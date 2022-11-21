Read full article on original website
Struggling Ghana plans tax rise, debt swap to secure IMF aid
Ghana's finance minister, Kenneth Ofori-Atta, presented the 2023 budget to parliament on Thursday, hiking tax and planning a debt swap as the country's negotiates an International Monetary Fund (IMF) loan. Ofori-Atta said the IMF talks had made "substantial progress", with agreement on "fiscal adjustment path, debt strategy and financing".
US News and World Report
IMF to Disburse $200 Million to Democratic Rep. of Congo Under Credit Line
DAKAR (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Monday it would disburse $200 million to Democratic Republic of Congo for balance-of-payment support, pending executive board approval in December. The IMF said this had been agreed at staff level with Congo, which has a three-year, $1.5 billion extended credit...
Russia's war in Ukraine is the biggest culprit pulling the global economy into a downturn, IMF chief says
The Ukraine war is the "single most important negative factor" for the global economy, the IMF's head said. Russia's war is likely to continue to drag down growth next year, Kristalina Georgieva told CNBC. The world faces a downturn that could wipe $4 trillion off economic output within a few...
kalkinemedia.com
UPDATE 2-Bank of Canada says higher interest rates still needed to tame inflation
OTTAWA, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Inflation in Canada remains too strong, and higher interest rates will be needed to cool the overheating economy, Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem said in testimony at the House of Commons on Wednesday. "Inflation has come down in recent months, but we have yet...
Lebanon's economy still contracting but at slower pace, World Bank says
BEIRUT, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Lebanon's economy, hit by one of the world's most severe crises, continues to contract although the pace of that contraction has somewhat slowed, the World Bank said in a report published Wednesday.
El Salvador says China offered to buy all its foreign debt as the nation looks to avoid default
China offered to help El Salvador refinance its foreign debt, El Salvador's Vice President Felix Ulloa told Bloomberg. But he said El Salvador still needs to tread carefully: "We are not going to sell to the first bidder, we need to see the conditions." S&P Global Ratings gave El Salvador...
Oil prices could drop to the $70 range after this winter as current levels are unsustainable, OPEC+ member says
Oil prices could drop to around $70 a barrel after this winter, according to Oman energy minister Salim al-Aufi. "We don't believe that the current prices are sustainable comfortably," the OPEC+ member told Reuters. He added prices would be determined after the OPEC meeting in December, where the cartel could...
MySanAntonio
Credit Suisse saw $88 billion in outflows as confidence slumped
Credit Suisse Group clients pulled as much as 84 billion Swiss francs ($88.3 billion) of their money from the bank during the first few weeks of the quarter, underlining ongoing concerns over the bank's restructuring efforts after years of scandals. The Zurich-based bank warned on Wednesday that it will face...
tipranks.com
Crude Oil Falls as OPEC Mulls Production Ramp Up
First Published 4:39AM EST (Updated 1:17PM EST) WTI crude oil is down today as it hovers below $80 per barrel as of 1:17 p.m. EST on a report from the Wall Street Journal that Saudi Arabia and other oil-producing countries are mulling over a possible production increase. The production ramp-up...
US News and World Report
Oil Drops as Russian Price Cap Proposal Eases Concerns About Tight Supply
TOKYO (Reuters) -Oil declined on Thursday, hovering around two-month lows, as the Group of Seven(G7) nations' proposed range for a price cap on Russian oil was higher than current trading levels, alleviating concerns over tight supply. A greater-than-expected build in U.S. gasoline inventories and widening COVID-19 controls in China added...
NASDAQ
CANADA FX DEBT-C$ hits 11-day low as greenback notches broadbased gains
TORONTO, Nov 21 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened to its lowest level in 11 days against its U.S. counterpart on Monday as rising COVID-19 cases in China weighed on investor sentiment and speculation that OPEC would increase output led to volatility in the price of oil. The loonie CAD=...
CNBC
Turkey cuts rates by 150 basis points and ends easing cycle
The central bank has been under consistent pressure from President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to continue cutting rates despite soaring inflation, which hit 85.5% year-on-year in October. "Considering the increasing risks regarding global demand, the Committee evaluated that the current policy rate is adequate and decided to end the rate cut...
Oil slides 6% as OPEC+ is said to be discussing partial reversal of production cuts and increasing output by up to 500,000 barrels a day
Oil prices Monday, extending losses after a WSJ report that OPEC+ was discussing an output increase. Delegates said an increase would be in response to expectations of higher demand in the winter months. Saudi Arabia and Russia would be at odds over what could be a partial reversal of cuts...
US News and World Report
Singapore Projects GDP Growth to Ease in 2023 Amid Global Slowdown
SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Singapore on Wednesday forecast its economic growth would slow in 2023 amid persistent inflation and global pressures that would hit demand for the city-state's outward-oriented industries like trade and finance. Gross domestic product (GDP) is expected to rise by 0.5% to 2.5% next year, the Ministry of Trade...
kitco.com
Barclays projects recession in 2023, sees cash as attractive safe-haven
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. In its 2023 outlook report, the British bank warned that economic activity next year could be the weakest...
NASDAQ
EMERGING MARKETS-Malaysian ringgit, stocks soar as markets cheer new PM appointment
Nov 24 (Reuters) - Malaysia's ringgit posted its best day in two weeks and equities rose 3% on Thursday as opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim was appointed prime minister, ending a political impasse following last week's general election. The ringgit MYR= rose as much as 1.5% and was on track for...
Oil prices boomerang on OPEC headlines
Oil prices whipsawed Monday as news about what the OPEC oil price cartel would decide at its meeting next month sent traders scurrying. Driving the news: A story in the Wall Street Journal, suggesting that OPEC was considering a 500,000 barrel-a-day increase in production, jolted the crude oil markets at around 9 am ET.
Europe will need to face higher interest rates as a potential recession won't be enough to bring down inflation on its own, ECB President Christine Lagarde says
Policy makers at the European Central Bank "expect to raise rates further," said President Christine Lagarde on Friday. The ECB has already been raising rates at a record pace with inflation "too high" in the euro area. Policymakers reportedly may decide to slow the pace of rate hikes at the...
NASDAQ
EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil currency, stocks underperform on political jitters
Nov 23 (Reuters) - Brazil's real underperformed Latin American peers on Wednesday on political jitters after President Jair Bolsonaro challenged presidential elections that he lost to leftist rival Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. The real BRBY, BRL= lost 0.1%, extending Tuesday's losses against a weaker dollar after Bolsonaro argued votes...
Azerbaijan economy to hit record $76.5 billion this year - president
BAKU (Reuters) - Azerbaijan’s GDP will reach a record 130 billion manat ($76.5 billion) by the end of 2022, President Ilham Aliyev said on Monday. Fuelled by high energy prices, Azerbaijan’s oil and gas-rich economy grew by 5.2% in the first 10 months of the year, the country’s statistics committee said last week.
