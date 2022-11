Taylor Swift wins big at American Music Awards

Taylor Swift. | Photo courtesy of Eva Rinaldi (CC BY-SA 2.0)

It was a big night for Taylor Swift, who was named Artist of the Year at the 2022 American Music Awards in downtown Los Angeles.

Swift, who has been in the news recently for the debacle surrounding Ticketmaster’s ticket sales for her upcoming concert tour, also won awards for Favorite Music Video, Favorite Female Pop Artist, Favorite Female Country Artist, Favorite Pop Album, Favorite Female Country Artist and Favorite Female Country Album.

Bad Bunny entered the night with eight nominations but walked with away with just two awards, for Favorite Male Latin Artist and Favorite Latin Album.

Elton John, who won an award with Dua Lipa for Collaboration of the Year, became the longest-recognized artist in AMA history, having earned his first-ever nomination in 1974 at the inaugural AMA ceremony.

Like most music awards shows, the ceremony featured a wide array of musical performances, including Carrie Underwood, Imagine Dragons, Wizkid, Yola, Anitta, Bebe Rexha, David Guetta, Dove Cameron, Glorilla and Lil Baby.

P!nk performed a tribute to the late Olivia Newton-John, who died in August after a protracted battle with breast cancer.

Lionel Richie received an Icon Award, presented with a tributes from Stevie Wonder, Charlie Puth and Ari Lennox.

The American Music Awards are billed as the largest fan-voted awards show.

Here is a complete list of winners:

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Taylor Swift

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Dove Cameron

COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR

Elton John & Dua Lipa, “Cold Heart” – PNAU Remix

FAVORITE TOURING ARTIST

Coldplay

FAVORITE MUSIC VIDEO

Taylor Swift, “All Too Well: The Short Film”

FAVORITE MALE POP ARTIST

Harry Styles

FAVORITE FEMALE POP ARTIST

Taylor Swift

FAVORITE POP DUO OR GROUP

BTS

FAVORITE POP ALBUM

Taylor Swift, “Red (Taylor’s Version)”

FAVORITE POP SONG

Harry Styles, “As It Was”

FAVORITE MALE COUNTRY ARTIST

Morgan Wallen

FAVORITE FEMALE COUNTRY ARTIST

Taylor Swift

FAVORITE COUNTRY DUO OR GROUP

Dan + Shay

FAVORITE COUNTRY ALBUM

Taylor Swift, “Red (Taylor’s Version)”

FAVORITE COUNTRY SONG

Morgan Wallen, “Wasted on You”

FAVORITE MALE HIP-HOP ARTIST

Kendrick Lamar

FAVORITE FEMALE HIP-HOP ARTIST

Nicki Minaj

FAVORITE HIP-HOP ALBUM

Kendrick Lamar, “Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers”

FAVORITE HIP-HOP SONG

Future ft. Drake & Tems, “Wait for U”

FAVORITE MALE R&B ARTIST

Chris Brown

FAVORITE FEMALE R&B ARTIST

Beyoncé

FAVORITE R&B ALBUM

Beyoncé, “Renaissance”

FAVORITE R&B SONG

Beyoncé, “Break My Soul”

FAVORITE MALE LATIN ARTIST

Bad Bunny

FAVORITE FEMALE LATIN ARTIST

Anitta

FAVORITE LATIN DUO OR GROUP

Yahritza Y Su Esencia

FAVORITE LATIN ALBUM

Bad Bunny, “Un Verano Sin Ti”

FAVORITE LATIN SONG

Sebastián Yatra, “Dos Oruguitas”

FAVORITE ROCK ARTIST

Machine Gun Kelly

FAVORITE ROCK SONG

Máneskin, “Beggin”‘

FAVORITE ROCK ALBUM

Ghost, “Impera”

FAVORITE INSPIRATIONAL ARTIST

for KING & COUNTRY

FAVORITE GOSPEL ARTIST

Tamela Mann

FAVORITE DANCE/ELECTRONIC ARTIST

Diplo Marshmello

FAVORITE SOUNDTRACK

“ELVIS”

FAVORITE AFROBEATS ARTIST

Wizkid

FAVORITE K-POP ARTIST

BTS