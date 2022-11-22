Read full article on original website
Colorado’s Favorite Dog Might Surprise You
As a general rule, we love dogs here in America. They are man's best friend, after all. Women and children, too! We love dogs so much in this country that if you're one who does not care for pooches, the rest of us will look at you funny. Is that fair? No, but it just goes to show how beloved dogs are in this country.
The Story Behind Colorado’s Wooden Christmas Sign
Despite the constant growth and development through Colorado, reminders of the Centennial State's historic past can still be found in many places. Whether it's ancient dwellings built into the cliffs of Manitou Springs, 100-plus-year-old buildings in downtown Denver, or abandoned mines in the mountains, all tell a story of how Colorado came to be.
Colorado Was Almost Named What?
Native Americans and original settlers can take the credit for giving names to most of the states in the country. It's easy to tell why certain states were given their names, but others are more of a mystery. And some states almost wound up with entirely different names than what we know them to be today.
'Largest archaeological preserve' in the United States located in Colorado
A UNESCO World Heritage Site that has a history of attracting more than 500,000 visitors annually, Mesa Verde National Park is one Colorado destination that can't be missed. Not only is the landscape stunning, the educational experience it provides is unmatched. Spanning more than 50,000 acres, this national park is...
Is it Legal to Pan For Gold In Colorado?
Back in the 1800s, there were tons of gold to be found in Colorado, but what are the chances today?. According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, gold seekers in Colorado still have the option to pan for gold, but there are a few things you should be aware of. Where...
Summit Daily News
It’s official: Coloradans will be able to buy wine in grocery, convenience stores starting in March
After counting up the remaining votes from Denver, Proposition 125 changed direction and narrowly passed, letting Coloradans buy a bottle of wine at the grocery store. Grocery and convenience stores with a license to sell beer can begin selling wine March 1. That’s approximately 1,819 licensees as of June 2021, according to the Department of Revenue. They’ll also be able to offer beer and wine tastings.
Colorado Was Home to the First Rural Hippie Commune
The hippie movement took the country by storm in the mid to late 1960s, and many do not know that Colorado was a pivotal location for the movement in many ways. In fact, what many consider to be the first-ever rural hippie commune was built in Colorado and was truly another world for a short period of time. Keep scrolling to learn more about this commune, a historic hippie town once known as Drop City.
When will wine be allowed in grocery stores in Colorado?
Colorado voters have decided to allow wine sales in grocery and convenience stores, but how soon will that take effect?
Thousands of coats still needed for Coats for Colorado campaign
There are just a few days left until the FOX31, Colorado’s Very Own Channel 2, and Dependable Cleaners Coats for Colorado Campaign is over, and we are still thousands of coats shy of the need.
Ute Mountain Ute leader weighs in on Colorado water conservation needs
Ute Mountain Ute chairman Manual Heart in a video this week promoting water conservation education in Colorado.Photo byScreenshot of YouTube video. (Towaoc, Colo.) The leader of the Ute Mountain Ute tribe of the Four Corners region called on Coloradans to educate themselves about what they can do to help conserve water.
Rustic Colorado Artist’s Cabin is the Ultimate Place to Recharge
For travelers wanting to escape life's daily hustle and bustle, a rustic artist's cabin deep in the woods of Colorado is the perfect place to go. Recharge at this Enchanting Artist's Cabin in the Woods. Book a Stay at this Secluded A-Frame.
25 Facts You May Not Have Known About Colorado’s Oldest City
The oldest and most continuously occupied city in the state of Colorado is the city of San Luis, established around April 9, 1851. Today, San Luis is a city with about 625 residents. Settlers followed the Old Spanish Trail up from Mexico and established a series of villages in the...
Every Toy from Your Childhood is at a Crazy Store in Colorado
No matter how old we get, there's still an inner child in us that looks back on playing with toys and smiles. For many of us who grew up in the late 20th Century, it's a completely different world when it comes to kids' toys than it was when we were growing up.
coloradosun.com
Why the price of eggs went up in Colorado this year
In July, Natural Grocers reluctantly raised the price of free-range eggs by a dollar for members of its loyalty program. But as signs posted around the egg shelves reminded shoppers at the time, “Even at $2.99, they are still priced less than they are at other stores.”. The Lakewood-based...
The 15 Largest Lakes Found in Colorado
Some states boast to have tens of thousands of lakes within their borders. Colorado doesn't have ten thousand of them, but many are surrounded by the Rocky Mountains and it makes our lakes and reservoirs much nicer to look at. Colorado is home to thousands of lakes and reservoirs state-wide....
What Are the Top Five Highest Towns in Colorado?
One thing Colorado is well-known for is its high elevation, but have you ever wondered which towns are actually the highest? Sure, we know that Olympic athletes train in Colorado Springs because of the altitude, but the Olympic City is far from the highest in the state. Let's take a...
cpr.org
Coloradans voted to legalize psilocybin. What’s next?
It will be years before Colorado’s new system for the legal use of psilocybin and other psychedelic drugs is fully in place. But some significant changes are set to arrive by early next year, and Gov. Jared Polis has pledged to oversee a smooth implementation of the measure, which voters approved on Election Day.
30 Colorado Phrases That Would Stump Out-of-Towners
If you spend enough time in any one place, you're bound to pick up on some of the words and phrases that are unique to that area. Different places have different lingo, nicknames for things, and inside jokes that can easily identify whether you're a local or a tourist. It...
What Do Frogs and Toads Do During the Winter in Colorado?
Certain species, such as black bears and small rodents, survive Colorado's cold winters by hibernating through the entire season. Other kinds of wildlife, like deer and elk, aren't phased at all by the freezing temperatures or snow on the ground. And for some animals, that aren't seen often as it is, what they do during the wintertime is even more of a mystery.
douglas.co.us
Colorado launches Driver License and State ID in Apple Wallet
Information courtesy of the Colorado Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) Looking to make holiday travel a little easier? The Colorado Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) this month launched Colorado ID in Apple Wallet, providing an easy, fast, and secure digital version of their state-issued driver license or ID card. Coloradans...
