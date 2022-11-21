Read full article on original website
tbrnewsmedia.com
Kevin LaValle named Republican, Conservative Party candidate for Brookhaven Town Clerk
The following is a press release from the Brookhaven Town Republican Committee:. Jesse Garcia, chair of the Suffolk County and Brookhaven Town Republican Committees, announced Tuesday, Nov. 22, that Town of Brookhaven Councilman Kevin LaValle (R-Selden) will be the Republican and Conservative Party’s nominee for Brookhaven Town Clerk. LaValle was nominated to the position unanimously during a convention of Brookhaven Republicans held in Medford.
Town Board remains divided as it considers two routes to industrial moratorium in Calverton
The Riverhead Town Board remains divided on whether to impose a moratorium on industrial development in Calverton and is considering holding public hearings for two different versions of a six-month long moratorium pending further analysis on the future of the hamlet’s development. During the work session on Thursday, Town...
tbrnewsmedia.com
Town of Brookhaven announces completion of $1.2-million Farmingville/Holtsville paving project
Brookhaven Town Highway Superintendent Daniel P. Losquadro and Councilman Kevin LaValle have announced the completion of a six-road paving project in Farmingville/Holtsville. Prior to paving, a combination of in-house crews and outside contractors completed extensive concrete improvements, inspecting and installing new drains and repairing and replacing damaged concrete curbing and aprons. Crews removed and replaced 7,842 square feet of concrete aprons, 8,594 square feet of sidewalk, 3,340 linear feet of concrete curb, and 1,612 square feet of ADA-compliant handicap ramps. The $44,963 cost to replace the existing handicap ramps within this project and bring them into ADA compliance was covered by a grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Human Services.
Suffolk Steps Up Cyberprotection Offers After Personal Data Exposure
Suffolk County said Wednesday that it is partnering with a cyber firm to offer identity theft protection resulting from the Sept.8 cyberattack on county computers. Newsday reported Wednesday that as many as 470,000 people who were issued moving violations in Suffolk during the past decade Read More ...
tbrnewsmedia.com
TBR News Media
As we we celebrate the season, the staff at TBR News Media wishes you and yours a very HAPPY THANKSGIVING!. The office will be closed on Thursday and Friday and will reopen on Monday, Nov. 28 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. TBR News Media covers everything happening on the...
tbrnewsmedia.com
Upper wall put on hold, Port Jeff village board tackles branch pickup, Station Street and upcoming events
The Village of Port Jefferson Board of Trustees met on Monday, Nov. 21, for a business meeting covering a range of pressing public business. Mayor Margot Garant presented the cost estimates for the proposed upper wall to fortify the East Beach bluff, presenting figures ranging from $3.32 million to $4.52 million depending on the scope of the projects, such as add-ons to accommodate racket sports amenities. [See story, “Port Jeff … trustees debate erosion mitigation strategy at village country club.]
longisland.com
Suffolk Executive Bellone Announces County To Combine Forces With NYS DEC, Pine Barrens Commission to Combat Pine Beetle Infestation
Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone has announced that Suffolk County, in partnership with the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC), is working to help combat the invasive Southern Pine Beetle and prevent further damage to the Pine Barrens region here on Long Island. Southern Pine Beetles (SPB) have noticeably invaded areas throughout Suffolk County, with a large area of infected trees located in Southaven County Park.
News 12
Atlantic Steamer Fire Company seeks new volunteers as LI fire departments struggle with low enrollment
A historic Nassau Fire Department is searching for new members to fill its low enrollment. The Atlantic Steamer Fire Company in Oyster Bay dates back to the late 1800s. The fire department is comprised of all volunteers, and members are worried that their tradition of service could come to an end if a new and younger people don't sign up.
tbrnewsmedia.com
Brookhaven Town Hall hosts the North Shore Art Guild Winter Showcase exhibit
On November 14, the North Shore Art Guild opened their Winter Showcase exhibit on the second-floor mezzanine at Brookhaven Town Hall. The exhibit can be seen Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., now until December 28. Brookhaven Town Hall is located at 1 Independence Hill in Farmingville. All the art on exhibit is for sale. Pictured left to right are Brookhaven Town Supervisor Ed Romaine; Town Historian, Barbara Russell and Brookhaven Town Councilman Dan Panico.
About 470K driver's license numbers compromised in Suffolk County cyberattack
Motorists who were issued moving violation traffic tickets in certain Suffolk County towns may have had their driver’s license information compromised during a September cyberattack on the county government, officials announced Wednesday.
Brown Moving Office From Northport to Commack
Assemblyman Keith P. Brown, R-Northport, said Wednesday that he is moving his district office rom Northport to Commack. He said the new office is a more centralized location for the 12th District that he represents. “Constituents are always welcome to come visit or call for Read More ...
longislandadvance.net
Village makes changes to commercial carting code
During the Village of Patchogue’s Nov. 14 board of trustee’s meeting, the board accepted a request to amend Section 365-23 of the Village Code to specify application standards for …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved...
Herald Community Newspapers
What to do with vacant Cedarhurst land?
What’s next?, is always the question when things change. So after the Cedarhurst sewage treatment plant was decommissioned in 2016, what’s next has been a discussion that is now nearly six years old. Cedarhurst Mayor Benjamin Weinstock said discussions on the site have taken place with the Lawrence...
Nassau County program could make EpiPens available for restaurant owners
Nassau County restaurants could have EpiPens available for customers with life-threatening food allergies, but first the program has to get the approval of the Nassau County Legislature.
longisland.com
Suffolk County Police to Host First Promotion Ceremony Since Pandemic
Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone and Suffolk County Police Commissioner Rodney K. Harrison will preside over a ceremony on November 18 in Brentwood to recognize the promotion of approximately 200 people promoted since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Among those being recognized are Chief of Department Robert Waring, Chief...
eastendbeacon.com
The Brewster House, A Dilapidated Memory of Sportsmen’s Flanders Past, is Demolished
Pictured Above: The Brewster House in Flanders in late October of this year. A long-abandoned bright blue former boarding house on Flanders Road was demolished by Southampton Town contractors on Friday, paving the way for the property to be used for water quality improvement purposes. The town purchased the property...
NY1
Queens congressman-elect talks Jan. 6, being a gay Republican
George Santos is heading to Washington in January to represent a congressional district that spans parts of Queens and Nassau County. The first openly gay Republican elected to Congress, Santos beat Democrat Robert Zimmerman in what was believed to be the first general election congressional race between two openly gay candidates.
longislandadvance.net
Town approves of 1.92 percent tax hike
Nov. 17 was an eventful day of approvals for multiple bills on the table for the Brookhaven Town Board, including a 1.92 percent tax hike next year on homeowners, or $10.52 per year. The main …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched...
Staten Island grand jury calls for election law changes after finding alleged fraud in ‘21 race
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A grand jury convened to consider allegations of fraud in a 2021 Staten Island primary issued a blockbuster report calling for changes to state election law after the panel said it found there was criminality involved in the race. The report, thought to be the...
therealdeal.com
Owner open to selling former department store land to East Hampton
The owner of land once occupied by a Stern’s department store and the East Hampton Riding Academy is willing to trade it to the town…for the right price. Greg McCord submitted a proposal to subdivide the land at 350 Pantigo Road into three residential lots, 27East reported. Under town building guidelines, the owner can build three homes of up to 6,500 square feet across the four-acre patch.
