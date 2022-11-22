Read full article on original website
WATCH: Raw footage of FSU's postgame celebration after defeating Florida
TALLAHASSEE -- No. 16 Florida State defeated Florida, 45-38, on Friday evening at Doak Campbell Stadium. Immediately after the final snap of the game, the team celebrated on the field. Fans started to join them soon after. Here is a look at the raw footage of those immediate post-game moments:
Daily Delivery: Kansas State AD Gene Taylor absolutely nailed the hire of Chris Klieman
GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. Kansas State athletics director Gene Taylor took a lot of heat four years ago for hiring his best friend, Chris Klieman, as K-State football coach, but now, with the Wildcats advancing to the Big 12 Championship to play TCU next Saturday in Arlington, Texas, it's obvious Taylor hired the right guy to lead the K-State football program. As Fitz explains, Klieman said he's not going anywhere as long as Taylor is his boss, but the KSU AD still needs to lock Klieman up with a long-term contract to ensure he stays in Manhattan.
HAPPENING NOW: Ole Miss and Oklahoma clash in the ESPN Events Invitational final
It's game day down in the Sunshine State. This afternoon, the Ole Miss Rebels put their perfect record on the line against the Oklahoma Sooners in the ESPN Events Invitational final round. Follow along for updates, note, facts, observations and more. To keep up to date, either keep refreshing the...
Bowl projections: College football postseason intel, what we're hearing after rivalry weekend
College Football Playoff bowl projections feature mass changes near the top following a crazy rivalry weekend that included four top 10 teams going down and two-loss Alabama potentially having new life in the final four race. South Carolina's upset win over Clemson coupled with Michigan's dominant victory over Ohio State makes the playoff picture more clear entering Week 14.
Rattler addresses future after beating Clemson
CLEMSON, S.C. – Spencer Rattler didn’t show his cards following the South Carolina Gamecocks 31-30 win over Clemson. “I think it definitely does,” Rattler said on Saturday afternoon, when asked if the last two weeks will affect his decision for next year. “Ending like this, it’s a big thing. I’m going to talk to my family and just pray on it, but we’ll see here soon.”
New Nebraska coach Matt Rhule's first offer is to Virginia Tech commit
Virginia Tech cornerback commit Dante Lovett reacts to being offered by new Nebraska coach Matt Rhule.
Five-Star ATH Matayo Uiagalelei talks new school emerging and commitment timeframe
Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco athlete Matayo Uiagalelei had a big game on both sides of the ball for the Braves and updated us on where his recruitment is at. We’ve said it multiple times but Uiagalelei is a top five prospects as an edge rusher and a tight end and he showed it in Bosco’s huge win over Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei on Friday.
247Sports
Luke Fickell to Wisconsin: Reported Badgers hire draws strong national reaction
Fickell, 49, was an Ohio State defensive lineman from 1993-96 and member of the coaching staff in various roles from 2002-16. As Ohio State's interim head coach in 2011, Fickell went 6-7 (3-5 Big Ten). The Badgers concluded 2022 with a 6-6 record, firing Paul Chryst after five games. Interim...
What Kansas State players said after their 47-27 win against Kansas
This is what Kansas State players said after their 47-27 win against Kansas on Saturday, November 26, 2022. On his emotions throughout the season... "It's definitely been something that we don't take for granted. And we've had these goals way back in January and to see it all kind of come to light, it's great and a blessing and a lot more work to be done. We're not going out there to just to participate, we're going there to actually win so now we got a lot of work coming ahead for this week but it's definitely great."
Oregon State rallies past Oregon inspiring recruits in attendance
Fans rushed the field in Corvallis early Saturday evening as No. 21 Oregon State rallied from a 31-10 deficit to knock off No. 9 Oregon 38-34. The Beavers have their first nine-win season since 2012 with an opportunity to win 10 for the first time since 2006. Guys in the...
Quick reaction to Kansas football's loss at K-State
Michael Swain gives some quick thoughts on Kansas football's loss to Kansas State in the Sunflower Showdown.
Billy Napier discusses Florida 45-38 loss at Florida State
Here is everything Florida head coach Billy Napier said after his team's 45-38 loss at Florida State on Friday night in Tallahassee. The Gators finished their first regular season under Napier's direction with a 6-6 overall record and 3-5 mark in SEC play. Opening statement:. “Heck of a football game,...
Blazing fast WR Anthony Evans flips to Georgia
Converse (Texas) Judson 247Sports four-star receiver Anthony Evans announced his commitment to Georgia on Friday afternoon choosing the Bulldogs over Oklahoma where he was previously committed since August. Evans is commit No. 21 for the Bulldogs in the class of 2023, adding to a haul ranked No. 2 nationally per...
College football rankings: Projecting AP Top 25 poll entering Week 14
Michigan owned Ohio State in a battle of unbeatens Saturday to highlight rivalry weekend's College Football Playoff-altering results that also included South Carolina's stunning upset of Clemson. The Gamecocks' second-straight win over a top-10 team snapped the Tigers' 40-game home winning streak and opened the door for others in the final four race heading into conference championship weekend. Who will be at the top of the AP Top 25 poll entering Week 14?
WATCH: Bo Nix gives his perspective on a tough loss at Oregon State, what's next for him and Oregon
Hear from Oregon starting quarterback Bo Nix as he discusses the team's tough loss at Oregon State, how it happened, and what's next for the Oregon Ducks and himself. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com newsletter and get all your Oregon news sent directly to your e-mail inbox daily. Consider...
Can WVU Football still make a bowl game? It's complicated
West Virginia's 2022 season is complete.... or is it? The Mountaineers finished the season 5-7 which, under normal circumstances, would keep them from being bowl eligible. However, given the glut of bowl games and the cannibalism going on around college football this season, there are not enough teams finishing .500 or above to fill those bowl slots. Thus, the bowl selection committees would turn to 5-7 teams and teams would get in based off the Academic Progress Rate.
Snap Count Tracker: FSU vs. Florida
Florida State tightened its rotation on both offense and defense for its regular-season finale against rival Florida. Using snap counts from TruMedia via PFF, here’s a look at who played – and how much – in the Seminoles’ win over the Gators.
Texas Tech ends regular season on three-game winning streak
Jarret Johnson recaps Texas Tech's comeback victory over Oklahoma in overtime and explains why the future is bright in Raiderland.
Three observations from KU's 47-27 loss to Kansas State
MANHATTAN — Kansas football fell to in-state rivals Kansas State 47-27 on Saturday, dropping the Jayhawks to 6-6 (3-6 Big 12) on the season. KU fell behind 27-7 early and was able to battle back to make it a nine point game before Kansas State pulled away late. As...
Strength and conditioning coach Jamil Walker fired at Arkansas
Arkansas strength and conditioning coach Jamil Walker has been fired, sources confirmed to HawgSports.com Saturday morning. Walker received a pay raise that increased his salary to $425,000 per year last March and was under contract through February of 2024. He joined Sam Pittman's staff in 2019 and came with him...
