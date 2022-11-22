ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

CPE outlines 2023 legislative priorities — addressing workforce shortages, easing college transition top list

Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education President Aaron Thompson outlined the agency’s 2023 legislative priorities for higher education at a meeting of the council last week. The priorities include addressing Kentucky’s teacher and healthcare workforce shortages, strengthening the pathways between K-12 and college, and improving access to postsecondary programs for...
Ballyshannon teacher Erika Bowles among 11 new members named to KDA Principals Advisory Council

Ballyshannon Middle School teacher Erika Bowles is among 11 new members selected to join the Kentucky Department of Education’s (KDE’s) Principals Advisory Council (PrAC). Education Commissioner Jason E. Glass on Tuesday announced the new additions to the council, which is designed to provide input to the commissioner and KDE leadership about important topics in Kentucky schools. The council has four quarterly meetings each year.
State Sen. Alvarado to resign from legislature to become commissioner of Tennessee Dept. of Health

State Sen. Ralph Alvarado, R-Winchester, who earlier this month won re-election to another four-year term, will be stepping aside in January to become commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Health. In announcing the appointment of Alvarado, a physician, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee said: “Dr. Alvarado’s significant clinical and hospital management...
Sazerac Co. makes largest distilled spirits-related investment in Kentucky, $600m in barrel warehouses

Gov. Andy Beshear announced the largest distilled spirits-related investment on record in Kentucky this week, as Louisville-based Sazerac Co. will invest $600 million to construct nearly 20 barrel warehouses and expand Robinson Stave and Cumberland Cooperage in London, creating up to 50 full-time jobs and supporting the company’s continued growth.
Rick Pender hosts Behringer-Crawford’s NKY History House on Nov. 30 — the Oldest Northern Kentucky

Late in the 18th century, people in America began to head west in search of new frontiers and new lives. Many found their way down the Ohio River to Cincinnati, Ohio and Northern Kentucky creating many of the region’s oldests, firsts, and finests, including the bones of Ice Age mastodons, the longest suspension bridge in the world and the oldest continuously operating ferry service.
Superintendents Council approves changes to social studies standards, lists basic documents to be taught

The Kentucky Local Superintendents Advisory Council approved changes this week to the Kentucky Academic Standards for Social Studies, which now includes a list of fundamental documents and speeches into middle and high school standards, required under new state law. Documents that must be taught under legislation approved by the General...
Our Rich History: Pres. Chillo guides TMU through global pandemic to growing success in 100th year

Part 72 of our series, “Retrospect and Vista II”: Thomas More College/University, 1971-2021 . President Joseph Chillo of Thomas More University tells the story of being in Florida visiting alumni on a fundraising trip when a call from St. Elizabeth Healthcare told him of a troublesome virus called COVID-19 that was flooding emergency rooms at each of the St. Elizabeth facilities.
Kentucky Department of Agriculture hemp licensing application window open now through December 31

The window to apply for the Kentucky Department of Agriculture’s 2023 hemp licensing program is now open. “Regulatory inaction toward cannabinoids by the Food and Drug Administration continues to hamper the nation’s hemp industry,” Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles said. “As we enter the 10th growing season, we still believe this could one day be a valuable crop for Kentucky farmers, but we also encourage all hemp growers and processors to carefully consider all of the factors in this industry.”
Leadership Kentucky now accepting applications for 2023 class of ELEVATE, application deadline Dec. 9

Leadership Kentucky is now accepting applications for the ELEVATE Kentucky Class of 2023. ELEVATE Kentucky is a three-session program that offers young professionals — average age 25-35 — in-depth personal and professional development while fostering a better understanding of the strengths and challenges facing the Commonwealth. ELEVATE participants...
NewsMakers ’22: Honoring Chuck Session for a remarkable career and special ‘service leadership’

This is the fourth of a five-part series about the NKyTribune’s ’22 NewsMakers. Tomorrow: Lytle Thomas. He has been called “Chuck” from the time he was a boy, to distinguish himself from his dad Charles. And, honestly, the nickname suits him — it has a downhome wholesomeness to it, just like the man it belongs to. He may have left his small hometown behind, but he has never abandoned his roots or the lessons he learned at home.
NewsMakers ’22: Lytle Thomas, born to be a banker, is dedicated to serving his customers and community

The fifth and final in a series about the NKyTribune’s NewsMakers of the year. Lytle Thomas says he was just ‘born to be a banker’ and indeed he is quite comfortable in that skin. But he also reverts to his deep roots growing up on a farm when he dons his overalls to put down mulch in new landscaping on bank grounds or drives his truck to pick up and deliver tile for a new bank branch under renovation.
