A Lubbock man was arrested after being accused of stealing an expensive amount of livestock. KAMC news reported that Texas Rangers made an arrest, on November 23rd, on charges of theft but the only kind of theft that doesn't make a lot of sense during inflation. 37-year-old Gilbert Luna was charged with two misdemeanors, Driving While License Invalid and Failure to Control Speed, and two third degree felonies, Theft Between $30,000 to $150,000 and Theft of at Least 10 sheep/swine/goat under $150,000.
A Lubbock man was indicted after being accused of displaying a gun outside a local area school. The Lubbock Police Department received a call on November 3rd from Cavazos Middle School administrators that two people were on a live stream outside of the school with a weapon making threats against a student. Teachers and staff at Cavazos Middle school immediately placed the campus on a type of lockdown protocol to keep everyone inside the building until police could arrive.
This weeks Mugshot Monday is a bit late due to a 'Qdoma', a food coma/nap induced by eating Qdoba, but it was worth it for their cilantro lime rice. After going through last weeks mugshots I did take note that there were a lot of crimes concerning family members. I don't really know who to blame but I have seen Home Alone and I do think that the holidays might take a part in heightened tensions, not to the extremes some people were arrested for but I digress. Now while you get that turkey thawing I suggest you pour yourself a cup of wine and grab a brownie while scrolling through this weeks mugshots.
The U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas, Chad Meacham, announced that 18 people were federally charged with crimes pertaining to guns and drugs and are accused of trafficking methamphetamines. Six of the 18 accused traffickers were already in custody by the state and were awaiting to be brought into federal court. The remaining 12 were arrested during an operation in Levelland and surrounding areas along with a raid in Hockley County held on November 16th.
An arrest has been made in the case of a 66-year-old Lubbock man that was found dead in his home. Deputies with the Hale County Sheriff’s Office have arrested 29-year old Kassandra Aguayo at 1:30 a.m. in Plainview on November 18. Aguayo was arrested in connection to the stabbing of 66-year old Ramon Flores whose body was discovered on November 11.
5 people were killed in Colorado Springs Saturday night. In an act of hate, a gunman opened fire inside a club in Colorado Springs this past Saturday night. The club was known as an LGBTQ+ hangout. Five people were killed and at least 25 were injured, some critically, before people in the club took the gunman down. Reportedly, this same gunman had threatened to blow the place up before.
What the perfect time for the holidays, a new Pedro's Tamales is now open in the Lubbock area. Back in July, Chad told us about a new location coming to the area and their expansion plans, well one step has now been completed in Southwest Lubbock. This restaurant has a...
A Lubbock woman has been arrested for impersonating a public servant after her child was taken away. KAMC news reported that 39-year-old Haley Barber had her child taken away, along with the custody of the child, by Child Protective Services. That child was taken by Child Protective Services and then placed in to the care of Barber’s mother. Barber had a warrant issued in August after an incident in which Barber could be seen on footage of a doorbell camera just outside of her mother’s home.
A Lubbock woman was arrested on Saturday, November 12th after it's said she stabbed a man through a door during an argument. KAMC News reports that an argument broke out between the unnamed victim and the suspect, 33-year-old LaBrenda Bunny, in the 2300 block of 79th Street. The relation between the victim and Bunny was not specified in news reports.
A Lubbock man accepted a plea deal in a 2019 murder case. 21-year-old David Lecarl Ruth was originally charged with the murder of 17-year-old Darrean Lee Nichols back in April of 2020. Ruth, who was 19-years-old at the time, is said to have gotten into an altercation with Nichols and 18-year-old Brianna Garza claiming it was in self-defense.
I'd like to start this with a pitch for a new, local game show. Announcer: It's time for Lubbock's newest game show, "Is that a body, or is it just trash"?. Host: Yes, welcome to "Is that a body, or is it just trash", I'm your host Wes Nessman. Each morning at 3:30 a.m. I drive to work and I am constantly freaked out by the weird lumps I can see sitting in the road. Two contestants will now join me where they can win valuable prizes if they can determine whether the mystery package is a body or just trash. Contestant number one, what's your call?
So exactly what was the cause of the earthquake in Lubbock?. As you well know, Lubbock got "all shook up" last Wednesday (shaken, if you're not making an Elvis reference). It was enough to be noticeable and enough to freak some people out. Sure, you could "say" that the earthquake happened somewhere else and that tremors were just felt in Lubbock, but since we're the center of the universe that's just not possible.
Continuing my series of last-minute plans you can make here in Lubbock, I have a great idea for those looking to get ready for Christmas this weekend. This weekend, St. Joseph is hosting a Christmas Gift Fair. They will have up to 20 vendors selling handmade crafts, baked goods, jewelry, clothes, candles, home décor, and more. The even if happening on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., so you have all day to shop.
Something every Texas Tech student and alumni does when spotting another Red Raider is throw a ‘guns up’. It becomes second nature as a way to show your connection to the school you both love. But what happens when you do so in a highly inappropriate place? Well,...
Actually, No. Because he isn't beloved. All this week, I have been down and out with what doctors and experts would commonly call, "crud". That old enemy of productivity and harbinger of doom. Yep, I feel like crap. In case you are wondering, or in full on panic mode, here...
At about 3:30 pm on November 16th, I was sitting in my office at the station on the third floor of an office building at 82nd and Quaker. About an hour earlier the power in the building had cut off and come back on. Weird, but not something that never happens.
It's obvious from the headline of this article that actor, activist, restauranteur, cancer survivor and certified bad a** Danny Trejo is in Lubbock. I was surprised to see that Danny Trejo was in Lubbock because he should be in Los Angeles, California right now working on a movie or working at his restaurant Trejos Tacos. Trejo was spotted at Montelongo's Restaurant in Lubbock enjoying some of the food with other people and obviously enjoying himself at this local restaurant.
As we all head out soon to travel for the holidays and spend time with our loved ones, packing and getting ready can be stressful. The Lubbock Airport is reminding you of some very helpful tips to do to help make it fun and easy no matter how you are traveling.
Texas Tech athletics has officially announced that they will be hosting their first ever corgi race during this year’s basketball season. The race will take place during half time at the Red Raider Basketball game on January 3rd against the Kansas City Jayhawks. Of course, in order to put on a corgi race, they need corgis. So, Texas Tech is asking the people of Lubbock to register their corgis for a chance to compete.
If you are looking to do some stuff to get you in the holiday spirit you have come to the right place. These are all the events happening in November you don't want to miss out on. Lubbock November Thanksgiving Events 2022. Restaurants Open in Lubbock on Thanksgiving Day 2022.
