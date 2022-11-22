Read full article on original website
Man On The Run After Murdering 11 Month Old DaughterStill UnsolvedNaugatuck, CT
It’s a Walk in the Woods…Branford Land Trust Annual Van Wie WalkJen PayneBranford, CT
Best Bakeries To Visit For Thanksgiving Pies in Lower CTOut and About Westchester NYFairfield County, CT
6 Must Visit Coffee Shops in Lower ConnecticutOut and About Westchester NYGreenwich, CT
This Bakery Has Been Named the Best in ConnecticutTravel MavenWallingford, CT
connect-bridgeport.com
Time Travel: The "Old" Bridgeport Dairy Queen and a Visit to West Virginia from Jack Dempsey in 1932
Who remembers when the Dairy Queen was located on the opposite side of Main Street? This is before it became the Bridgeport Dairy King and today the building hosts East of Chicago Pizza. This photo is believed to be from the mid-1980s. And the advertisement is that "We Have Chocolate." Anyone know details about the other business shown?
connect-bridgeport.com
Just Days Away, Light Up Night Promises a Magical Holiday Time
We’re five days out from what residents have called the most magical night of the year. Thursday is Light Up Night; the evening when the city Christmas tree is lit, the sky lights up with fireworks and holiday music fills the air. Nearly 50 members of the Associated Businesses...
I-95 north re-opens following wrong-way crash
WEST HAVEN/ MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Several parts of Interstate 95 were shut down Saturday morning due to multi-vehicle accidents. Interstate 95 northbound between Exits 34 and 35 in Milford was for a time for a two-car crash involving a wrong-way driver. Officials say the crash happened at approximately 2 a.m. The wrong way driver was […]
One dead after two-car crash on I-95 South in West Haven
WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — One person has died following a car accident on I-95 South in West Haven, police said. The accident happened just after 2:30 a.m. on Saturday. One vehicle was traveling at a suspected high speed and hit the back of another car. Delvon West, 35, was a passenger in the car […]
trumbulltimes.com
Two killed in overnight crashes on Interstate 95, state police say.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Two people were killed in crashes on Interstate 95 early Saturday, state police say. The first incident involved a wrong-way driver striking a 35-year-old North Haven man's car in a fatal motor vehicle collision. Connecticut State Police said they...
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Two Shot
2022-11-26@4:44am–#Bridgeport CT–Two people were shot in the 500 block of East Main Street early this morning. Bridgeport Hospital called the police that they had a gunshot victim come in by private vehicle. Police investigated and found a second victim shot in the kneecap. Special thanks to those who reached out to let us know about this. It was not listed in the Bridgeport Police Twitter account as promised. Had you not let us know about this it probably would have gone unreported.
connect-bridgeport.com
ToquiNotes: Recalling Life of Bridgeport's Robert Allen and the Immeasurable Impact He Made on the City
A few times in this very blog, I have talked about individuals who are responsible for the growth and prosperity the City of Bridgeport has encountered now for decades. At times, I have even talked about a “Mount Rushmore” of great leaders in the city’s history. If...
connect-bridgeport.com
Why Bridgeport? Introduction to an Occasional Blog
Editor's Note: This is the first of several blog that will show up at random intervals on Connect-Bridgeport that are written by Council member Jon Griffith who is also a retired educator and coach from Bridgeport High School. Why Bridgeport?. Chance, destiny, or providence? No one knows for certain which...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Poughkeepsie firefighters battle biggest dumpster fire in recent history (VIDEOS)
POUGHKEEPSIE – A reported “dumpster fire” at the City of Poughkeepsie transfer station on Wednesday night turned into a two-alarm blaze that destroyed an office building and heavily damaged two city-owned sanitation vehicles. The 5:14 p.m. blaze required several fire departments to bring the flames under control.
Upper Saddle River Driver, 73, Struck By His Own SUV
A 73-year-old driver from Upper Saddle River was hospitalized after he was struck by his SUV on Thanksgiving, authorities said. The victim had gotten out of what he thought was his parked 2020 Land Rover near the corner of Lake Street and Pheasant Run when it began rolling and the driver's side door hit him shortly before 6 p.m., Detective Capt. Edward Kane said.
Eyewitness News
19-year-old, 22-year-old die after car strikes tree in Wallingford
WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A 19-year-old and 22-year-old have died after crashing into a tree on Route 15 in Wallingford. State police say 22-year-old Adejah Valentine was driving in the left lane when the car drove off the road and collided with a tree. Valentine was driving with 19-year-old Tajay...
NBC Connecticut
Person Struck by Train in Milford
Train services are being delayed after a person was struck by a train at the Milford station Tuesday afternoon. Authorities said an eastbound Metro-North train hit a person at about 2:15 p.m. Police and emergency personnel are responding to the scene. Officers say the person hit wasn't killed, but the...
26-Year-Old Driving Drunk With Child In Vehicle Crashes Into Barrier In Woodbury: Police
A father is in trouble after police said he crashed into a concrete barrier while driving drunk with his child in the car in the Hudson Valley. On Friday, Nov. 18 around 10:45 p.m., police in Orange County responded to a crashed car on Interstate 87 in Woodbury, according to New York State Police.
Queens driver fatally shot, crashes into telephone pole
A 40-year-old man was shot as he drove through a Queens neighborhood, causing him to crash into a telephone pole before dying, police said. The victim was behind the wheel of a 2018 Nissan Maxima when he was shot multiple times in the chest near 145th Drive and 184th St. in Springfield Gardens just before 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, cops said. The dying victim crashed into a telephone pole just ...
trumbulltimes.com
When a closed Goodwill store became an overnight dump, Danbury’s blight fighting crew stepped in
DANBURY — It wasn’t the kind of “shopping” Danbury wants to encourage this holiday season. A closed Goodwill Store on a heavily traveled corner of White Street had attracted so much donated clothing, furniture, and downright junk on its empty parking lot that opportunists were perusing the makeshift dump for items they might like, scattering what they didn’t want in the process.
connect-bridgeport.com
Planned Opening Date for LongHorn Steakhouse is Announced; Restaurant Nearly 70 Percent Complete
For those wondering when the next national franchise restaurant will be opening its doors just across Bridgeport’s city limits in Clarksburg, there is a New Year’s Surprise in store. Barring something unforeseen, LongHorn Steakhouse will be opening its doors just after the start of 2023. According to Clarksburg...
Three wounded in Hartford stabbing: PD
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Three people were wounded during a stabbing incident in Hartford this week. According to Hartford police, three victims arrived at Hartford Hospital with stab wounds. They were involved in a physical altercation when the suspect pulled a knife and stabbed all three of them. The incident occurred in the area of […]
darientimes.com
Danbury bar's liquor license suspended after hundreds caught drinking after hours, officials say
DANBURY — The liquor license for La Canchita Bar & Lounge on Delay Street will be suspended Nov. 28 to 30 and the establishment was issued a $1,000 fine after police found patrons drinking after hours earlier this year, according to the state Department of Consumer Protection. Officers were...
New Details: Father Killed In Yonkers Crash Was Former Superintendent In Hudson Valley
A father who was killed in a crash in Westchester County while driving with his son was a former superintendent in the Hudson Valley. Ronel Cook, age 51, of Newburgh, who died in Yonkers on Sunday, Nov. 20, was the superintendent of the Catskill Central School District in Greene County from July 2017 to July 2022, according to a post by the school district.
Victims beaten in robbery spree near Grand Central Station; 5 sought
The NYPD is searching for a group wanted in a violent robbery pattern that occurred in Midtown earlier this month, authorities said.
