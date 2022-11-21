Caterpillar has launched the 115 kVA Cat XQP115 generator set, which meets European Union (EU) Stage V emission standards and offers a number of rental friendly features. Designed and tested by Caterpillar, the Cat XQP115 set is the third in a series of compact mobile power solutions from 115 to 310 kVA that meet the 90% reduction in nitrogen oxides when compared with the Stage IIIA standard, as well as other changes specified by Stage V standards.

