Melvin Gordon sounds off on why Broncos cut him – and it’s not the fumbles
The Denver Broncos sent shockwaves throughout the NFL after they announced their decision to cut veteran running back Melvin Gordon from the squad. It wasn’t a very shocking decision considering how Gordon’s season has turned out, but the move still raised more than a few eyebrows. For his...
ClutchPoints
John Lynch drops truth bomb on potential of Trey Lance returning in 2022
Trey Lance was originally named as the starter of the San Francisco 49ers in the 2022 NFL season. He was the team’s starter in the first two games of the season, but a devastating ankle injury in Week 2 against the Seattle Seahawks left Lance ceding the role to veteran Jimmy Garoppolo. It was an interesting turn of events for the 49ers, especially since there was a point in the offseason when it looked as though Garoppolo was going to be traded.
UPI News
Fantasy football: Six must-start QBs for Week 12
Joe Burrow and Geno Smith are among my six must-start quarterbacks for Week 12 of the 2022 fantasy football season.
Sporting News
Week 12 Fantasy Football Lineup Advice: Ace your start 'em, sit 'em decisions on Isiah Pacheco, George Pickens, & more with RotoBaller's "Who to Start?" tool
The lack of byes in Week 12 means fantasy football owners will have no shortage of lineup options, but with three games on Thursday and a rash of injury worries, this still won't be an easy week. Fortunately, the experts at RotoBaller are allowing Sporting News Fantasy readers free access to their exclusive “Who to Start?” advice tool to help with your tough Week 12 fantasy lineup decisions.
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to fantastic Detroit Lions news
Last season, former Alabama Crimson Tide star receiver Jameson Williams was one of the best and most dominant receivers in all of college football. But then during Alabama’s showdown with the Georgia Bulldogs in the College Football Playoff title game, Williams suffered an ACL injury that has sidelined him ever since.
FOX Sports
NFL Week 12: Predictions, analysis, key matchups and stats for every game
FOX Sports' staff of NFL reporters lays out everything you need to know going into Week 12. We'll tell you what games, players and matchups to watch out for, as well as provide a prediction for each game coming up this holiday week. Thursday, Nov. 24. Buffalo Bills (7-3) at...
nbcsportsedge.com
DFS Building Blocks: Week 12 Fantasy Football Breakdown
It's NFL season and that means you've got a chance at $100,000 with Sunday Night 7. Predict what will happen on Sunday Night Football and watch along to see if you'll be the next big winner. Click here to get started with the NBC Sports Predictor app. Quarterback. Chalk. With...
Sportscasting
NFL Fantasy Forecast Week 12: Busts, Breakouts, Sleepers, and More
Could Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins have two bad weeks in a row? We think so. The post NFL Fantasy Forecast Week 12: Busts, Breakouts, Sleepers, and More appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Bengals Injury Roundup: The Latest on Ja'Marr Chase, Joe Mixon and Trey Hendrickson
The star wide-out could be back this week
Sports Illustrated
Week 12 Stat Projections: Tight End Rankings
Dawson Knox is going to go off in Week 12 in a cakewalk matchup against the Lions.
AllLions
thecomeback.com
NFL world roasts Lions, Dan Campbell for brutal clock management
The Detroit Lions suffered yet another brutal loss on Thanksgiving and the NFL world was frustrated with head coach Dan Campbell. The Lions had every chance to go win the game on their final possession. They took the field with three timeouts and 2:40 on the clock. Despite that, the team played for overtime against the Buffalo Bills. They burned a lot of clock on their drive, all the way down to 23 seconds by the time the game-tying kick was made.
earnthenecklace.com
Meet NFL QB Kyle Allen’s Wife-to-Be, Summer Juraszek
Kyle Allen is reportedly set to play his first game for the Houston Texans since signing a $2.5 million contract with them in March. That was not the only big event in the quarterback’s life this year. Kyle Allen got engaged to his longtime sweetheart in June 2022. Summer Juraszek is Kyle Allen’s girlfriend-turned-fiancée who has been turning heads since his NFL debut. They’ve been together long before his pro athletic career, and she’s been through all the ups and downs with him. Some of her Instagram followers believe she’s responsible for keeping Allen in shape. So, it’s no surprise that the NFL pro’s fans also seek his wife-to-be’s wellness advice. We’re revealing why you should follow Kyle Allen’s partner in this Summer Juraszek wiki.
Odell Beckham sparks speculation by attending NBA game
Odell Beckham Jr.’s free agent destination has been a hot topic for speculation for some time now. That inevitably means that his every move is scrutinized for possible hints as to where he might land. That made Beckham’s attendance at an NBA game on Wednesday all the more noticeable....
AllLions
Lions Announce Roster Moves ahead of Bills Game
Lions announce practice-squad elevations ahead of Bills game.
nbcsportsedge.com
Devin Singletary and Darius Slayton will start your holidays right
Fantasy football guru Matthew Berry has joined the team and his two shows have you covered all season long. Spend weekdays at noon with the Fantasy Football Happy Hour and then, every Sunday at 11am getting ready for kickoff with the Fantasy Football Pregame. Watch both shows live on Peacock and catch replays for the weekday show on the NFL on NBC YouTube channel.
numberfire.com
Buccaneers' Leonard Fournette (hip) uncertain for Week 12
Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette (hip) is uncertain for Week 12's game against the Cleveland Browns. Fournette is still "pretty sore" from a hip injury that forced him to exit Week 10's game against the Seattle Seahawks in Germany. Todd Bowles said they'll see how Fournette progresses during the week before deciding if he can go. Rachaad White will be involved even if Fournette is active but could handle a large workload if Fournette is sidelined.
atozsports.com
Raiders could receive significant boost heading into Week 12 vs. Seattle
The Las Vegas Raiders could receive a boost heading into Week 12 against the Seattle Seahawks, by adding some players that have been out for quite some time now. Nate Hobbs, the Raiders’ best defensive back, and maybe their second-best player on that side of the ball, was elevated on Wednesday off of the injured reserve list.
SB Nation
Our expert NFL picks for Week 12 of 2022
Happy Thanksgiving everyone. We have an early edition of picks this week due to the holiday, and I hope this will allow you to look at us and have a much-needed distraction while you’re browsing your phone and desperately searching for a reprieve from your family. I feel like...
