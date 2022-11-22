Read full article on original website
“Taohuayuan” from painting scroll: Wufang Village // The Design Institute Of Landscape & Architecture China Academy Of Art CO.,LTD
The overall circulation design of Wufang Village adopts the form of splitting people and vehicles. An asphalt carriageway surrounds the village and connects the east entrance and south entrance of Wufang Village in series. Parking lots are reasonably distributed around the village, and there are pedestrian roads inside.The overall layout of the building is in the form of a small settlement.
Luma King’s Cross // Squire and Partners
Luma is Squire and Partners’ first building in Argent’s King’s Cross development. The 61 apartment scheme occupies a prime position between Lewis Cubitt Park and Jellicoe Gardens, with a design which knits into the evolving urban setting and references the surrounding natural landscape. The building establishes a strong visual and physical connection between the two gardens with a central glazed residential entrance, and apartment layouts which ensure that all residences enjoy park views, many with dual aspect.
MEETINGHOUSE 3080 // Architekton
Originally designed to serve as a Mormon Meetinghouse in 1958 and later as an office building in the early 1980’s, Meetinghouse at 3080 is the new home to UEB. Referencing both the history of the Meetinghouse as well as the future of the company, the space assimilates and clarifies through the designed balance of hand and machine.
