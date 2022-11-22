ELGIN – (Information from the Elgin School District) The Elgin FBLA is Helping Santa answer letters. Children and families wanting to send letters to Santa can submit theirs to the Elgin FBLA’s PO Box by December 12 and the Elgin FBLA Students will help Santa get them answered as best they can. Responses will be sent back via mail. Parents should make sure that every child’s name is legible and that a return address is included on the envelope. Parents should let the Elgin FBLA know if multiple children will be sending letters from the same household. The Elgin FBLA will try to ensure that no duplicate responses are sent home.

