Medical News Today
Can AFib cause a stroke?
Atrial fibrillation (AFib), a type of irregular heartbeat, can cause blood to pool and move more slowly than usual. This can result in a blood clot, which may cause a stroke. This article discusses AFib and stroke and the links between the two. It also explores the treatment and prevention of AFib and stroke.
The Side Effects You Might Experience If You Take Metformin
Metformin is the most commonly prescribed medication for treating type 2 diabetes, as per Jama. French physician Jean Sterne was the first to use metformin to treat diabetes in 1957 (via Diabetologia) and decades later, the medication became available in the U.S. in 1995. It's now the most prescribed medication...
studyfinds.org
Common painkillers like ibuprofen and naproxen can make arthritis inflammation even worse
CHICAGO — Common painkillers can make the misery of osteoarthritis even worse, a new study warns. Ibuprofen, naproxen, and diclofenac are among the many drugs for relieving aching joints. However, researchers say they may aggravate inflammation of the knee over time. They belong to a class of medications known as NSAIDS, or non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs. The study, based on a review of over 1,000 patients, is one of the first to investigate their long-term effects.
studyfinds.org
Failing eyesight may be a warning sign of a heart attack or stroke
NEW YORK — A common eye disease that can result in blindness may be a warning sign of a future heart attack or stroke, a new study reveals. Researchers from the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York say people with a form of age-related macular degeneration (AMD) are more likely to develop cardiovascular disease. However, the discovery offers hope that doctors can create a screening program for heart problems.
Healthline
Atrial Fibrillation: Ablation Surgery May Be More Effective for AFib Than Drugs
Researchers say a surgery known as cryoablation appears to be more effective than drugs in treating atrial fibrillation (AFib). They say the results include both short-term and long-term benefits. Experts say this latest research is in line with medical professionals moving away from medications to treat AFib. A new study...
MedicalXpress
Canadian study suggests it's time to rethink how we treat atrial fibrillation
A national study led by University of British Columbia (UBC) researchers at the Centre for Cardiovascular Innovation is shedding light on how to more effectively treat atrial fibrillation (AF)—a common heart rhythm problem associated with increased risk of stroke and heart failure. The study, published today in the New...
MedicalXpress
Extending anti-clotting treatment after distal deep vein thrombosis could reduce further clot risk
Giving the anti-clotting drug rivaroxaban to patients for 12 weeks instead of the usual six after a blood clot in the lower leg reduces the risk of further clots developing up to two years after treatment, finds a trial published by The BMJ today. What's more, the additional six weeks...
Risk of seizure rises in six months after COVID-19
A bout of COVID-19, even a milder one, may raise the risk of having a seizure in the next six months, a large new study suggests. Researchers found that of over 300,000 Americans who had suffered a case of COVID-19 or the flu, COVID-19 sufferers were 55% more likely to be diagnosed with a seizure or epilepsy in the next six months.
Medical News Today
Can hyperthyroidism result in neuropathy?
Neuropathy involves damage to the nerves. In some cases, people with hyperthyroidism may develop neuropathy. This article explores the link between hyperthyroidism and neuropathy, other common causes of neuropathy, and additional neurological symptoms of hyperthyroidism. Can hyperthyroidism cause neuropathy?. Hyperthyroidism involves an excess, or overproduction of, thyroid hormones. This can...
WTVW
Signs of heart failure
Mayo Clinic experts say the main cause of heart failure is coronary artery disease, which can be caused by poorly controlled hypertension or diabetes. But people with sleep apnea, or those taking certain cancer medications may also be at higher risk. And in rare cases, viral infections can cause damage to the heart muscle.
Medical News Today
What to know about AFib vs atrial flutter
Atrial fibrillation (AFib) and atrial flutter are both arrhythmias, which are atypical heart rhythms. They may occur when something prevents electrical signals in the heart from functioning correctly. This article explores what AFib and atrial flutter are as well as the symptoms, causes, complications, treatments, and prevention methods for each.
Healthline
Can Beta-Blockers Help People with COPD?
Beta-blockers are used to treat some heart conditions. Some beta-blockers may not be good for people with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), but new research has found that certain beta-blockers may help people who have both COPD and heart disease. People with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) often have other...
hcplive.com
Hydrochlorothiazide as Effective as Chlorthalidone for Preventing CVD, Death in Hypertension
Data from the Diuretic Comparison Project suggests chlorthalidone did not provide a reduction in cardiovascular risk or all-cause mortality compared with use of hydrochlorothiazide in older patients with hypertension. There were no significant differences in cardiovascular outcomes, including death, between use of hydrochlorothiazide or chlorthalidone among older adults with hypertension,...
Medical News Today
What to know about acute decompensated heart failure (ADHF)
Acute decompensated heart failure is a type of heart failure that requires urgent medical treatment. Signs and symptoms of acute decompensated heart failure (ADHF) can occur gradually or suddenly. The condition can be life threatening, and people will require medical treatment immediately. This article looks at what ADHF is, the...
Medical News Today
What to know about heart shock for AFib
A heart shock, which doctors call electrical cardioversion, may restore the heart’s regular rhythm. A doctor may recommend a heart shock to treat atrial fibrillation (AFib). If a person’s heart has an atypical rate or rhythm, which doctors call arrhythmia, it. uncoordinated and sluggish blood circulation. This can...
cohaitungchi.com
ACE Inhibitors vs. Beta Blockers to Treat High Blood Pressure
Some 116 million Americans (nearly half the adult US population) have hypertension (high blood pressure) or are taking medication to lower blood pressure. High blood pressure is defined as systolic blood pressure (the top number) greater than 130 mmHg or diastolic blood pressure (the bottom number) greater than 80 mmHg. Yet, only about 1 in 4 adults with high blood pressure have their condition under control.
peerj.com
Sarcopenia and echocardiographic parameters for prediction of cardiovascular events and mortality in patients undergoing maintenance hemodialysis
Sarcopenia, Hemodialysis, Echocardiography, Mortality, Cardiovascular events. This is an open access article distributed under the terms of the Creative Commons Attribution License, which permits unrestricted use, distribution, reproduction and adaptation in any medium and for any purpose provided that it is properly attributed. For attribution, the original author(s), title, publication source (PeerJ) and either DOI or URL of the article must be cited.
Adults with severe asthma may face higher risk of heart attack, stroke
Adults with persistent asthma -- who use daily medication to control symptoms -- may be at increased risk of heart attack or stroke, as compared to people without this breathing difficulty, a new study suggests.
docwirenews.com
Healthcare Unfiltered: OVERDOSE: A Real Tragedy Needing Solutions
In this solemn yet necessary episode, Dr. Chadi Nabhan spoke with Jodi Odell, mother of the late Jackson Odell – actor and victim of an accidental drug overdose. Jodi spoke at great detail about Jackson’s life – from his early childhood – leading up to his untimely death from a drug overdose at the age of only 20. Learn more about Jackson’s journey from rehab to sober living, and about his heart heart-wrenching final moments alive. Jodi also spoke about the weeks that followed his death, and about a social post she published about Jackson that went viral. This episode, as Dr. Nabhan notes, is a reminder of the fragility of life and a call to spread awareness about the drug pandemic.
physiciansweekly.com
Relationship between Coronary Artery Calcification with Physiological and Clinical Characteristics in COPD Patients
Coronary artery disease (CAD) and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) are commonly linked. Coronary artery wall calcification might be a sign of heart illness when using computed tomography (CT) for COPD phenotyping. However, the non-ECG gated scans utilized for COPD monitoring do not adhere to recognized quantitative methods employing the Agatston score and ECG-triggered CT. For a study, researchers investigated the diagnostic utility of Agatston scores from cardiac non-triggered images.
