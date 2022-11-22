One of modern cinema’s great auteurs, Quentin Tarantino has been repeatedly scrutinized for the excessive use of the n-word in his screenplays. Countless digital ink has been spilled on the topic, from genuine attempts to count the number of racial slurs in his films, to think-pieces about why it diminishes his work, as well as others arguing the exact opposite. One of the first people to criticize Tarantino’s use of the n-word was fellow auteur Spike Lee, back in 1997, following the release of Jackie Brown.

