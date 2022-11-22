Read full article on original website
Related
actionnewsnow.com
Division II Section Championship Preview: Pleasant Valley vs. Foothill
PALO CEDRO, Calif. - Top seed Foothill hosts No. 3 Pleasant Valley in the Division II Section Championship Saturday. The Cougars won 35-7 in their regular season meeting. However, anything can happen in the playoffs. The Vikings already proved that. They upset Enterprise 38-20 last week after getting shutout in their league opener. PV hopes to continue the revenge tour.
actionnewsnow.com
Division III Section Championship Preview: Orland vs. UPrep
ORLAND, Calif. - Orland will host University Prep in the Division III Championship game. Before the season started, Trojans Head Coach Nick Velazquez made his team's expectations pretty clear. "We want to play on November 26," he said Aug. 8. "Anything short of that is failure in our eyes." This...
actionnewsnow.com
Colusa, Fall River Football win Northern Section titles
Colusa beat Pierce 7-0 to take home the Division IV section title. Fall River edged out Portola 14-13 to win the Division V championship.
colusacountynews.com
No. 5 Pierce upsets No. 1 East Nic
At the outset of the season, Pierce head coach Anthony Tapia thought the 2022 Bears had the potential to be one of the best teams he’s coached in his five-year tenure at the helm of the program. And although injuries have plagued Pierce this season, Tapia’s hunch may prove...
actionnewsnow.com
48th annual Orland Craft Fair returns this weekend
ORLAND, Calif. - The Orland Historical and Cultural Society is gearing up for the 48th annual Orland Craft Fair this weekend. There will be 150 sellers across three buildings displaying their handcrafted work. The event is free to attend at the Glenn County Fairgrounds, located at 221 E. Yolo St.
Paradise Post
Barney O’ Rourke’s returns to Paradise
PARADISE — Paradise institution Barney O’Rourke’s has been resurrected after being destroyed by the Camp Fire. The restaurant, known for its hamburgers, reopened November 10 with a soft opening. On Wednesday, the restaurant was packed to the gills. The owner, Patty Vandibber, has owned Barney O’Rourke’s for...
actionnewsnow.com
Firefighters at scene of Deer Fire in Jarbo Gap area
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. 10:40 A.M. UPDATE - Firefighters have a hose around the Deer Fire in the Jarbo Gap area. The fire burned about an acre of vegetation. Crews will remain at the scene for a couple of hours to get full containment. CAL FIRE Butte Unit said the fire...
actionnewsnow.com
Woman hit by van in Red Bluff
RED BLUFF, Calif. 11:09 A.M. UPDATE - A woman was taken to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle in Red Bluff. The collision happened just after 7 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of Antelope Boulevard between Damon and Chestnut Avenues. Red Bluff Police said the woman was...
actionnewsnow.com
This place doubles as a coffee lounge and cat adoption shelter
CHICO, Calif. - If you're looking for cats, coffee and cookies, you can find all of that right here at Chico's new cat lounge, The Great Catsby. Action News Now spoke with the owners, Jodi and John Belonjie who explained exactly why cat lovers will be clawing their way into this cat cafe.
actionnewsnow.com
Queen Bee Bucks boost Orland's local economy
ORLAND, Calif. - Queen Bee bucks have been very successful in Orland bringing in around $25,000 in their first week of sales, all that can be spent at 30 participating local businesses. Owner of Bless Your Heart Mercantile, Panda Bell says it's been helping support her business, "So you said...
viatravelers.com
14 Fun & Best Things to Do in Chico, California
Chico is a small city in Northern California. The city is located in Butte County, roughly 90 miles north of the state’s capital, Sacramento. Chico is most famous as the home of one of the largest municipal parks in the nation, Bidwell Park. The park contains numerous amenities, as well as the Chico Creek Nature Center, Bidwell Park Golf Course, Sycamore Pool and several hiking, biking, and walking trails. South of the city is the Butte Creek Ecological Preserve, a 93-acre site along a section of Butte Creek.
actionnewsnow.com
Motorcycle vs vehicle crash on Interstate 5 in Anderson results in two fatalities
ANDERSON, Calif. - 8:30 P.M UPDATE - A CHP officer confirmed with Action News Now that there were two fatalities in the crash on Interstate 5 in Anderson. Action News Now is currently working to get more information regarding the crash confirmed by the CHP. At approximately 5:36 p.m. on...
actionnewsnow.com
Firefighters celebrate Thanksgiving at the station with family
CHICO, Calif. - This Thanksgiving, many people are taking the day off to celebrate the gathering of family and friends. However, for first responders it can seem like another day on the job serving and protecting the community. Despite working this holiday, Action News Now spoke with local firefighters on...
actionnewsnow.com
Police: Repeat DUI suspect arrested in Chico
CHICO, Calif. - Police say they arrested a woman for her fourth DUI arrest in the last three months. The Chico Police Department said at about 8 p.m. Wednesday, employees at Sierra Nevada reported a woman had just left and was possibly intoxicated. Police say they pulled 63-year-old Gail Hemmingsen...
actionnewsnow.com
Butte County election results sent off for certification
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - The Butte County Election’s Office has released election results from the Nov. 8 General Election. Late Wednesday afternoon, the elections office finished curing the final signatures. The race for Chico City Council District 3 came down to 234 votes. Current council member Dale Bennett finished...
actionnewsnow.com
No injuries after head-on crash on Highway 70
YUBA COUNTY, Calif. - Highway 70 has reopened following a multiple-vehicle crash south of the Butte and Yuba county line. Just before 2 p.m. Thursday, four vehicles were involved in a crash on Highway 70 south of Sparrow Lane. The CHP said it received reports of a green Mustang driving...
actionnewsnow.com
Donated Christmas tree arrives in Red Bluff after vandalism killed city's historic living tree
RED BLUFF, Calif. - The city of Red Bluff welcomed a new Christmas tree Tuesday to replace the tree that died due to vandalism. The fresh cut tree was donated by Sierra Pacific Industries and was cut from the forest near Shingletown. The tree was trucked in and set up...
actionnewsnow.com
Driver uninjured after rollover crash, vehicle fire at Wicks Corner on Highway 70
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A man was uninjured after a rollover crash at Wicks Corner north of Oroville Wednesday night. At approximately 7 p.m., crews from CAL FIRE Butte Unit along with officers from the California Highway Patrol responded to reports of a vehicle rollover at Wicks Corner where Highway 149 and Highway 70 interchange.
Lawsuit looms over tiny rare fish in drought-stricken West
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Conservationists have notified U.S. wildlife officials that they will sue over delayed decisions related to protections for two rare fish species that are threatened by groundwater pumping in the drought-stricken West. The Center for Biological Diversity sent a formal notice of intent to sue the Fish and Wildlife Service last week over the Fish Lake Valley tui chub near the California-Nevada line and the least chub in southwest Utah. Utah and Nevada are the driest states in the country, and the lawsuits are among the many fronts on which conservationists are battling water districts and the users they cater to over plans to siphon water to either maintain or expand consumption. The outcome of the court fights will likely have major implications for states’ parched valleys and the people and species that inhabit them.
actionnewsnow.com
Free Thanksgiving meals happening in Northern California
Oroville Rescue Mission Annual Thanksgiving Community Dinner. Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. next door to the Oroville Rescue Mission at 4248 Lincoln Blvd. Good News Rescue Mission’s Great Thanksgiving Banquet. Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at 3075 Veda St.
Comments / 0