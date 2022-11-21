ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Guardian

It’s time for the Democrats to move past Donald Trump

America’s midterm elections proved that the era of Donald Trump is passing. But it returns the Democrats and Republicans to the struggle for a working majority after decades of failed policies. It is a struggle that Trump’s ascendancy kicked off – but also postponed with rounds of distraction by his high jinks and obsession with his persona, even after Joe Biden’s 2020 victory.
The Independent

Nearly 60 per cent of Americans think Donald Trump running for president is a bad thing, poll finds

At least 57 per cent of Americans think Donald Trump running for the White House in 2024 is a bad idea, just a week after he announced his intentions of returning to the office.Nearly six in 10 Americans said Mr Trump's election bid is a bad thing, while just 34 per cent in favour of his decision, according to a new poll conducted by Quinnipiac University.Mr Trump, the twice-impeached former president who tried to overturn the results of the 2020 election, launched his campaign last Tuesday to try to return to the White House for a second time.“In order...
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Musician Announces He Is Running for President

Famed musician Kanye West, who now goes by Ye, has announced that he once again plans to run for President of the United States in 2024, according to the New York Post. West, 45, said in a video that known far-right figure Milo Yiannopoulos is working on his campaign.
Rolling Stone

Kimmel Jokes Trump Running for Presidency So He Can ‘Lose the Popular Vote 3 Times in a Row’

Jimmy Kimmel’s latest episode poked fun at former President Donald Trump’s innate knack for losing the popular vote. Trump, who announced his run for the White House in 2024 on Tuesday evening, has famously lost the popular vote in the last two presidential campaigns – by nearly three million votes to Hilary Clinton in 2016 (about which he threw a proper fit) and 7 million votes to Biden in 2020. Kimmel joked that Trump is actually running “in a bid to become the first American to lose the popular vote three times in a row.” The host also touched on...
Popculture

MSNBC Anchor Speaks out After Sudden Firing

Tiffany Cross was fired by MSNBC on Friday, her weekend show was canceled unexpectedly with her staff finding out on Friday morning. According to Variety, a reason for the firing was Cross' on-air barbs aimed at conservative names like Tucker Carlson and Megyn Kelly. But for Cross, her exit was just disheartening and she spoke out on Friday after the news dropped.
TheDailyBeast

Trump Lawyers Thought Clarence Thomas Was ‘Only Chance’ to Thwart 2020 Election Certification

Donald Trump’s attorneys believed a helpful decision from Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas was their “only chance” at thwarting the 2020 election results, according to new emails released to Congress and obtained by Politico. “We want to frame things so that Thomas could be the one to issue some sort of stay or other circuit justice opinion saying Georgia is in legitimate doubt,” Trump attorney Kenneth Chesebro wrote in an email to the former president’s legal team in December 2020. He wrote that Thomas, the justice who handles Georgia’s “ emergency matters,” would be their “only chance to get a favorable judicial opinion by Jan. 6, which might hold up the Georgia count in Congress,” according to Politico. John Eastman, another one of Trump’s lawyers, wrote back: “I think I agree with this.” Eastman tried to hold back the emails—which are not yet public—from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol, but a judge ordered them to be handed them over to the committee last week. “[I]f we can just get this case pending before the Supreme Court by Jan. 5, ideally with something positive written by a judge or justice, hopefully Thomas, I think it’s our best shot at holding up the count of a state in Congress,” Chesebro said.
102.5 The Bone

Biden celebrates 80th birthday at the White House

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden hit a significant milestone by becoming the first president to celebrate his 80th birthday while in office. Biden, born on Nov. 20, 1942, celebrated his birthday at brunch with his extended family, who were at the White House following the wedding of his eldest granddaughter one day earlier.
