Bam Adebayo has 32 points, Heat rally to beat Hawks 106-98
Bam Adebayo scored 16 of his 32 points in the third quarter, Caleb Martin added 20 points and the Miami Heat snapped a seven-game road losing streak with a 106-98 victory over the Atlanta Hawks
Game Recap: Saints Let Another Winnable Game Slip Through Hands
The Saints did enough to produce a win on Sunday, but they end up getting shut out instead against the 49ers and sink to 4-8.
