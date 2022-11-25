Black Friday TV deals LIVE: $299 55-inch TCL, $579 LG OLED and more

The Black Friday TV deals are here, and that means today is the best day to buy a TV for a discount price, with savings to be had on every size and every major brand.

There are lots of sales available now in Black Friday TV deals , with some big discounts on OLED TVs, Mini-LED TVs and more. Some of the best Black Friday TV deals right now include a 48-inch LG A2 OLED TV for just $569 at Best Buy and the 70-inch Vizio V-Series TV that's $448 @ Walmart . There's also a 24-inch Insignia Fire TV that's on sale for $79 at Amazon .

What I've put together below is a comprehensive list of what's available. However, if you're looking to dive into a specific type of TV, I've thrown together a best OLED TV Black Friday deals guide. Check back often for the latest Black Friday TV deals.

Best Black Friday TV deals TODAY

Looking for a HUGE TV for Black Friday? Currently, you can get the LG 86-inch 4K TV on sale for $999 at Best Buy . That's $203 off and the cheapest 85- or 86-inch TV I've ever seen. Amazon had this Black Friday TV deal as well but it's out of stock there, so we would hurry.

We haven't reviewed this TV, but at least on paper it seems to have all the right components of a fantastic TV. For starters, it's part of LG's 2022 lineup. It features LG's a5 Gen 5 AI CPU, a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10/HLG support, and four HDMI ports — two of them are HDMI 2.1 ports.

To be fair, this TV has been on sale before, but only recently has it dropped as low as $996, which is an amazing price for this TV and for a TV this big.

TCL 65-inch 4-series 4K UHD Smart Roku TV (65S41): was $799 now $228 @ Walmart

If you're in the market for a mid-range 65-inch 4K TV under $300, the TCL 65-inch 4-series 4K UHD Smart Roku TV is on sale for $228 at Walmart (opens in new tab). That’s a really low price for a 65-inch 4K UHD TV and while Walmart doesn’t list its original price, TCL’s website (opens in new tab) lists its MSRP as $799.

That makes this a savings of over $550 on this 4K TV. The deal is part of Walmart’s Deals for Days event, which means Walmart Plus members have access to it right away whereas non-members will get access starting at 7 p.m. ET today.

It's kind of a bummer that Walmart's locking this deal behind its Plus subscription, but in just a few hours it will be open for everyone.

Mid-range and budget models are great for folks who want to save money and don't mind a few compromises in picture quality. But high-end models like Samsung's Q90 series or LG's C2 OLED? Those are where you get great picture peformance.

Right now, the Samsung 4K QLED 65-inch Q90T TV is on sale for $1,099 at Amazon (opens in new tab). That’s a huge $998 drop on its MSRP of $2,097, and it is the lowest price ever for this set that was, for a time, the best TV you could buy.

In our Samsung Q90 QLED TV review (which is very close to the Q90T model), we said that it is the strongest OLED alternative we have ever seen. This is not the latest QLED TV model by Samsung, but it still brings excellent picture quality with bright colors and deep blacks and is a great value at this Black Friday deal price.

The TV has a relatively slim profile and packs in 4K upscaling technology. An adaptive picture feature can adjust the brightness according to the light in the room, while object tracking sound leverages the two top and two bottom built-in TV speakers tp adjust the sound to follow the action.

It's not the newest model from Samsung, but at this price, you're still getting amazing performance for just over a grand.

LG A2 48" 4K OLED TV: was $1,299 now $569 @ Best Buy

I feel like this is the deal everyone's heard about now, but I just have to keep reminding people that there's an OLED TV for under $600. That's never happened before, so it's a pretty huge deal.

In our LG A2 OLED review , we said it delivered outstanding picture quality with wide viewing angles, perfect blacks and very good color reproduction for the price. You also get above-average sound quality and low input lag. We also really like the webOS platform LG uses to power its smart TVs. It's slick, responsive and easy to use.

There are some drawbacks to the LG A2 OLED, including a 60Hz refresh rate (120Hz is better), and HDMI 2.0 ports instead of the newer HDMI 2.1. But unless you're a gamer you likely won't care too much.

Hisense 75" Class A6 Series 4K TV: was $679 now $499 @ Best Buy

If you've been waiting for an attention-grabbing 75-inch 4K TV that won't break the bank, Black Friday TV deals don't get much better than this. While we say the bigger the better, the whole Hisense A6 series is on sale at Best Buy, so you can also buy a cheap TV for a smaller room with the current discounts.

What's so good about this model in particular? Hisense's A6 series of TVs promises sharp picture quality, enhanced performance and dedicated presets like Filmmaker Mode and Game Mode Plus. Game Mode Plus leverages variable refresh rate and automatic low latency for next-gen gaming, while Filmmaker Mode ditches the annoying motion smoothing most TVs automatically apply.

What's more, you'll have access to all the best streaming services (including Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, Netflix, Prime Video, and more) thanks to the Google TV OS, plus you'll be able to control your TV hands-free via Google Assistant. This TV packs four HDMI ports and Bluetooth connectivity too, allowing you to hook up game consoles, sound bars, headphones and more at the same time.

The TV everyone really wants this year is the LG C2 OLED – it scored a perfect 5 out of 5 here on Tom's Guide, and it holds the top spot on our list of the best TVs .

Thanks to an early Black Friday TV deal, you can snag $500 off the 55-inch version of the C2 OLED, $200 off the 65-inch or $300 off of the 77-inch version before Black Friday. These prices might drop even further in the coming weeks, but they're already significantly cheaper than the MSRP these TVs launched at a few months ago.

So why the hype around it? The LG C2 OLED has incredible picture quality, with a super-wide range of colors and deep, rich blacks. Sound is pretty good too, especially thanks to the TV having Dolby Atmos support. (And the sound is even more impressive when you consider the fact that the speakers are packed into a TV that's only 1.8 inches thick.)

As well as being the best TV in general, the LG C2 OLED is also our best gaming TV . Lag time is almost non-existent. There's a 120Hz refresh rate and four HDMI 2.1 ports. No matter what you're playing, this TV won't let you down.

Amazon has been slashing the prices of Fire TVs ahead of Black Friday, and we've just spotted another excellent discount on a sizable television. This 58-inch Hinsense 4K Fire TV is on sale for $469 at Amazon — that's $130 off its full retail price of $599.

This ULED TV sports an impressive Ultra-HD 4K panel, as well as all the Smart TV features you'd expect courtesy of the Fire TV OS. It also supports Dolby Vision HDR, HDR10 and HDR10+ for consistently vibrant colors. The 60Hz refresh rate is a little disappointing, but it's not unexpected of a TV in this price bracket. Alexa features are built-in, and we love the bezel-less design that gives the TV a seriously futuristic feel.

Samsung 65" S95B OLED 4K Smart TV: was $2,997 now $1,797 @ Amazon

Discounts on OLED TV have been hugely popular already this year, and Amazon's just pop up with another seriously epic saving on a premium TV. For a limited time, the 65-inch Samsung S95B OLED 4K Smart TV is on sale for $1,797 at Amazon . That’s a massive $1,200 off its full list price of $2,997, and easily one of the best Black Friday TV deals so far.

In our Samsung S95B OLED TV review , we said “The innovative Samsung S95B combines Samsung’s consumer electronics know-how with the best aspects of both OLED and quantum dot technology.” We praised its superb picture quality — even if its blacks are imperfect — and also loved its gaming credentials with a seriously low input lag of just 9.2ms making it pair perfectly with next-gen consoles.

Although, we do wish it had opted for a different Smart TV interface. Samsung's Tizen OS cannot stack up against the likes of Roku TV or Google TV. But you still get access to all the streaming services you could need. When this television launched at $3,000 we felt it was a little pricey, but now at $1,200 off it's a much easier recommendation.

Sony 65" X80K LED Smart TV: $999 $698 @ Amazon

When I'm asked for recommendations for an affordable mid-range TV, I typically recommend either TCL or Sony. The TCL 6-Series holds a spot in my heart as one of the best value TVs, but Sony's X80 Series is a close second.

Equipped with the X1 Processor and TRILUMINOS Pro display, the X80K should deliver a bright, colorful and clear picture that puts older models to shame.

With close to 600 reviews and a 4.5 rating, this 2022 model has the mettle to stand up to other great mid-rangers like the TCL 6-Series and Vizio M-Series Quantum, but comes with Google TV built-in to help it stand apart from the competition.

If you're in the market for a new 2022 mid-range model, the Sony X80K is a great option.

Every year TVs get bigger and bigger, and while most folks would be happy to snag an 85-inch TV this holiday season, there's one TV deal that's bigger than all the rest.

Right now the TCL 98" XL Collection 4K QLED TV is on sale for $4,999 at Best Buy . I know that's still a good chunk of change, but the massive set normally costs $8,499. That means this Black Friday TV deal takes $3,500 off regular price, making this one of the most significant savings opportunities we've seen for Black Friday yet.

The TCL 98" QLED 4K TV is a fully-loaded Google TV, meaning it's packed with smart features. Not only can you use it to watch all your favorite streaming services (Netflix, Disney Plus and Hulu, to name a few) but it also integrates with your Google Home devices. Plus, an array of 4 HDMI ports is plenty for all your peripherals, whether it's a soundbar or gaming console

VIZIO 70" Class V-Series 4K UHD LED Smart TV: now $448 @ Walmart

This has been a huge week for big TV sales as we found yet another monstrous screen for under $500.

This time, the offer is for the Vizio V-Series 4K Smart TV that's $448 at Walmart. This is the 70-inch version of the TV and it's currently rocking a 4.4 rating with 900 reviews. Having tested it for myself this year, I quite liked the V-Series. It doesn't compete with the likes of LG's OLEDs, but the colors are vibrant and it comes with a number of nice connectivity features like Chromecast Built-in and AirPlay 2.

There are definitely some downsides to this screen (don't buy it if you plan on sitting off-axis to the screen) but otherwise it's a great value option at 70 inches.

Walmart dropped its final batch of early Black Friday deals yesterday (Nov. 22), and the selection of discounts includes big savings on several TVs. For example, this 75-inch LG 4K Smart TV is on sale for $626 at Walmart — that's a massive $272 off its regular retail price of $898.

This 4K Smart TV is a nifty buy with full access to all the best streaming service. Plus, it's also great for gaming with a bespoke Game Optimizer as well as enhanced audio to help you become fully immersed in whatever you're playing. Alongside the 4K panel, it's also got HDR and HDR10 features and a powerful processor which can upscale non-HD content to make it look better than ever.

Sony 48" Bravia A9S OLED 4K TV: was $999 now $799 @ Best Buy

OLED TV deals continue to be in very high demand this Black Friday, but don't mistakenly believe that in order to join the OLED revolution you need to be spending thousands of dollar. For example, this 48-inch Sony Bravia A9S OLED 4K TV is on sale for just $799 at Best Buy .

That's a $200 saving on pretty excellent television. It comes packing a gorgeous 48-inch OLED panel providing vibrant images, vivid colors and deep blacks no matter what we're watching. Plus, it's got all the Smart TV features you'd expect. It's also part of Sony's Master Series, which the manufacture claims is compromised only of the very best models they have to offer. It's a TV that is perfect for use with the PS5 console, and includes a bespoke Netflix Calibrated Mode.

All week, I've been getting questions from readers about my Hisense U8H review and whether or not they should pick one up before Black Friday .

I’ve been on the fence but earlier this morning I saw that the 55-inch Hisenes U8H is $599 at Best Buy after a $500 discount (opens in new tab) — that’s a wild discount and it’s one of the best Black Friday TV deals I’ve seen so far.

This limited-time deal shaves $550 off the Hisense U8H, Tom's Guide's pick for TV of the Year 2022 as it brings Mini-LED lighting to a more affordable price tag. Its peak brightness exceeds any TV around that price, and its color reproduction is as good as some of this year’s best TVs.

The cherry on top of this TV? The Hisense U8H has an ATSC 3.0 tuner that will enable it to watch NextGen TV over-the-air broadcasts. Not every broadcaster has adopted the new standard, but anyone with a Hisense U8H will be ready for them as they roll out across the country.

If you want a big TV without a big price tag, this 75-inch Samsung set is definitely worth a look. And it's just been reduced by $270 in Best Buy's Black Friday sales.

The Samsung TU690T has support for HDR10+ as well as Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant for hands-free controls, and you'll also be able to stream content from your iPhone or iPad with Apple AirPlay 2. Plus, it has all the Smart TV features you'd expect.

The catch? The 60Hz refresh rate and lack of HDMI 2.1 support is a drawback if you want to pair it with the PS5 and Xbox Series X, and its backlight control is going to be a bit shoddy as it doesn't use Mini-LED.

Need a streaming device to go with your new 4K TV? Right now, the Apple TV 4K (32GB, 2021) is $79 at Amazon (opens in new tab), a whopping $100 off its regular retail price of $179. And that's also $50 cheaper than the new Apple TV, and that model's biggest new feature is its lower price point.

Yes, this is the 2021 Apple TV 4K, but that's of no concern to (nearly) anyone buying it. This model has all the same apps, a super-speedy A12 Bionic chip and the improved Siri remote. It also has access to the same best Apple TV apps and games , and it's a great devices for watching the best Apple TV Plus shows and movies .

The only feature you're missing by picking up the 2021 model is HDR10+, which improves contrast by using metadata to finely-tune lighting to the programming you're watching. Oh, and that new Apple TV 4K costs $149 if you want built-in Ethernet, which this model already offers.

Good early morning to the U.S,, managing editor Roland Moore-Colyer here to fill in for Nick Pino while he's off for Thanksgiving. And rather than flag a new deal straight away, I'd like to raise the question of whether now is a good time to buy a TV.

Black Friday is less a one-day event and more a month of deals and discounts. These start off small to begin with and gather pace. Generally, the best deals happen on the day itself, but with TVs you'll see some great bargains pretty early on.

If you spot something you like, I'd say go. for it, as the best TV deals can sell out rather quickly. So holding on longer to save an extra $20 could be a risky move. So I think today is an excellent time to buy a TV, particularly if you're looking for an OLED model.

LG A2 48" 4K OLED TV: was $1,299 now $569 @ Best Buy

There's a deluge of deals to pick through, be it on Black Friday itself or in the run up to the big sales day. So you'd be forgiven in wondering what's an actual bargain and what's masquerading as a deal when it's anything but.

Well at Tom's Guide we pride ourselves in delivering quality and actionable buying advice that we'd recommend to our friends and family, as well as you dear readers.

But it's very easy for me to give you that spiel, so let me prove it: we went out and bought the $569 LG OLED Black Friday TV deal we've touted before and put the TV through its paces.

While the TV isn't perfect for this price, we concluded that it's a great deal on an OLED panel. So the LG A2 48-inch OLED TV for $569 at Best Buy is something we can thoroughly get behind. Sadly, I'm in the U.K. otherwise I'd almost consider this TV for a second room, were I not in a pokey East London apartment!



Right now you can save a whopping 52% on the LG C1 OLED from 2021, as the price has crashed all the way down to $1,196 from $2,499. That's an amazing savings of $1,300.

In our LG C1 OLED review , we praised its fantastic picture quality and best-in-class gaming performance. As we wrote, the "viewing angles are excellent, with no color shifting even at extreme viewing angles, and there's a perfectly consistent backlight. Unlike even the best LCD TVs, that meant the C1 produced perfectly consistent brightness from corner to corner and edge to edge."

The slim design is stunning, too. Plus, you get future-proof HDMI 2.1 ports. Grab this deal right now!

Hisense 40" A4G full HD TV: was $249 now $99 @ Best Buy

Hey, now! Most super cheap TVs are too small to really recommend, but this one is a decent 40 inches. Right now you can grab the Hisense 40-inch full HD TV for just $99 at Best Buy, which is an excellent $150 off the regular price.

Now, this is not a 4K set, but if you don't mind 1080p resolution this is a good TV to put in a bedroom or kids room. You'll get easy access to all your favorite streaming apps and even though the refresh rate is 60Hz there's a Motion Rate 120 feature for keeping up with fast-moving sports and movies.

The A4G also features DTS Virtual:X tech on board for multi-dimensional sound and a built-in gaming mode. Add in buil-tin Alexa support and this is a pretty sweet bargain.

Amazon Fire TV 55" 4 Series: was $519 now $299 @ Amazon

If you want a Black Friday TV deal that hits the sweet spot in terms of price and size, the Amazon Fire TV 4 Series is a good place to start. This 55-inch set delivers a sharp 4K picture with support for HDR 10, HLG and Dolby Digital Plus.

The Fire TV 4 Series makes it easy to launch your favorite streaming services, and you get an Alexa Voice Remote to find find apps, movies and shows. You also get 3 HDMI ports along with HDMI eARC support.

Not bad at all for under $300 for Black Friday.

LG A2 55" 4K OLED TV: was $896 now $796 @ Amazon

Hello and welcome to actual Black Friday. And here's a fresh TV deal for you. Right now you can get a 55-inch LG OLED for well under $1,000.

This deal is for the LG A2, the company's OLED for 2022. In our LG A2 OLED review (of a 48" model) we said it offers a wonderfully colorful picture and fairly strong audio. With built-in Google Assistant/Alexa Support it couldn't be easier to use for streaming on all your favorite apps. The only thing to watch out for is the 60Hz refresh rate. Perfect for streaming, it is not ideal for top level gaming.