Colorado health care professionals could qualify for incentives
Governor Polis and the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment is excited to announce a new $10 million fund that will save health care professionals across the state money when they re-enter the workforce. This $10 million dollar grant fund empowers health care providers to offer incentives, bonuses, or additional services to attract workers and assist in license renewal or maintenance. This new fund is part of the Polis-Primavera Administration's Roadmap to Moving Forward.
Colorado Option Plan ‘falls short,’ think tank says
A Colorado think tank released Thursday its analysis of the state’s standardized health insurance plan, which “falls short” of its promises, the organization said in a news release. The Common Sense Institute says the Colorado Option Plan will be more costly for residents than some non-state plans,...
How mortgage lenders use birth rates to predict home sales
Many professionals in Colorado’s mortgage loan and real estate industries look to birth rate data to predict the number of home sales in the near future, said Alicia Alpenfels, a senior mortgage loan originator with Planet Home Lending in Boulder. U.S. Census Bureau data from the past several decades...
Polis unveils 2022 Governor’s Citizenship Medal recipients
Among a half dozen honorees for the 2022 Governor’s Citizenship Medal awards are a trio of recipients who have significantly impacted the Broomfield region. Last week Gov. Polis unveiled the annual award winners for top community leaders from across the state, which are selected in conjunction with nonprofit CiviCo.
Broomfield is Colorado’s most prosperous county, report shows
Broomfield is the most prosperous county in Colorado, according to a report published earlier this month by the Milken Center for Advancing the American Dream and the Legatum Institute. The American Dream Prosperity Index analyzed more than 90 data sources — including household surveys, the U.S. Census Bureau and research...
Resources to support victims and the community following the Colorado Springs shooting
The Polis administration shared the below list of resources available to Coloradans in the aftermath of the senseless and horrific shooting in Colorado Springs on Sunday, Nov. 20. Coloradans can also securely contribute to community members in need by giving to the Colorado Healing Fund here. “Our hearts are heavy...
Great Colorado Payback reunites owner with lost collectables
Today, Jere was reunited with his collectable baseball cards since he first put them in a safe deposit box in a bank in Crested Butte in 1998. “I’m so excited to show these to my eight-year-old son,” Jere said this morning. “I thought these were gone forever. I never imagined they would be sitting in a vault at the Colorado State Capitol.”
