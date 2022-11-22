Read full article on original website
Springer is arrested again
HERMISTON – Hermiston police officers arrested Clinton Eugene Springer, 41 earlier this week after he allegedly attempted to rob the local Dairy Queen An employee told officers Springer threatened employees saying he had a gun and would kill them if they did not give him the money in the register.
Police arrest murder suspect after fatal shooting of Kennewick man
LINCOLN COUNTY, Washington – A suspect wanted in connection to a homicide that occurred Saturday in Benton County, Washington, is now in custody. Kennewick police arrested Antonio James Aguilar-Hartman, 24, of Kennewick on Wednesday in Lincoln County, which is located west of Spokane, in connection to the fatal shooting of Mark Jurgens, 67, of Kennewick. Officers were called to a residence on the 4100 block of West Third Avenue in Kennewick where they found Jurgens deceased from an apparent gunshot wound.
Teen driver crashes into parked car, leaves injured family behind
KENNEWICK – Robert Ramirez, 19, was arrested Thursday night after crashing into a parked vehicle and then deciding to flee the area after leaving his injured family members behind, according to the Kennewick Police Department. It happened shortly after 11 p.m. around East Tenth Avenue and South Beech Street.
Elgin FBLA Helping Santa Answer Letters
ELGIN – (Information from the Elgin School District) The Elgin FBLA is Helping Santa answer letters. Children and families wanting to send letters to Santa can submit theirs to the Elgin FBLA’s PO Box by December 12 and the Elgin FBLA Students will help Santa get them answered as best they can. Responses will be sent back via mail. Parents should make sure that every child’s name is legible and that a return address is included on the envelope. Parents should let the Elgin FBLA know if multiple children will be sending letters from the same household. The Elgin FBLA will try to ensure that no duplicate responses are sent home.
Murdock: Kotek faces a rural uphill battle
UMATILLA COUNTY – Oregon Governor-Elect Tina Kotek says she plans to represent all of the state, not just her home base of Portland or the heavily-populated I-5 corridor. Umatilla County Commissioner George Murdock says he will wait and watch with interest. “I think she has an uphill battle from...
City manager search narrowed to one
WALLA WALLA – Following two separate executive sessions held Friday in which the Walla Walla City Council was expected to vote on selecting five finalists from a list of eight applicants for the position of city manager, the council announced it is going in another direction. “The council is...
Wolves are busy
SALEM – The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife has changed the way it reports confirmed wolf depredations and other wolf news. It will report all acts on a weekly basis instead of as they occur. There are also fewer details provided in these reports. Based on that new...
Help WWFD keep the wreaths red
WALLA WALLA – During the holiday season, the number of structure fires tends to increase. That’s why the Walla Walla Fire Department is involving the community in its annual risk-reduction program, Keep the Wreaths Red. This week, wreaths decorated with red lights were mounted at each Walla Walla...
Ice rink opening is delayed
PENDLETON – The ice rink at Roy Raley Park usually opens to skaters the Saturday after Thanksgiving. That will not be the case this year. A mechanical failure during the start-up process has forced a delay. Pendleton Parks and Recreation Director Liam Hughes said if everything goes according to plan, the rink will open on Friday, Dec. 2.
