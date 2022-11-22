Read full article on original website
NHL
Son of former NHL center White inspiring after cancer diagnosis
4-year-old 'little warrior' constant sight around minor league locker room, rink. Gordie White's life has always revolved around the hockey rink. As a toddler, he would join his father, Ryan, in the locker room of Manitoba of the American Hockey League, would hang around the players, would listen to the coaches. It meant they got to be around each other, and they each loved it.
NHL
Number 71 ... And A Half
Birman, who had joined the Penguins ticketing department in 1999 after immigrating from Ukraine eight years earlier, was told that he might need to accompany the young Russian to dinner at Mario Lemieux's house to translate. "But then they called back and said hey, Sergei Gonchar is going to go,"...
NHL
Fantasy hockey MVP for each team at Thanksgiving
Most valuable players in standard categories; podcast analysis. NHL.com identifies the most valuable player in fantasy hockey for each team at Thanksgiving during the 2022-23 season. For more coverage, visit NHL.com/Fantasy and subscribe for free to the "NHL Fantasy on Ice" podcast. NOTE: Each team's most valuable player is based...
NHL
Recap: Canes Overtime Struggles Continue In Boston
BOSTON, MA. - For the fourth time in five games the Carolina Hurricanes fell in overtime Friday, this time suffering a 3-2 defeat at the hands of the Boston Bruins. A big factor in the Canes going 0-3-1 in their four most recent outings leading into today's contest was their inability to score on the man advantage. They'd been held without success in their last 20 attempts, but it was a streak that they were able to snap early in today's contest.
NHL
Preview: Coyotes Continue Third Leg of Road Trip in Detroit
Crouse, Bjugstad have scored in two straight games; Arizona looks to extend win streak against Red Wings. Nov. 25, 2022 | 6:00 pm MST | Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, Mich. TV: Bally Sports Arizona Extra | Radio: ESPN 620 AM. The Arizona Coyotes have motored into the Motor City. Just...
NHL
Official Stars Podcast: SportsSturm joins The Rush!
This week Razor and Bob Sturm of 1310 The Ticket walk down memory lane, discussing ambitions, accomplishments, and much more. Razor chats with @SportsSturm himself, Bob Sturm of 1310 The Ticket, as they take a walk down Stars memory lane discussing broadcast ambitions, on ice accomplishments, and Brett Hull's admiration. They also mention a few guys named Benn, Johnston, and Robertson.
NHL
PREVIEW: Red Wings host Coyotes on Friday for Hockey Fights Cancer Night
Red Wings to raise awareness for pediatric cancer research. The Detroit Red Wings will host the Arizona Coyotes for Hockey Fights Cancer Night on Friday at Little Caesars Arena. Puck drop between Detroit (10-5-4; 24 points) and Arizona (7-9-2; 16 points) is set for 8 p.m. on Bally Sports Detroit and the Red Wings Radio Network (97.1 The Ticket in Detroit).
NHL
MTL@CBJ : Game recap
COLUMBUS - Sam Montembeault made 30 saves and the Canadiens scored three unanswered goals on Wednesday to bounce right back from a tough outing the evening prior. With the Habs playing a second game in as many nights, head coach Martin St-Louis made a few changes to his lineup ahead of puck drop.
NHL
PREVIEW: Oilers at Rangers
The Oilers look to wrap up their New York road trip with a win, when they take on the Rangers on Saturday morning at MSG. The Edmonton Oilers wrap up their New York road trip with a Saturday morning matchup against the Rangers at Madison Square Gardens. You can watch...
NHL
5 THINGS: Flyers vs. Penguins
Winless in their eight games, John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (7-8-5) will host Mike Sullivan's Pittsburgh Penguins (10-7-3) on Black Friday at the Wells Fargo Center. Game time is 5:30 p.m. ET. The game will be nationally televised on TNT. The radio broadcast is on 93.3 WMMR with an online simulcast...
NHL
Morning Skate Report: Nov. 25, 2022
Golden Knights will go for three wins in a row against Seattle. The Vegas Golden Knights (16-4-1) continue their homestand as they host the division-rival Seattle Kraken (11-5-3) on Friday at 5 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena. BROADCAST INFORMATION. TV: AT&T SportsNet. Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340 | Deportes Vegas...
NHL
Blue Jackets-Predators game scheduled for Nov. 26 postponed
Bridgestone Arena impacted by water main break; makeup date to be announced. Tomorrow's game between the Columbus Blue Jackets and Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena has been postponed due to the ongoing issues caused by a water main break that has significantly impacted the event level of the arena. A makeup date will be announced as soon as it can be confirmed.
NHL
Canucks rally past Avalanche with two in third
DENVER -- Ethan Bear broke a tie with eight minutes remaining in the third period, and the Vancouver Canucks defeated the Colorado Avalanche 4-3 at Ball Arena on Wednesday. Bear scored on a slap shot from just inside the blue line during a 4-on-4. "[Sheldon Dries] gets on the wall,...
NHL
Final Buzzer: Kraken Hang On, Score Franchise-Best Eight Goals
In a game that could have taken a wrong turn, Seattle rights the night to earn an 8-5 victory, 4-1-1 homestand record and establish home crowd decibels level never higher. This date with San Jose was circled as a celebratory night given Thanksgiving eve and all. Well, that happened here at the raucous Climate Pledge Arena. This kind of night was just a dream this time last season for the Kraken, but now owners of 11 wins, shook off an early Sharks lead and later a San Jose tying goal to stamp this divisional matchup as a decisive and goal-packed 8-5 win.
NHL
SAY WHAT: 'REALLY GOOD EFFORT'
What was talked about following a 2-1 shootout loss in Pittsburgh. "That's my job, right? When I get the call, I've got to perform as best as I can. Tough game, right? Close game, tight. We didn't get the outcome, but I still think (it was) a good point." ON...
NHL
Lots of emotions on both benches: 'there's no hiding that'
With Rick Bowness back at American Airlines Center for the first time and the Stars seeking revenge from their 5-1 loss in Winnipeg, there's lots to unpack. There will be a lot of emotion on the ice at American Airlines Center Friday night. One, Rick Bowness will return for the...
NHL
Game Preview: Islanders at Blue Jackets
NEW YORK ISLANDERS (13-8-0) AT COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS (7-11-1) FRI. NOV. 25 | 8 PM | NATIONWIDE ARENA. Time to work off the turkey. The New York Islanders take on the Columbus Blue Jackets in a Black Friday showdown at Nationwide Arena. The Islanders enter the contest on a two-game...
NHL
FLAMES SHUT OUT
WASHINGTON - The Flames fell 3-0 to the Capitals Friday in a matinee tilt. It was the fifth game of this season-long six-game road trip, which wraps up Saturday with another afternoon outing in Raleigh against the Hurricanes. NEED-TO-KNOW. STAT PACK. UPDATES. The homeside scored a goal in each of...
NHL
NHL Postpones Tomorrow's Columbus at Nashville Game
NEW YORK (Nov. 25, 2022) - Tomorrow's game between the Columbus Blue Jackets and Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena has been postponed due to the ongoing issues caused by a water main break that has significantly impacted the event level of the arena. A makeup date will be announced as soon as it can be confirmed.
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES @ PENGUINS
FLAMES (9-7-2) @ PENGUINS (9-7-3) NEED-TO-KNOW. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Elias Lindholm (16) Points - Sidney Crosby (27) Goals - Crosby & Jake Guentzel (10) Special Teams:. Flames:. PP - 20.7% (18th) / PK - 80.9% (9th) Penguins:. PP -...
