CPE outlines 2023 legislative priorities — addressing workforce shortages, easing college transition top list
Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education President Aaron Thompson outlined the agency’s 2023 legislative priorities for higher education at a meeting of the council last week. The priorities include addressing Kentucky’s teacher and healthcare workforce shortages, strengthening the pathways between K-12 and college, and improving access to postsecondary programs for...
NKY Tri-ED to officially launch new Northern Kentucky Atlas at public Annual Forum on Nov. 30
The new Northern Kentucky Atlas, will officially launch at Northern Kentucky Tri-ED’s Annual Forum on Nov. 30 at Turfway Park Event Center. The theme of the Forum is “Building a Data-Informed Path to Prosperity.”. “In 2021, we met with dozens of community and business leaders to align on...
Ballyshannon teacher Erika Bowles among 11 new members named to KDA Principals Advisory Council
Ballyshannon Middle School teacher Erika Bowles is among 11 new members selected to join the Kentucky Department of Education’s (KDE’s) Principals Advisory Council (PrAC). Education Commissioner Jason E. Glass on Tuesday announced the new additions to the council, which is designed to provide input to the commissioner and KDE leadership about important topics in Kentucky schools. The council has four quarterly meetings each year.
State Sen. Alvarado to resign from legislature to become commissioner of Tennessee Dept. of Health
State Sen. Ralph Alvarado, R-Winchester, who earlier this month won re-election to another four-year term, will be stepping aside in January to become commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Health. In announcing the appointment of Alvarado, a physician, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee said: “Dr. Alvarado’s significant clinical and hospital management...
Sazerac Co. makes largest distilled spirits-related investment in Kentucky, $600m in barrel warehouses
Gov. Andy Beshear announced the largest distilled spirits-related investment on record in Kentucky this week, as Louisville-based Sazerac Co. will invest $600 million to construct nearly 20 barrel warehouses and expand Robinson Stave and Cumberland Cooperage in London, creating up to 50 full-time jobs and supporting the company’s continued growth.
Rick Pender hosts Behringer-Crawford’s NKY History House on Nov. 30 — the Oldest Northern Kentucky
Late in the 18th century, people in America began to head west in search of new frontiers and new lives. Many found their way down the Ohio River to Cincinnati, Ohio and Northern Kentucky creating many of the region’s oldests, firsts, and finests, including the bones of Ice Age mastodons, the longest suspension bridge in the world and the oldest continuously operating ferry service.
Superintendents Council approves changes to social studies standards, lists basic documents to be taught
The Kentucky Local Superintendents Advisory Council approved changes this week to the Kentucky Academic Standards for Social Studies, which now includes a list of fundamental documents and speeches into middle and high school standards, required under new state law. Documents that must be taught under legislation approved by the General...
Gov. Andy Beshear: Our time to invest in education is here and our children need it now
As elected officials, our job is not to move Kentucky right or left – it’s to move Kentucky forward. One way we can continue to build a better Kentucky is by supporting education and our educators. Lt. Gov. Coleman and I have always run an education-first administration. As...
Our Rich History: Pres. Chillo guides TMU through global pandemic to growing success in 100th year
Part 72 of our series, “Retrospect and Vista II”: Thomas More College/University, 1971-2021 . President Joseph Chillo of Thomas More University tells the story of being in Florida visiting alumni on a fundraising trip when a call from St. Elizabeth Healthcare told him of a troublesome virus called COVID-19 that was flooding emergency rooms at each of the St. Elizabeth facilities.
Kentucky Department of Agriculture hemp licensing application window open now through December 31
The window to apply for the Kentucky Department of Agriculture’s 2023 hemp licensing program is now open. “Regulatory inaction toward cannabinoids by the Food and Drug Administration continues to hamper the nation’s hemp industry,” Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles said. “As we enter the 10th growing season, we still believe this could one day be a valuable crop for Kentucky farmers, but we also encourage all hemp growers and processors to carefully consider all of the factors in this industry.”
KY Chamber brief outlines bold strategy for state leaders to pursue for rapid workforce growth
A bold, comprehensive strategy for growing Kentucky’s workforce is the focus of a new brief released by the Kentucky Chamber Center for Policy and Research, which provides key data and recommendations for state leaders to consider. The brief noted that after two decades of sluggish workforce growth, demand for...
KY students in grades K-12 invited to enter 2023 Department of Agiculture Poster and Essay Contest
Kentucky students in grades K-12 are invited to enter the Kentucky Department of Agriculture’s (KDA) annual Poster and Essay Contest, KDA has announced. The theme of the 2023 contest is “Kentucky Agriculture is Everywhere,” encouraging contestants to illustrate in words or pictures how agriculture impacts their everyday world.
Road report: KYTC District 6 reports work on highway projects this week; beware delays, closures
BOONE – KENTON COUNTIES. • KY 536 (Mt. Zion Road) Corridor 13.2 – 14.7/ 0 – 1 mile-marker – The road is being widened from two to four lanes between U.S. 25 (Dixie Highway) and KY 1303 (Turkeyfoot Road). Watch for flaggers and a single lane closure in the work zone.
Kentucky Youth Advocates release ’22 Kids Count data book, and the challenges become clearer
Kentucky Youth Advocates released its 2022 Kids Count data book on Wednesday, with 16 measures of child well-being, showing whether outcomes for children across the state have improved, worsened, or stayed the same over a five-year period. “Kentucky’s kids have withstood some hard knocks through the pandemic, as well as...
Nominations now open for 2023 NKY Business Hall of Fame, sponsored by NKY Magazine; deadline Nov. 30
Nominations are now open for the 2023 NKY Business Hall of Fame. NKY Magazine, in partnership with the Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce, is now accepting nominations through November 30 for the 7th annual NKY Business Hall of Fame. Growth in Northern Kentucky has led to the development of a...
Latest data from state Dept. of Public Health shows big improvement in COVID community levels
Data released Friday by the Kentucky Department for Public Health shows a vast improvement in COVID-19 Community Levels, which are low in the majority of the state with a limited area showing a medium level. The COVID Community Levels map, which is generated from data compiled by the U.S. Centers...
Leadership Kentucky now accepting applications for 2023 class of ELEVATE, application deadline Dec. 9
Leadership Kentucky is now accepting applications for the ELEVATE Kentucky Class of 2023. ELEVATE Kentucky is a three-session program that offers young professionals — average age 25-35 — in-depth personal and professional development while fostering a better understanding of the strengths and challenges facing the Commonwealth. ELEVATE participants...
KY Department of Revenue sets maximum homestead exemption for next two tax periods — $5,850 increase
The Kentucky Department of Revenue has set the maximum homestead exemption at $46,350 for the 2023 and 2024 tax periods. By statute, the amount of the homestead exemption is recalculated every two years to adjust for inflation. The 2023-2024 exemption reflects a $5,850 increase over the 2021–2022 exemption of $40,500.
NewsMakers ’22: Honoring Chuck Session for a remarkable career and special ‘service leadership’
This is the fourth of a five-part series about the NKyTribune’s ’22 NewsMakers. Tomorrow: Lytle Thomas. He has been called “Chuck” from the time he was a boy, to distinguish himself from his dad Charles. And, honestly, the nickname suits him — it has a downhome wholesomeness to it, just like the man it belongs to. He may have left his small hometown behind, but he has never abandoned his roots or the lessons he learned at home.
NewsMakers ’22: Lytle Thomas, born to be a banker, is dedicated to serving his customers and community
The fifth and final in a series about the NKyTribune’s NewsMakers of the year. Lytle Thomas says he was just ‘born to be a banker’ and indeed he is quite comfortable in that skin. But he also reverts to his deep roots growing up on a farm when he dons his overalls to put down mulch in new landscaping on bank grounds or drives his truck to pick up and deliver tile for a new bank branch under renovation.
