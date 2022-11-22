Read full article on original website
Sixth Northern Kentucky University President Ashish Vaidya steps down; leaving December 19
Northern Kentucky University is looking for a new president. It was announced late Thursday at a special meeting of the university’s board of regents that Ashish Vaidya will be departing as president on Dec. 19. He took over the office July 1, 2018, as NKU’s sixth president. There...
Al Cross: In politics, John Y. Brown Jr. was a reformer who delivered — may his example be widely followed
The first time I was in a helicopter, and the first time I covered a race for governor, was the first time I met John Y. Brown Jr. It was the Monday after the 1979 Kentucky Derby, and Brown was using a helicopter to make up for his late-starting candidacy, choppering from town to town, often joined by his new wife, sportscaster and Miss America Phyllis George. Her celebrity and his money were keys to his election, but the helicopter was a subtle metaphor for his campaign: a strong, fresh wind was blowing.
Bill Straub: Jamie ‘Hee-Haw’ Comer just can’t walk away from Hunter Biden ‘investigation’; about John Y.
Like Ali Baba chanting “Open Sesame” to enter the mouth of a cave holding great treasures, Rep. James Comer has taken to using “Hunter Biden” as an incantation, reciting it over and over again, praying it will result in the sort of untold riches – of the political variety, of course — the 40 thieves could only dream about.
UK College of Medicine offering precision nutrition, culinary medicine elective to medical students
“For some reason, I really wanted fruit or savory food when I was going through treatment. Spicy, savory, salty food — that helped with my appetite,” recalls University of Kentucky chemistry doctoral student Yueming “Ronnie” Wu. Back in 2020, he received an advanced colorectal cancer diagnosis...
Our Rich History: Pres. Chillo guides TMU through global pandemic to growing success in 100th year
Part 72 of our series, “Retrospect and Vista II”: Thomas More College/University, 1971-2021 . President Joseph Chillo of Thomas More University tells the story of being in Florida visiting alumni on a fundraising trip when a call from St. Elizabeth Healthcare told him of a troublesome virus called COVID-19 that was flooding emergency rooms at each of the St. Elizabeth facilities.
Covington employees bridge communication gap with Hispanic population by learning Spanish
Covington es una ciudad que celebra su diversidad, equidad e inclusión. Thanks to an 8-week Spanish course initiated by the City of Covington’s Human Resources Department, a group of City employees is on track to read and speak Spanish with confidence. It’s further evidence that Covington celebrates diversity, equity, and inclusion (which is what that first sentence states).
Superintendents Council approves changes to social studies standards, lists basic documents to be taught
The Kentucky Local Superintendents Advisory Council approved changes this week to the Kentucky Academic Standards for Social Studies, which now includes a list of fundamental documents and speeches into middle and high school standards, required under new state law. Documents that must be taught under legislation approved by the General...
