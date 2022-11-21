ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookhaven, NY

Kevin LaValle named Republican, Conservative Party candidate for Brookhaven Town Clerk

The following is a press release from the Brookhaven Town Republican Committee:. Jesse Garcia, chair of the Suffolk County and Brookhaven Town Republican Committees, announced Tuesday, Nov. 22, that Town of Brookhaven Councilman Kevin LaValle (R-Selden) will be the Republican and Conservative Party’s nominee for Brookhaven Town Clerk. LaValle was nominated to the position unanimously during a convention of Brookhaven Republicans held in Medford.
BROOKHAVEN, NY
Town of Brookhaven announces completion of $1.2-million Farmingville/Holtsville paving project

Brookhaven Town Highway Superintendent Daniel P. Losquadro and Councilman Kevin LaValle have announced the completion of a six-road paving project in Farmingville/Holtsville. Prior to paving, a combination of in-house crews and outside contractors completed extensive concrete improvements, inspecting and installing new drains and repairing and replacing damaged concrete curbing and aprons. Crews removed and replaced 7,842 square feet of concrete aprons, 8,594 square feet of sidewalk, 3,340 linear feet of concrete curb, and 1,612 square feet of ADA-compliant handicap ramps. The $44,963 cost to replace the existing handicap ramps within this project and bring them into ADA compliance was covered by a grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Human Services.
FARMINGVILLE, NY
TBR News Media

As we we celebrate the season, the staff at TBR News Media wishes you and yours a very HAPPY THANKSGIVING!. The office will be closed on Thursday and Friday and will reopen on Monday, Nov. 28 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. TBR News Media covers everything happening on the...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
Upper wall put on hold, Port Jeff village board tackles branch pickup, Station Street and upcoming events

The Village of Port Jefferson Board of Trustees met on Monday, Nov. 21, for a business meeting covering a range of pressing public business. Mayor Margot Garant presented the cost estimates for the proposed upper wall to fortify the East Beach bluff, presenting figures ranging from $3.32 million to $4.52 million depending on the scope of the projects, such as add-ons to accommodate racket sports amenities. [See story, “Port Jeff … trustees debate erosion mitigation strategy at village country club.]
Suffolk Executive Bellone Announces County To Combine Forces With NYS DEC, Pine Barrens Commission to Combat Pine Beetle Infestation

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone has announced that Suffolk County, in partnership with the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC), is working to help combat the invasive Southern Pine Beetle and prevent further damage to the Pine Barrens region here on Long Island. Southern Pine Beetles (SPB) have noticeably invaded areas throughout Suffolk County, with a large area of infected trees located in Southaven County Park.  
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
Brookhaven Town Hall hosts the North Shore Art Guild Winter Showcase exhibit

On November 14, the North Shore Art Guild opened their Winter Showcase exhibit on the second-floor mezzanine at Brookhaven Town Hall. The exhibit can be seen Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., now until December 28. Brookhaven Town Hall is located at 1 Independence Hill in Farmingville. All the art on exhibit is for sale. Pictured left to right are Brookhaven Town Supervisor Ed Romaine; Town Historian, Barbara Russell and Brookhaven Town Councilman Dan Panico.
BROOKHAVEN, NY
Brown Moving Office From Northport to Commack

Assemblyman Keith P. Brown, R-Northport, said Wednesday that he is moving his district office rom Northport to Commack. He said the new office is a more centralized location for the 12th District that he represents. “Constituents are always welcome to come visit or call for Read More ...
COMMACK, NY
Village makes changes to commercial carting code

During the Village of Patchogue’s Nov. 14 board of trustee’s meeting, the board accepted a request to amend Section 365-23 of the Village Code to specify application standards for …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved...
PATCHOGUE, NY
What to do with vacant Cedarhurst land?

What’s next?, is always the question when things change. So after the Cedarhurst sewage treatment plant was decommissioned in 2016, what’s next has been a discussion that is now nearly six years old. Cedarhurst Mayor Benjamin Weinstock said discussions on the site have taken place with the Lawrence...
CEDARHURST, NY
Suffolk County Police to Host First Promotion Ceremony Since Pandemic

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone and Suffolk County Police Commissioner Rodney K. Harrison will preside over a ceremony on November 18 in Brentwood to recognize the promotion of approximately 200 people promoted since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Among those being recognized are Chief of Department Robert Waring, Chief...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
Queens congressman-elect talks Jan. 6, being a gay Republican

George Santos is heading to Washington in January to represent a congressional district that spans parts of Queens and Nassau County. The first openly gay Republican elected to Congress, Santos beat Democrat Robert Zimmerman in what was believed to be the first general election congressional race between two openly gay candidates.
QUEENS, NY
Town approves of 1.92 percent tax hike

Nov. 17 was an eventful day of approvals for multiple bills on the table for the Brookhaven Town Board, including a 1.92 percent tax hike next year on homeowners, or $10.52 per year. The main …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched...
BROOKHAVEN, NY
Owner open to selling former department store land to East Hampton

The owner of land once occupied by a Stern’s department store and the East Hampton Riding Academy is willing to trade it to the town…for the right price. Greg McCord submitted a proposal to subdivide the land at 350 Pantigo Road into three residential lots, 27East reported. Under town building guidelines, the owner can build three homes of up to 6,500 square feet across the four-acre patch.
EAST HAMPTON, NY

