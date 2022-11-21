Light rain showers will continue for the next few hours tonight along I-40 and counties to the south of the interstate. Another 0.10″ of rain will be the most any of us will see. The showers are forecast to move out overnight, dry and nice weather is expected all day for Black Friday. Another round of rain showers and maybe a few storms will return Saturday evening and linger into Sunday morning. We will have your complete forecast breakdown coming up below.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO