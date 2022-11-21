In this solemn yet necessary episode, Dr. Chadi Nabhan spoke with Jodi Odell, mother of the late Jackson Odell – actor and victim of an accidental drug overdose. Jodi spoke at great detail about Jackson’s life – from his early childhood – leading up to his untimely death from a drug overdose at the age of only 20. Learn more about Jackson’s journey from rehab to sober living, and about his heart heart-wrenching final moments alive. Jodi also spoke about the weeks that followed his death, and about a social post she published about Jackson that went viral. This episode, as Dr. Nabhan notes, is a reminder of the fragility of life and a call to spread awareness about the drug pandemic.

2 DAYS AGO