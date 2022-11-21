Read full article on original website
scaffoldmag.com
Caterpillar release cloud-based system to boost performance
Finning, dealer of Caterpillar machines and equipment in the UK and Ireland, is encouraging its customers to sign up for the new Cat Productivity platform, a cloud-based system designed to gather and analyse a range of machine data that will boost machine performance and productivity. The company says that customers...
scaffoldmag.com
Kiloutou international revenue up 133.9%
French rental company Kiloutou has reported strong growth across all geographies in the third quarter of 2022, with growth outside France a highlight following the company’s recent acquisitions. Revenues for the three months to the end of September were €266.1 million, up 29.4% on the previous year. EBITDA profit...
scaffoldmag.com
Work boat made from scaffolding certified for crane use
Contractors used a self-propelled pontoon boat made entirely from standard scaffold components and fitted with a crane on the river Thames to install ladders, chains, and wooden fendering. This project created an evolution of the ScaffFloat system that launched two years ago. The Cornish-based company has grown rapidly across multiple...
scaffoldmag.com
Dutch rental firms create alliance for disaster response
Netherlands rental companies Bredenoord and Riwal are among a group of companies that have formed an alliance to provide equipment to areas in the country impacted by natural disasters. The Infra Capacity Alliance (ICA) comprises companies and government organisations that are aiming to help the country better prepare for disasters...
scaffoldmag.com
H&C Plant Hire buys 20 JCBs
Construction equipment rental firm H&C Plant Hire in the UK has completely renewed its backhoe loader fleet, replacing its originally 3CX Sitemaster models with 20 of JCB’s 3CX Pro Sitemaster units. A provider of both operated and self drive plant services across the northwest of England, the Manchester-based company’s...
scaffoldmag.com
Construction testbed for ‘fossil-free’ contracting
An area of Stockholm city centre in Sweden will use electric equipment from Volvo Construction Equipment (Volvo CE) as it becomes a testbed for emission-free construction equipment as work begins on its urban transformation. The project contracts stipulate for fossil-free contracts wherever possible, including transport to and from the construction...
scaffoldmag.com
Boels offers electric charging station
Boels Rental has added a mobile charging station for electric machines to its ECO rental range of more environmentally friendly products. Available in Belgium, Luxembourg, the Netherlands and Germany, the Load Balancer 32A 9 x 230V charging station connects to a mains electric supply and will charge up to nine battery powered machines at the same time.
scaffoldmag.com
Mollo launches green brand
Italian rental firm Mollo Noleggio has added new Blue&Green branding to demarcate its low emissions and environmentally friendly equipment. The logo, which adds green to Mollo’s historical blue livery, was revealed by the company at the Ecomondo trade event from 7 to 10 November in Rimini, southern Italy. At...
scaffoldmag.com
VJ Technology trials site container store
UK-based consumables and tools distributor VJ Technology is planning to deploy on-site containers as a physical extension to its online store as a way of reducing theft and down time on construction sites. Construction Europe’s Lucy Barnard reports. Two HS2 construction sites in the UK are being used to...
scaffoldmag.com
Cat’s new Stage V gen set
Caterpillar has launched the 115 kVA Cat XQP115 generator set, which meets European Union (EU) Stage V emission standards and offers a number of rental friendly features. Designed and tested by Caterpillar, the Cat XQP115 set is the third in a series of compact mobile power solutions from 115 to 310 kVA that meet the 90% reduction in nitrogen oxides when compared with the Stage IIIA standard, as well as other changes specified by Stage V standards.
