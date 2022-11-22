The window to apply for the Kentucky Department of Agriculture’s 2023 hemp licensing program is now open. “Regulatory inaction toward cannabinoids by the Food and Drug Administration continues to hamper the nation’s hemp industry,” Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles said. “As we enter the 10th growing season, we still believe this could one day be a valuable crop for Kentucky farmers, but we also encourage all hemp growers and processors to carefully consider all of the factors in this industry.”

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO