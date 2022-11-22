ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Yardbarker

Mets Reportedly Ink Free Agent Deal With Former Red Sox Relief Prospect

The New York Mets reportedly made a move Wednesday. New York has been busy this offseason and continued to rack up signings Wednesday as they inked a minor league deal with former Boston Red Sox prospect and Baltimore Oriole Denyi Reyes. The 26-year-old right-handed pitcher signed with Boston as an...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Report: Deion Sanders offered Power 5 head-coaching job

Deion Sanders will have his chance to coach a Power 5 school if he wants it, according to a report. Sanders has been offered the head-coaching job at Colorado, according to Bruce Feldman of The Athletic. It is not clear if Sanders plans to take the job or not. Sanders...
BOULDER, CO
Yardbarker

Yankees reportedly 'pursuing many' top free agents

Negotiations between American League MVP Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees are ongoing. However, according to the Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the club is also pursuing several high-profile free agents. On the starting pitching front, Heyman says the Yankees are investigating several avenues to add to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Yankees could target under-the-radar shortstop in free agency

The New York Yankees have been connected to a myriad of different free agents this off-season. Slugger Aaron Judge remains their top priority, but having alternatives on deck is only reasonable given Judge is currently out west meeting with the San Francisco Giants and Los Angeles Dodgers. General manager Brian...
ATLANTA, NY
ClutchPoints

3 MLB free agents Cardinals must avoid at all costs

The St. Louis Cardinals are a franchise that looked the part of a legitimate playoff contender last season with a deep roster of veterans. The Milwaukee Brewers were on track to win the NL Central, but the Cardinals swooped in and reached the NL Wildcard race before losing to the Philadelphia Phillies. Even with that loss, the future is bright for the Redbirds as they enter 2023 MLB free agency.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

Texans coach Lovie Smith announces major change for Week 12

The Houston Texans have been the worst team in football this season, and they are hoping a significant change for Week 12 will help them turn things around. Texans coach Lovie Smith announced on Friday that Kyle Allen will start Sunday’s game against the Miami Dolphins. Davis Mills, who has started all 11 games for Houston this season, has been benched.
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Bills sign former WR to practice squad

The Buffalo Bills are kicking it back to Josh Allen’s sophomore season. Buffalo announced on Saturday that they have reunited with wide receiver John Brown. The eight-year NFL veteran Brown will be joining the Bills’ practice squad. Brown, 32, played for the Bills for two seasons from 2019-20....
BUFFALO, NY
Yardbarker

Jets coach has good quote about facing Bears

New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh delivered a good quote this week about facing the Chicago Bears in Week 12. Bears starting quarterback Justin Fields is dealing with a shoulder injury that has him questionable for Sunday’s matchup. Fields appears to be a game-time decision, which could make things more difficult on the Jets to plan their defensive scheme.
