Dallas, TX

Yardbarker

NHL Rumors: Edmonton Oilers and the Buffalo Sabres

Welcome to our daily rumours article brought to you by NHL Lines site Betway. The Oilers are looking for some gritty depth up front. Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman on 32 Thoughts on the Edmonton Oilers after their win yesterday. ** NHLRumors.com transcription. “Evan Bouchard with two goals, and Dylan Holloway with...
BUFFALO, NY
Yardbarker

Sabres place Riley Sheahan on unconditional waivers

If Sheahan clears, his contract will be terminated and he’ll become an unrestricted free agent. The Sabres will also be off the hook for his contract. Sheahan inked a one-year contract worth $950k with the Sabres back in August. He cleared through regular waivers in October and has gone back and forth between the Sabres and the Rochester Americans, the team’s AHL affiliate. He’s played eight games this season, two with the Sabres and six with the Americans.
BUFFALO, NY
Yardbarker

NHL Rumors: The Chicago Blackhawks, Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews

Sportsnet: Frank Seravalli talking with Sportsnet’s Kevin Michie about the Chicago Blackhawks and pending UFAs Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews. Michie: “Any decision on the Blackhawks with Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane?”. Seravalli: “Well it’s something we’re nearing a little bit closer as the calendar turns to December....
CHICAGO, IL

