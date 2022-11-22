ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

"Gone with the Wind" Star Tragically Dies

Sad news coming out of Hollywood as “Gone With The Wind” actor Mickey Kuhn has died in hospice care in Florida. He was 90. Kuhn was the last surviving “Gone with the Wind” cast member at the time of his death, according to Deadline.
Blair Underwood ENGAGED To Longtime Friend After Divorcing His Wife Of 27 Years, Says '41-Year' Platonic Relationship Blossomed Into Romance

Actor Blair Underwood introduced the world to his new fiancée, Josie Hart, while going public about their engagement 18 months after his divorce from Desiree DaCosta, RadarOnline.com has learned. "The most amazing, brilliant, beautiful, hilarious, thought provoking, and insightful person I know who continuously lives life out-loud. The future is crazy-bright Girl!" the Sex and the City star began his Instagram caption on November 23, alongside a photo of the pair dressed to impress while posing on the red carpet at the 50th International Emmy Awards."None of us ever know where God will guide our paths," Underwood continued, praising Hart...
Zendaya’s latest selfie leaves fans weak in the knees

Between commercials for Smartwater and a slew of movies coming out, it feels like the actress Zendaya is everywhere. Her Instagram is a testament to this and she recently posted a breathtaking photo in the desert that has pretty much everyone fired up. The photo shows the stunning actresses’ hair...
Why does Quentin Tarantino use racial slurs so much in his movies?

One of modern cinema’s great auteurs, Quentin Tarantino has been repeatedly scrutinized for the excessive use of the n-word in his screenplays. Countless digital ink has been spilled on the topic, from genuine attempts to count the number of racial slurs in his films, to think-pieces about why it diminishes his work, as well as others arguing the exact opposite. One of the first people to criticize Tarantino’s use of the n-word was fellow auteur Spike Lee, back in 1997, following the release of Jackie Brown.
Netflix’s unexpectedly controversial new original shrugs off bad buzz to hit #1 in 84 countries

If ever there was a combination of filmmaker and property so destined to eventually be intertwined that the only surprise is that it didn’t happen sooner, it’s Tim Burton and The Addams Family. Hollywood’s premiere offbeat outsider always felt like the perfect candidate for the spooky and kooky franchise, with Wednesday finally being unleashed on Netflix this past… well, you can guess.

