Salem Journal that two people died in the crash of small plane in a neighborhood on Saturday morning. The Winston-Salem Fire Department and the Federal Aviation Administration said that the […]
WXII 12
Greensboro crash kills Reidsville woman after crossing into opposite lane
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A woman is dead after crashing into a car in Greensboro. According to police, the crash happened Thursday on the 5100 block of West Market Street, near Muirs Chapel Road, around 4:30 p.m. Click the video player above to view other headlines from WXII 12 News.
