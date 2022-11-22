Read full article on original website
Stephen Curry's Son Almost Punched Draymond Green, But Ayesha Curry Intervened
Stephen Curry's youngest son Canon Curry wanted to punch Draymond Green but Ayesh Curry stopped him.
The Blockbuster Deal The Warriors Should Accept For Klay Thompson
Golden State Warriors could trade Klay Thompson this season and land a Chicago Bulls star in his prime.
A TNT Worker Threw A Raw Turkey At Shaquille O'Neal Who Stared At Him With An Angry Look
This will go down as one of the more iconic moments on the hit show, whether O'Neal likes it or not.
Lakers News: Russell Westbrook Thinks Patrick Beverley Shove Proof Of Team Chemistry
But, you know, he's wrong.
Ja Morant’s 10-word call-out of Klay Thompson, Ben Simmons haters
Ja Morant may be one of the NBA’s most prominent trash-talkers today. The Memphis Grizzlies star point guard is a menace on the court, due to his trash talking antics. It backfires on him sometimes, but at the end of the day, Morant just wants to talk smack against his fellow competitors.
Who Is Giannis Antetokounmpo's Girlfriend? All About Mariah Riddlesprigger
Giannis Antetokounmpo and Mariah Riddlesprigger have been together for several years and share two sons Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has quite the support system. In addition to basketball fans, who affectionately refer to the NBA star as the "Greek Freak," Antetokounmpo counts his two sons and his longtime girlfriend Mariah Riddlesprigger among his biggest supporters. While not much is known about the early days of the couple's relationship, the NBA champion and fashion entrepreneur are now a family of four, having welcomed their sons Liam Charles and Maverick...
Larsa Pippen Defends Marcus Jordan Romance After Being Heckled At Football Game
Larsa Pippen, 48, spoke out about her romance with Michael Jordan‘s 31-year-old son, Marcus Jordan, after the couple was heckled at a football game on Nov. 20. Footage of the incident — which involved the heckler calling Scottie Pippen‘s ex-wife a “cold m*****f*****” — was posted on The Shade Room‘s Instagram, and Larsa promptly left a comment to defend her relationship with Marcus.
NBA Fans React To LeBron James' Return To The Lakers: "He Needs To Stop Dribbling So Much... All Them Turnovers Hurt The Team."
NBA fans reacted to LeBron James' performance on his return to the Lakers against the Spurs after missing 5 games with an adductor strain.
Clippers Insider Says Paul George And Kawhi Leonard May Not Return Until December
The Los Angeles Clippers might be without Paul George and Kawhi Leonard for the foreseeable future.
Kevin Durant Reveals Ben Simmons Yelled at Him During Recent Game
Ben Simmons yelled at KD during the Brooklyn Nets vs. Portland Trail Blazers game
Deadspin
Come home, Kevin Durant
The NBA’s greatest epics have been built around a meteoric star crash landing in a small market, galvanizing the city around their greatness in hopes of delivering glory. Think LeBron James in Cleveland, Dirk Nowitzki in Dallas, Tim Duncan in San Antonio, Isiah Thomas in Detroit, Hakeem Olajuwon in Houston, Giannis Antetokounmpo in Milwaukee, and Bill Walton in Portland. Kevin Durant deserves to be on that list. But he would be the only one unable to bring a championship to the city that drafted him. Only James can relate to the acrimonious divorce both sides felt when he left in 2016.
College Football World Reacts To Disturbing Sucker Punch Video
An ugly scene out of Corvallis on Saturday night following the Oregon Ducks blown lead in the Civil War. After the game, Ducks linebacker DJ Johnson appeared to punch an Oregon State fan in the back of the head after something was said in passing. Johnson had to be pulled...
Jazz coach’s hilarious Stephen Curry admission is ultimate sign of respect
Stephen Curry is so good that he’s seemingly got the power to momentarily make opposing head coaches forget that they’re supposed to switch their fan mode off before a game against the Golden State Warriors. At least that was the case Friday night when the Utah Jazz, coached by Will Hardy, played the Warriors in the Bay Area.
Warriors And Timberwolves Injury Reports
The Golden State Warriors and Minnesota Timberwolves have announced their injury reports.
Golden State Warriors vs. Utah Jazz Injury Report Revealed
The Warriors will look to stay hot vs. the Jazz
Warriors GM reveals interesting talk he had with controversial ex-player
Golden State Warriors general manager Bob Myers recently had an interesting conversation with one of the team’s former players. Myers appeared this week on SHOWTIME’s “All The Smoke” podcast with Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson. During the interview, Myers revealed that got a notable recent call from ex-Warriors center DeMarcus Cousins, who remains unsigned to this point of the NBA season.
Draymond Green And Steve Kerr Reveal Why They Feel Positive About The Warriors' Season
Green and Kerr weren't necessarily worried, although the former did admit that there was a lot of work to do.
Draymond Green Defends Warriors Young Players From Criticism: "Those Types Of Guys Are Usually On Teams That Suck."
Draymond Green had some insight into the situation that the Warriors' young players are dealing with.
Suns update: Chris Paul (heel) will miss 10th straight game Monday at Sacramento
SACRAMENTO – Chris Paul will miss his 10th straight game Monday at Sacramento (10-8) with what the Phoenix Suns are calling right heel soreness. The Suns (13-6) are 6-3 without Paul as they're currently riding a four-game winning streak. Paul grabbed at his heel trying to get around a screen in an Nov. 7 loss at Philadelphia and hasn't played in a game since. ...
This Bulls-Lakers Trade Features Zach LaVine
Sometimes, the decision you don’t make ends up being the best decision of all. NBA teams need to practice similar patience. Let’s say somebody you love offends you. You start writing a text to really let them have it. Before you hit send, you get a follow-up: “OMG. I actually meant this!”. Now, you’re glad you didn’t send that text.
