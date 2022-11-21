Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Lake County Florida ToursLake County Florida - Here's What's HappeningLake County, FL
5 Great Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Exactly what do we have to be thankful for in Florida? Hmm? (opinion/satire)JoAnn RyanFlorida State
The Top 3 Richest Neighborhoods in OrlandoEvie M.Orlando, FL
New Radiation Therapy Gives Heart Patients HopeModern Globe
Related
Apopka, November 24 High School 🏀 Game Notice
The Pine Ridge HS basketball team will have a game with Apopka High School on November 24, 2022, 15:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
AZ Compass Prep beats Montverde Academy in early NIBC battle of high school basketball's best
It didn't take long for the top two high school boys basketball teams in the nation to go head-to-head. And AZ Compass Prep (Arizona) aced its National Interscholastic Basketball Conference debut with flying colors. Rayvon Griffith finished with a team-high 12 points and five rebounds as AZ ...
Polk County's Top 10 Boys Basketball Players
Kervin Knaggs, 6-1, Sr., PG/SG, Auburndale: He averaged 14 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists this past season. He shot 50 percent from the field and 65 percent from the free-throw line. He finished the season with 126 points, 34 rebounds, 21 steals and 28 assists. “He is a complete leader ...
5 Great Burger Places in Florida
Burgers and fries on a white platePhoto byPhoto by Jiroe (Matia Rengel) on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of five amazing burger places in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food every day of the week.
wild941.com
Florida Man Who Won $1M Has Been Found
Congratulations to Shaun Frazier of Orlando who just won $1M. He claimed the money after playing the 500x The Cash scratch off game. Now where did he get the ticket? He purchased it from Buddys food and Lotto located in Orlando. The store will get a $2K bonus commission for selling the winning ticket. Lottery officials say Frazier will take his winnings as a one time lump-sum payment of $820K. The 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game costs $50 and I play all the time. Unfortunately I have not gotten Lucky, but its not to late. One more person in Florida has the opportunity to win really big! This game offers two big prizes of $25M. The first top prize was claimed by someone who lives in Bonita Springs, but the second one is still out there. May the luckiest person win!!!!!
Orlando man becomes overnight multi-millionaire in Florida Lottery scratch-off game
ORLANDO, Fla. — An Orange County man is a multi-millionaire after winning a $5 million prize from the GOLD RUSH LIMITED scratch-off game from the Florida Lottery. Jerry Norasing claimed the $5 million top prize after purchasing his winning ticket from the RaceTrac on South Highway 27 in Clermont.
The Top 3 Richest Neighborhoods in Orlando
A lovely home in Lake Nona (Orlando, Florida)Photo byPhoto by Eric Ardito on UnsplashonUnsplash. I absolutely love my apartment. I do not know how I got so lucky to live in a place everyone thinks is a bougie hotel for the past year. But honestly, as a 34-year-old woman, I can't help but dream of a ballin' house sometimes. And while it's going to be a long-term goal for me to reach a status where I can afford to live in one of the nicest (aka richest) neighborhoods in Orlando. But in the meantime, it doesn't hurt to gather a little information. So without further ado, here are the top three richest Orlando neighborhoods so we can daydream together.
fox35orlando.com
Orlando FreeFall rider death: New information to be released on Florida's complaint against Slingshot Group
The owner of the Orlando FreeFall will be the subject of discussion in Tallahassee, Florida on Tuesday. Agricultural Commissioner Nikki Fried will offer new information in the department's administrative complaint against the Slingshot Group following the death of 14-year-old Tyre Sampson.
floridanationalnews.com
Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer, District 2 City Commissioner Tony Ortiz and Fire Chief Charlie Salazar Break Ground on Fire Station 11
ORLANDO, Fla. (FNN) – Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer, District 2 City Commissioner Tony Ortiz and Orlando Fire Chief Charlie Salazar invite the Dover Shores community to celebrate the groundbreaking of the new Orlando Fire Department Station 11, “The Beast of the East.”. The new 14,918-square-foot station will be...
Multi-million dollar lottery jackpot sold at Florida 7-Eleven
One lucky Florida Lottery player will go home with 2 million more reasons to smile after they hit the jackpot playing the Jackpot Triple Play.
I live in Orlando and when I have visitors, these are the 10 places where I recommend they stay — and only one is a Disney hotel
Check out a local's favorite stays in Orlando, including the Hard Rock Hotel at Universal Orlando, Disney's Grand Floridian Resort & Spa, and more.
Central Florida doctor accused of getting paid to write illegal opioid prescriptions
SANFORD, Fla. — A Central Florida doctor has been charged in a multimillion-dollar drug conspiracy that investigators said started in Michigan and put hundreds of thousands of prescription pills out on the street. Dr. Juan Bayolo is accused of getting paid to illegally write opioid prescriptions for patients who...
WINKNEWS.com
Florida teacher who thought student debt was paid 20 years ago gets nearly $1M bill from UF
For almost a decade, the government took hundreds of dollars each month out of the paychecks of a Florida woman named Michelle to recoup old student loans that were unpaid and overdue. The process, called garnishment, is legal, and the U.S. Department of Education can order it for someone’s wages, tax returns and Social Security to force repayment on defaulted loans.
Winter Park Popeye's — anchor of the Orlando Ave 'Chicken Strip' — closes
Winter Park's S. Orlando Ave Popeye's has closed permanently, pushed out of the so-called "Chicken Strip" that it helped to create. The Popeye's at the corner of S. Orlando Ave and W. Fairbanks Ave. was an old-timer amid a rush of trendy fast food chicken chains. Drunks, chefs and the broke and hungry still knew that it served some of the best cheap chicken in town, but it couldn't keep up with newcomers like Guy Fieri's Chicken Guy!, PDQ and the nearby opening of Chick'nCone. Rumor has it that the lease ended and Popeye's ownership were seeking a move closer to UCF. Overall, Popeye's is a member of the old guard of fast food places.
fox35orlando.com
Dangers of parking and waiting along Orlando airport loop
While traffic was backed up around the Orlando airport Tuesday night, drivers were stopped on the side of the road hoping to be closer to the terminal when their time came to pick someone up. While it's against airport rules, it happens throughout the day. One driver told FOX 35 how it made her feel unsafe to wait there.
WESH
Two beloved Orlando restaurants close due to labor shortage
ORLANDO, Fla. — In Orlando, in Audubon Park, two beloved businesses are closing their doors as of Wednesday. At the popular P is for Pie Bake Shop on Corrine Drive, the cooler that would normally be packed with pastries had two lonely pies. And they already had someone’s name on them.
Human remains, firearm found in wooded area of Orlando
Fla. — Orlando police are investigating a suspicious death in the wooded area of the 4200 block of South Semoran Boulevard. Human remains and a firearm have been discovered at the scene. Homicide, crime scene investigation and the medical examiner are on scene. The investigation is ongoing. No...
fox35orlando.com
Florida man wins $5 million on scratch-off ticket from gas station
ORLANDO, Fla. - The holidays are looking even brighter for one Florida man who won $5 million on a lucky scratch-off ticket!. Jerry Norasing, 37, of Orlando, won the $5 million top prize from the GOLD RUSH LIMITED Scratch-Off game. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum...
WESH
Dog found trapped in Orlando trash can needs new home, officials say
ORLANDO, Fla. — Panda, a dog, is shy and a bit timid right now, which is no surprise considering she was found in a trash can in Orlando on Friday. “The garbage can, the lid, was actually sealed onto the garbage can so our officer had to pry the lid open to get her out,” Bryant Almeida said.
orlandoweekly.com
Indian food comes to downtown Orlando for the first time ...ever?, B3 is another sad Audubon Park closure, + more
OPENINGS+CLOSINGS: Fast-casual Indian joint Urban Turban, from the owners of Curry Mantra on I-Drive and Divine Indian Cuisine in Kissimmee, has opened downtown at 100 E. Pine St., taking over the former space of U-Roll Sushi ... The Front Porch, a sister concept of The Monroe, has opened next to the Creative Village hotspot just in time for patio season. The outdoor, pet-friendly space features its own branded canned cocktails and a focused menu of casual fare like Frito pie, pickled shrimp and Colombian hot dogs ... Work on the new Farm & Haus restaurant in Winter Park continues at the old Cafe de France space at 526 S. Park Ave. Owner Brittany Walsh-Lyne says the restaurant should open next month ... Kaya, the "casual fine dining" Filipino restaurant from ex-Kadence chef Lordfer Lalicon and general manager Jamilyn Bailey, will open in December at 618 N. Thornton Ave. ... The Foreigner, Bruno Fonseca's high-end chef's tasting concept, should be open by Christmas, next to Redlight Redlight at 2816 Corrine Drive ...
Comments / 0