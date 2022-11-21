Read full article on original website
Bitcoin Might Reach $149K After Next Halving Cycle: Pantera Capital
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
Sad Story Behind Bankruptcy of Alameda Research and FTX
XRP Now Almost Twice as Big as Coinbase by Capitalization: Details
3 Reasons Why Ethereum Might Blow up Next Week: Crypto Market Review, Nov. 24
Vitalik Buterin Presents Solution Against Ethereum Censorship
Ethereum’s OFAC compliance has been a hot topic in the cryptocurrency industry ever since the Merge went live. According to MevWatch data, more than 73% of blocks on the network are OFAC-compliant, a.k.a. censored by the U.S. financial regulator. However, Vitalik Buterin and Flashbots research and development organization has a solution.
Turkey Seizes Assets of FTX Founder Sam Bankman-Fried
Turkish authorities have seized the assets of seizes assets of former FTX CEO Samuel Bankman-Fried, according to a report by Anadolu Agency. The Ankara-based state-run news agency has added that the assets of FTX affiliates have been confiscated as well amid an investigation over fraud allegations. The new probe was launched by the Financial Crimes Investigation Board (MASAK).
Bitcoin Price Will Hit $1 Million, Says Superstar Investor Cathie Wood
Cathie Wood, chief executive officer of investment management firm Ark Invest, continues to stand by her firm’s prediction that Bitcoin is likely to hit $1 million by 2030. “You know, sometimes you need to battle-test, you need to go through crises to see the survivors first of all,” said the noted investor.
Ripple CTO Explains How Crypto Millionaires Will Be Made, Vitalik Buterin Says “Something Important” Will Happen Soon, XRP Is Closer to Beginning: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Ethereum's Vitalik Buterin: "Something important is about to happen" 231.4 billion SHIB dumped by top whales as burn rate spikes 506%. U.Today presents the top four news stories over the past day. Ripple CTO thinks big damage to crypto billionaires could be done in coming months. Former U.S. congressional candidate...
Shiba Inu Trifecta Now Supported by This Noncustodial Wallet: Details
Millions of SHIB to Be Gifted During Listing on Major Japanese Crypto Exchange
Japan's major crypto exchange, BITPoint, is reportedly set to begin trading Shiba Inu token (SHIB). SHIB will start quoting there on Nov. 30 under its usual ticker. In addition to the news of the listing of Shiba Inu token, BITPoint has announced a themed gift campaign. As part of the promotion, the exchange will give away millions of SHIBs to its old and new customers.
Ripple-SEC Settlement Possible, SHIB Burn Rate Spikes 1,082%, New York Partially Bans Crypto Mining: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
U.Today presents the top four news stories over the past day. Take a closer look at the world of crypto!. SEC v. XRP: settlement is possible, as commission may not want to risk it all, lawyer considers. In a recent tweet, Bill Morgan, renowned lawyer and crypto enthusiast, stated that...
Alameda Started Moving All of Its Funds Back to Wallets as Bankruptcy Procedure Emerges
The insolvency of FTX and Alameda's operations have been intimately tied to each other as SBF used the fund to borrow users' funds while using FTT token as collateral. At some point, the time-tested scheme failed, causing billions of losses on the market. After the dust settles, Alameda is trying to gather the pieces left after the catastrophe.
Cardano Sees 90% Daily Increase in Active Addresses, Here's How It Affects Price
AAG Partners with Simplex to Streamline Crypto-to-Fiat Operations in MetaOne Wallet
MetaOne is a new-gen cryptocurrency wallet focused on the most challenging use cases of the NFT and metaverse epoch. As the partnership between AAG and Simplex kicks off, MetaOne's users will be able to buy crypto in a seamless manner with their bank cards. AAG partners with leading crypto-to-fiat payments...
U.Today Is Now Included as Top 3 News Outlet on CoinTracking
U.Today has been placed in the top three among the best cryptocurrency news outlets listed by CoinTracking portfolio tracker and tax reporting tool. The service is used by a variety of traders and investors, including institutional-grade clients, that manage or work with whale-tier portfolios. CoinTracking is the industry-leading taxing and...
“Black Swan” Author Explains Why There’s Crypto Crisis
In a recent Twitter thread, “Black Swan” author Nassim Nicholas Taleb has rejected the idea that the cryptocurrency industry is in the middle of a liquidity crisis. The Lebanese-American intellectual argues that crypto is indeed in the middle of a crisis, but it is actually due to the lack of cash flow.
RavenCoin (RVN) up 20% as Binance Makes Major Mining Announcement
Cardano Sets New Milestone as First Stablecoin Launches
Are Decentralized Exchanges More Attractive after FTX Collapse?
But does this mean that DEXes will grow due to fall of FTX?. Without a doubt, the FTX collapse has shown the cryptocurrency market the importance of decentralization and the power of self-custody. Centralized exchanges, in order to show security for investors, started to present proof of reserves, but it...
Can Cardano Be Next Leading Blockchain for NFTs?
