Manhattan, KS

247Sports

Daily Delivery: Kansas State AD Gene Taylor absolutely nailed the hire of Chris Klieman

Kansas State athletics director Gene Taylor took a lot of heat four years ago for hiring his best friend, Chris Klieman, as K-State football coach, but now, with the Wildcats advancing to the Big 12 Championship to play TCU next Saturday in Arlington, Texas, it's obvious Taylor hired the right guy to lead the K-State football program. As Fitz explains, Klieman said he's not going anywhere as long as Taylor is his boss, but the KSU AD still needs to lock Klieman up with a long-term contract to ensure he stays in Manhattan.
MANHATTAN, KS
247Sports

Bowl projections: College football postseason intel, what we're hearing after rivalry weekend

College Football Playoff bowl projections feature mass changes near the top following a crazy rivalry weekend that included four top 10 teams going down and two-loss Alabama potentially having new life in the final four race. South Carolina's upset win over Clemson coupled with Michigan's dominant victory over Ohio State makes the playoff picture more clear entering Week 14.
ALABAMA STATE
247Sports

Rattler addresses future after beating Clemson

Spencer Rattler didn't show his cards following the South Carolina Gamecocks 31-30 win over Clemson. "I think it definitely does," Rattler said on Saturday afternoon, when asked if the last two weeks will affect his decision for next year. "Ending like this, it's a big thing. I'm going to talk to my family and just pray on it, but we'll see here soon."
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

What Kansas State players said after their 47-27 win against Kansas

This is what Kansas State players said after their 47-27 win against Kansas on Saturday, November 26, 2022. On his emotions throughout the season... "It's definitely been something that we don't take for granted. And we've had these goals way back in January and to see it all kind of come to light, it's great and a blessing and a lot more work to be done. We're not going out there to just to participate, we're going there to actually win so now we got a lot of work coming ahead for this week but it's definitely great."
MANHATTAN, KS
247Sports

Blazing fast WR Anthony Evans flips to Georgia

Converse (Texas) Judson 247Sports four-star receiver Anthony Evans announced his commitment to Georgia on Friday afternoon choosing the Bulldogs over Oklahoma where he was previously committed since August. Evans is commit No. 21 for the Bulldogs in the class of 2023, adding to a haul ranked No. 2 nationally per...
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

College football rankings: Projecting AP Top 25 poll entering Week 14

Michigan owned Ohio State in a battle of unbeatens Saturday to highlight rivalry weekend's College Football Playoff-altering results that also included South Carolina's stunning upset of Clemson. The Gamecocks' second-straight win over a top-10 team snapped the Tigers' 40-game home winning streak and opened the door for others in the final four race heading into conference championship weekend. Who will be at the top of the AP Top 25 poll entering Week 14?
COLORADO STATE
247Sports

Can WVU Football still make a bowl game? It's complicated

West Virginia's 2022 season is complete.... or is it? The Mountaineers finished the season 5-7 which, under normal circumstances, would keep them from being bowl eligible. However, given the glut of bowl games and the cannibalism going on around college football this season, there are not enough teams finishing .500 or above to fill those bowl slots. Thus, the bowl selection committees would turn to 5-7 teams and teams would get in based off the Academic Progress Rate.
MORGANTOWN, WV
247Sports

Snap Count Tracker: FSU vs. Florida

Florida State tightened its rotation on both offense and defense for its regular-season finale against rival Florida. Using snap counts from TruMedia via PFF, here's a look at who played – and how much – in the Seminoles' win over the Gators.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

247Sports

