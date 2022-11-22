TyTy Washington drops Bruno Caboclo in NBA G League, Twitter explodes

Photo by Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images

Rockets rookie TyTy Washington, drafted at No. 29 overall in the 2022 first round out of Kentucky, is beginning his career as the starting point guard for Houston’s G League affiliate, the Rio Grande Valley (RGV) Vipers. And he’s already making quite an impression.

In Monday’s road game against the Capitanes, Washington dropped Mexico City big man Bruno Caboclo — formerly a member of the Rockets — to the ground with an epic move before drilling a 3-pointer. It reminded many on social media of the legendary crossover performed by James Harden on Clippers guard Wesley Johnson during the former’s 2017-18 MVP season with Houston.

Washington has quite a ways to go to reach those lofty heights, but he is off to a good start in the G League. In Monday’s game (box score), Washington scored 27 points on 10-of-17 shooting (58.8%) and 3-of-8 on 3-pointers (37.5%) while also recording 5 rebounds, 4 assists, no turnovers and leading his team to a road victory.

Here’s a look at Washington’s move against Caboclo, along with how fans reacted across Twitter and social media.