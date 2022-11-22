ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
SFGate

Kaprizov point streak up to nine games, Wild top Coyotes 4-3

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov had a goal and two assists to establish a career-high nine-game point streak and the Minnesota Wild held off the Arizona Coyotes 4-3 Sunday. Sam Steel, Jared Spurgeon and Matt Boldy also scored for the Wild, and Marc-Andre Fleury made 20 saves.
SAINT PAUL, MN
SFGate

Colorado fends off feisty Yale in 65-62 win

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Tristan da Silva scored 20 points and reserve J'Vonne Hadley scored 12 shooting 5 for 6 and Colorado held off Yale in the final seconds for a 65-62 win on Sunday. John Poulakidas made a 3-pointer, and Bez Mbeng followed with a layup and Yale...
BOULDER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy