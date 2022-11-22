ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Judson, TX

Daingerfield Bee

Teacher accused of questionable behavior, board accepts resignation

The Daingerfield-Lone Star ISD board met in regular monthly meeting on Nov. 14. During the meeting, the board accepted the resignation of a now former Daingerfield High School teacher. On Nov. 11, the school posted a public statement regarding an incident at Daingerfield High School regarding alleged unprofessional conduct of a teacher. The teacher was immediately suspended, and offered his resignation following an investigation. At the Nov. 14 board meeting, the board accepted the resignation of Mark Wilcox. According to Daingerfield-Lone Star ISD Police Chief Joshua Hysom, there was no criminal charges to be filed in the incident, although he did...
DAINGERFIELD, TX
Daingerfield Bee

Collaborative receives permanent home in Morris County

The Morris County Collaborative (MCC) has a new, permanent home in Morris County, thanks to the benevolence of local attorney Nelson Roach. Since its inception in 2018, MCC has had an address of record at Northeast Texas Community College, as the college served as the proprietor of the Hogg Foundation grant that was used to bring the Collaborative into being. The Morris County Collaborative is a non-profit organization dedicated to making Morris County a better place to live, work, learn, play, and pray. support health and wellness, mental health, health equity, economic development, personal empowerment, and training and development. We accomplish...
MORRIS COUNTY, TX
inforney.com

Future unclear for site of Kilgore motel destroyed in fire

KILGORE — Future plans for the site of the former Kilgore Best Western Inn remain unclear more than five months after an accidental fire gutted the structure. The city approved a demolition permit for what remained of the building in late October, and the demolition process began earlier this month. Kilgore LAXMI of Longview owns the property, according to Gregg County Appraisal District records.
KILGORE, TX
csengineermag.com

McCarthy Completes Cancer Center at CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Tyler

McCarthy Building Companies, Inc. has completed construction of the Northeast Texas Cancer and Research Institute in Tyler, Texas. A Cottonwood Development project, the 85,000-square-foot research facility is located on the CHRISTUS® Trinity Mother Frances – Tyler campus and will now provide outpatient care to surrounding communities. To celebrate the completion, CHRISTUS® Trinity Mother Frances held a ribbon cutting & blessing ceremony for their tenant spaces, attended by CHRISTUS® leadership, local, state, and federal officials, and clergy members. McCarthy broke ground on the project in May 2021.
TYLER, TX
High School Football PRO

Longview, November 25 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The West Rusk High School football team will have a game with Harmony High School on November 25, 2022, 11:00:00.
LONGVIEW, TX
KTRE

3 departments bring house fire under control north of Henderson

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A large number of first responders are at the scene of a fire on Wednesday night. Multiple fire departments and the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office are on the scene of a working structure fire in the 5000 block of US Hwy 259 north. This is north of Henderson.
HENDERSON, TX
KWTX

East Texas child safe, suspected abductor held on $250K bond

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - An Overton boy was recovered by a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper on Monday and his alleged abductor has been charged with kidnapping. Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith provided an update on the situation Tuesday at a press conference, stating that the trooper recognized Pamala Medlock’s vehicle from the Amber Alert that had been issued earlier in the day.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KLTV

East Texas law firm gives away 400 turkeys in Gilmer

GILMER, Texas (KLTV) - For the third year in a row, the law firm of Goudarzi and Young gave back to their community by handing out turkeys to East Texans free of charge. Cars lined up early this morning to get a bird. Brent Goudarzi said today was a special homecoming since he grew up in Gilmer and is now giving back to his community.
GILMER, TX
Mix 93.1

Tyree Campbell Working At Papa Johns In Tyler, Texas Deserves This Recognition

Honestly, if only two people read this article I'd be really happy. Those two people are Tyree Campbell and the manager or general manager of the Papa Johns Pizza location on S. Broadway near Walmart in Tyler, Texas. It's extremely rare I write an article that is so targeted, hopefully, though you'll continue reading and feel inspired by this young man, Tyree Campbell.
TYLER, TX
inforney.com

Sheriff: Kidnapping suspect arrested amid plan to take Overton child to Arizona

A suspect has been charged with kidnapping after she took a child hundreds of miles from his home during what was supposed to be a quick shopping trip in a neighboring city. Pamala Medlock, 59, was jailed after an investigation concluded there was probable cause for her to be arrested on a kidnapping charge, which is a third-degree felony in Texas.
OVERTON, TX

