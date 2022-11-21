ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

AFP

Struggling Ghana plans tax rise, debt swap to secure IMF aid

Ghana's finance minister, Kenneth Ofori-Atta, presented the 2023 budget to parliament on Thursday, hiking tax and planning a debt swap as the country's negotiates an International Monetary Fund (IMF) loan. Ofori-Atta said the IMF talks had made "substantial progress", with agreement on "fiscal adjustment path, debt strategy and financing".
US News and World Report

IMF to Disburse $200 Million to Democratic Rep. of Congo Under Credit Line

DAKAR (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Monday it would disburse $200 million to Democratic Republic of Congo for balance-of-payment support, pending executive board approval in December. The IMF said this had been agreed at staff level with Congo, which has a three-year, $1.5 billion extended credit...
kalkinemedia.com

UPDATE 2-Bank of Canada says higher interest rates still needed to tame inflation

OTTAWA, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Inflation in Canada remains too strong, and higher interest rates will be needed to cool the overheating economy, Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem said in testimony at the House of Commons on Wednesday. "Inflation has come down in recent months, but we have yet...
MySanAntonio

Credit Suisse saw $88 billion in outflows as confidence slumped

Credit Suisse Group clients pulled as much as 84 billion Swiss francs ($88.3 billion) of their money from the bank during the first few weeks of the quarter, underlining ongoing concerns over the bank's restructuring efforts after years of scandals. The Zurich-based bank warned on Wednesday that it will face...
tipranks.com

Crude Oil Falls as OPEC Mulls Production Ramp Up

First Published 4:39AM EST (Updated 1:17PM EST) WTI crude oil is down today as it hovers below $80 per barrel as of 1:17 p.m. EST on a report from the Wall Street Journal that Saudi Arabia and other oil-producing countries are mulling over a possible production increase. The production ramp-up...
US News and World Report

Oil Drops as Russian Price Cap Proposal Eases Concerns About Tight Supply

TOKYO (Reuters) -Oil declined on Thursday, hovering around two-month lows, as the Group of Seven(G7) nations' proposed range for a price cap on Russian oil was higher than current trading levels, alleviating concerns over tight supply. A greater-than-expected build in U.S. gasoline inventories and widening COVID-19 controls in China added...
NASDAQ

CANADA FX DEBT-C$ hits 11-day low as greenback notches broadbased gains

TORONTO, Nov 21 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened to its lowest level in 11 days against its U.S. counterpart on Monday as rising COVID-19 cases in China weighed on investor sentiment and speculation that OPEC would increase output led to volatility in the price of oil. The loonie CAD=...
CNBC

Turkey cuts rates by 150 basis points and ends easing cycle

The central bank has been under consistent pressure from President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to continue cutting rates despite soaring inflation, which hit 85.5% year-on-year in October. "Considering the increasing risks regarding global demand, the Committee evaluated that the current policy rate is adequate and decided to end the rate cut...
US News and World Report

Singapore Projects GDP Growth to Ease in 2023 Amid Global Slowdown

SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Singapore on Wednesday forecast its economic growth would slow in 2023 amid persistent inflation and global pressures that would hit demand for the city-state's outward-oriented industries like trade and finance. Gross domestic product (GDP) is expected to rise by 0.5% to 2.5% next year, the Ministry of Trade...
kitco.com

Barclays projects recession in 2023, sees cash as attractive safe-haven

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. In its 2023 outlook report, the British bank warned that economic activity next year could be the weakest...
Axios

Oil prices boomerang on OPEC headlines

Oil prices whipsawed Monday as news about what the OPEC oil price cartel would decide at its meeting next month sent traders scurrying. Driving the news: A story in the Wall Street Journal, suggesting that OPEC was considering a 500,000 barrel-a-day increase in production, jolted the crude oil markets at around 9 am ET.
NASDAQ

EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil currency, stocks underperform on political jitters

Nov 23 (Reuters) - Brazil's real underperformed Latin American peers on Wednesday on political jitters after President Jair Bolsonaro challenged presidential elections that he lost to leftist rival Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. The real BRBY, BRL= lost 0.1%, extending Tuesday's losses against a weaker dollar after Bolsonaro argued votes...
Reuters

Azerbaijan economy to hit record $76.5 billion this year - president

BAKU (Reuters) - Azerbaijan’s GDP will reach a record 130 billion manat ($76.5 billion) by the end of 2022, President Ilham Aliyev said on Monday. Fuelled by high energy prices, Azerbaijan’s oil and gas-rich economy grew by 5.2% in the first 10 months of the year, the country’s statistics committee said last week.

