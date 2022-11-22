ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Who Is Giannis Antetokounmpo's Girlfriend? All About Mariah Riddlesprigger

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Mariah Riddlesprigger have been together for several years and share two sons Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has quite the support system. In addition to basketball fans, who affectionately refer to the NBA star as the "Greek Freak," Antetokounmpo counts his two sons and his longtime girlfriend Mariah Riddlesprigger among his biggest supporters. While not much is known about the early days of the couple's relationship, the NBA champion and fashion entrepreneur are now a family of four, having welcomed their sons Liam Charles and Maverick...
Larsa Pippen Defends Marcus Jordan Romance After Being Heckled At Football Game

Larsa Pippen, 48, spoke out about her romance with Michael Jordan‘s 31-year-old son, Marcus Jordan, after the couple was heckled at a football game on Nov. 20. Footage of the incident — which involved the heckler calling Scottie Pippen‘s ex-wife a “cold m*****f*****” — was posted on The Shade Room‘s Instagram, and Larsa promptly left a comment to defend her relationship with Marcus.
Come home, Kevin Durant

The NBA’s greatest epics have been built around a meteoric star crash landing in a small market, galvanizing the city around their greatness in hopes of delivering glory. Think LeBron James in Cleveland, Dirk Nowitzki in Dallas, Tim Duncan in San Antonio, Isiah Thomas in Detroit, Hakeem Olajuwon in Houston, Giannis Antetokounmpo in Milwaukee, and Bill Walton in Portland. Kevin Durant deserves to be on that list. But he would be the only one unable to bring a championship to the city that drafted him. Only James can relate to the acrimonious divorce both sides felt when he left in 2016.
Jazz coach’s hilarious Stephen Curry admission is ultimate sign of respect

Stephen Curry is so good that he’s seemingly got the power to momentarily make opposing head coaches forget that they’re supposed to switch their fan mode off before a game against the Golden State Warriors. At least that was the case Friday night when the Utah Jazz, coached by Will Hardy, played the Warriors in the Bay Area.
Warriors GM reveals interesting talk he had with controversial ex-player

Golden State Warriors general manager Bob Myers recently had an interesting conversation with one of the team’s former players. Myers appeared this week on SHOWTIME’s “All The Smoke” podcast with Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson. During the interview, Myers revealed that got a notable recent call from ex-Warriors center DeMarcus Cousins, who remains unsigned to this point of the NBA season.
Suns update: Chris Paul (heel) will miss 10th straight game Monday at Sacramento

SACRAMENTO – Chris Paul will miss his 10th straight game Monday at Sacramento (10-8) with what the Phoenix Suns are calling right heel soreness. The Suns (13-6) are 6-3 without Paul as they're currently riding a four-game winning streak. Paul grabbed at his heel trying to get around a screen in an Nov. 7 loss at Philadelphia and hasn't played in a game since. ...
This Bulls-Lakers Trade Features Zach LaVine

Sometimes, the decision you don’t make ends up being the best decision of all. NBA teams need to practice similar patience. Let’s say somebody you love offends you. You start writing a text to really let them have it. Before you hit send, you get a follow-up: “OMG. I actually meant this!”. Now, you’re glad you didn’t send that text.
