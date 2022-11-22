Read full article on original website
Proposal Will Give Alabama Residents Fitting The Eligibility Rules HundredsC. HeslopAlabama State
Thousands more in Social Security coming to Chicago residentsR.A. HeimChicago, IL
Migrants bused from Texas enjoyed their first-ever Thanksgiving feast in ChicagoJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago Received 32 Migrants This Week From Governor AbbottTom HandyChicago, IL
Village of Hoffman Estates recognizes Sewa Diwali Food Drive in City Council Board MeetingJignesh DixitHoffman Estates, IL
Dodgers Rumors: Cody Bellinger Connected With At Least Four Teams
There's a pretty robust market for the 27-year-old former MVP.
Yardbarker
Mets Reportedly Ink Free Agent Deal With Former Red Sox Relief Prospect
The New York Mets reportedly made a move Wednesday. New York has been busy this offseason and continued to rack up signings Wednesday as they inked a minor league deal with former Boston Red Sox prospect and Baltimore Oriole Denyi Reyes. The 26-year-old right-handed pitcher signed with Boston as an...
Red Sox No Longer Favorites To Land Xander Bogaerts, New Team Emerges
The Boston Red Sox are playing with fire by letting Xander Bogaerts field offers in free agency, and it appears to be backfiring.
Yardbarker
Former Miami Heat Player Feels One NBA Team Has Mascot With Racial Overtones
Lamar Odom held little back when recently speaking about the Phoenix Suns mascot, which is a gorilla. Odom, who played for the Miami Heat in 2003-04, said the mascot has racial overtones. Gorillas have typical been associated as a derogatory terms for blacks. Odom made the comments on an appearance...
Former Dodgers Favorite Wins NL Comeback Player of the Year Award
The impact Albert Pujols made in his final season will be one to remember
Angels Rumors: MLB Insider Predicts LA Pitcher Leaves for Kansas City
He's a free agent after just one season with the Angels.
Predicting Dombrowski's First Big Move of the Offseason
In each of his first two offseasons with the Philadelphia Phillies, Dave Dombrowski made a prominent bullpen acquisition in December.
The Chicago Bears’ Bold Plan for Justin Fields Is Putting the Future of the Franchise at Risk
The Chicago Bears are putting Justin Fields in harm's way far too often. The post The Chicago Bears’ Bold Plan for Justin Fields Is Putting the Future of the Franchise at Risk appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Yardbarker
Report: Deion Sanders offered Power 5 head-coaching job
Deion Sanders will have his chance to coach a Power 5 school if he wants it, according to a report. Sanders has been offered the head-coaching job at Colorado, according to Bruce Feldman of The Athletic. It is not clear if Sanders plans to take the job or not. Sanders...
New York Yankees reportedly very high on a specific free-agent pitcher
As the New York Yankees engage in a bidding war with the San Francisco Giants and Los Angeles Dodgers for
Could White Sox Sign Mike Clevinger? Chicago "Showing Strong Interest"
The Chicago White Sox are showing 'strong interest' in free agent pitcher Mike Clevinger, The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reported late Friday night. Clevinger, 31, last pitched for the San Diego Padres from 2020 through 2022.
Yankees reportedly 'pursuing many' top free agents
Negotiations between American League MVP Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees are ongoing. However, according to the Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the club is also pursuing several high-profile free agents. On the starting pitching front, Heyman says the Yankees are investigating several avenues to add to...
Yardbarker
Michael Jordan's Family: Wife, Sons, Daughters, Brothers, Mother And Father
Michael Jordan is arguably the most recognizable athlete the world has ever seen. During the height of his powers in the mid to late 1990s, nobody caught the public's attention like Michael Jordan. It seemed like every time you turned on the TV, you saw him in a commercial. His...
Yardbarker
Yankees could target under-the-radar shortstop in free agency
The New York Yankees have been connected to a myriad of different free agents this off-season. Slugger Aaron Judge remains their top priority, but having alternatives on deck is only reasonable given Judge is currently out west meeting with the San Francisco Giants and Los Angeles Dodgers. General manager Brian...
3 MLB free agents Cardinals must avoid at all costs
The St. Louis Cardinals are a franchise that looked the part of a legitimate playoff contender last season with a deep roster of veterans. The Milwaukee Brewers were on track to win the NL Central, but the Cardinals swooped in and reached the NL Wildcard race before losing to the Philadelphia Phillies. Even with that loss, the future is bright for the Redbirds as they enter 2023 MLB free agency.
Yardbarker
Texans coach Lovie Smith announces major change for Week 12
The Houston Texans have been the worst team in football this season, and they are hoping a significant change for Week 12 will help them turn things around. Texans coach Lovie Smith announced on Friday that Kyle Allen will start Sunday’s game against the Miami Dolphins. Davis Mills, who has started all 11 games for Houston this season, has been benched.
Yardbarker
Bills sign former WR to practice squad
The Buffalo Bills are kicking it back to Josh Allen’s sophomore season. Buffalo announced on Saturday that they have reunited with wide receiver John Brown. The eight-year NFL veteran Brown will be joining the Bills’ practice squad. Brown, 32, played for the Bills for two seasons from 2019-20....
Cubs Focusing on Pitching Depth This Off-Season
Jed Hoyer's recent comments on the Chicago Cubs pitching situation provide insight into their off-season plans.
Yardbarker
Micah Parsons 'Punched' Giants? Cowboys Star Responds to 'Dirty Play'
A late-game penalty on the Dallas Cowboys in their 28-20 win over the New York Giants led to a touchdown that made the outcome appear closer than it really was ... And a Micah Parsons "punch'' might be the reason. Giants offensive lineman Nick Gates is claiming that he baited...
Yardbarker
Jets coach has good quote about facing Bears
New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh delivered a good quote this week about facing the Chicago Bears in Week 12. Bears starting quarterback Justin Fields is dealing with a shoulder injury that has him questionable for Sunday’s matchup. Fields appears to be a game-time decision, which could make things more difficult on the Jets to plan their defensive scheme.
