Mike Pence Is Asked If Trump Is A 'Good Man' And His Swerving Answer Says It All
The former vice president couldn't bring himself to say he still believes what he said in praise of Trump at the 2016 Republican National Convention.
Donald Trump’s 2024 Announcement Gets A Blistering Fact-Check On CNN
The former president’s address was "less accurate than anything you’ll hear from basically anyone else in politics," said the network's fact-checker Daniel Dale.
It’s time for the Democrats to move past Donald Trump
America’s midterm elections proved that the era of Donald Trump is passing. But it returns the Democrats and Republicans to the struggle for a working majority after decades of failed policies. It is a struggle that Trump’s ascendancy kicked off – but also postponed with rounds of distraction by his high jinks and obsession with his persona, even after Joe Biden’s 2020 victory.
The Democrat Who Narrowly Lost to Lauren Boebert Has Made a Major Announcement
Democrat Adam Frisch, who narrowly lost a battle against Colorado Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert, has officially filed paperwork for a re-match, according to The Independent. Frisch was not expected to have much of a chance in the red district against Boebert, a far-right candidate, but got within 554 votes, triggering an automatic recount.
Nearly 60 per cent of Americans think Donald Trump running for president is a bad thing, poll finds
At least 57 per cent of Americans think Donald Trump running for the White House in 2024 is a bad idea, just a week after he announced his intentions of returning to the office.Nearly six in 10 Americans said Mr Trump's election bid is a bad thing, while just 34 per cent in favour of his decision, according to a new poll conducted by Quinnipiac University.Mr Trump, the twice-impeached former president who tried to overturn the results of the 2020 election, launched his campaign last Tuesday to try to return to the White House for a second time.“In order...
Key Evangelical Figures Turn On Trump: 'He Used Us'
One ripped the ex-president for acting "like a little elementary schoolchild." Another warned that if the GOP turns to him in 2024, "we will get destroyed.”
Ex-White House aide Alyssa Farah Griffin says Donald Trump's possible return to Twitter after Musk purchase will hurt him: 'It's going to remind voters of how unhinged he was'
"The View" cohost Alyssa Farah Griffin said Trump's potential return to Twitter would hurt him. "It's going to remind voters of how unhinged he was, of how much drama he created," she said. Trump was banned from Twitter last year and for most of 2022 has been utilizing Truth Social.
Ivanka Trump breaks silence after skipping father's presidential campaign announcement: 'I do not plan to be involved in politics'
Ivanka Trump is distancing herself from politics after her father announced a 2024 presidential bid. Trump's eldest daughter said she'll be prioritizing her children and private life over his campaign. "I do not plan to be involved in politics," Ivanka, who was an advisor during his first term, said. After...
Famed Musician Announces He Is Running for President
Famed musician Kanye West, who now goes by Ye, has announced that he once again plans to run for President of the United States in 2024, according to the New York Post. West, 45, said in a video that known far-right figure Milo Yiannopoulos is working on his campaign.
Kimmel Jokes Trump Running for Presidency So He Can ‘Lose the Popular Vote 3 Times in a Row’
Jimmy Kimmel’s latest episode poked fun at former President Donald Trump’s innate knack for losing the popular vote. Trump, who announced his run for the White House in 2024 on Tuesday evening, has famously lost the popular vote in the last two presidential campaigns – by nearly three million votes to Hilary Clinton in 2016 (about which he threw a proper fit) and 7 million votes to Biden in 2020. Kimmel joked that Trump is actually running “in a bid to become the first American to lose the popular vote three times in a row.” The host also touched on...
MSNBC Anchor Speaks out After Sudden Firing
Tiffany Cross was fired by MSNBC on Friday, her weekend show was canceled unexpectedly with her staff finding out on Friday morning. According to Variety, a reason for the firing was Cross' on-air barbs aimed at conservative names like Tucker Carlson and Megyn Kelly. But for Cross, her exit was just disheartening and she spoke out on Friday after the news dropped.
Democrats Give Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts An Ultimatum
Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse and Rep. Hank Johnson ordered the chief justice to name someone who can testify on the court’s ethics scandals.
Mike Pence Blames Trump's Jan. 6 Actions on 'Bad Advice From Lawyers'
The former president repeatedly attacked his vice president prior to and during the Capitol riot, even as his supporters chanted death threats against Pence.
Trump Lawyers Thought Clarence Thomas Was ‘Only Chance’ to Thwart 2020 Election Certification
Donald Trump’s attorneys believed a helpful decision from Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas was their “only chance” at thwarting the 2020 election results, according to new emails released to Congress and obtained by Politico. “We want to frame things so that Thomas could be the one to issue some sort of stay or other circuit justice opinion saying Georgia is in legitimate doubt,” Trump attorney Kenneth Chesebro wrote in an email to the former president’s legal team in December 2020. He wrote that Thomas, the justice who handles Georgia’s “ emergency matters,” would be their “only chance to get a favorable judicial opinion by Jan. 6, which might hold up the Georgia count in Congress,” according to Politico. John Eastman, another one of Trump’s lawyers, wrote back: “I think I agree with this.” Eastman tried to hold back the emails—which are not yet public—from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol, but a judge ordered them to be handed them over to the committee last week. “[I]f we can just get this case pending before the Supreme Court by Jan. 5, ideally with something positive written by a judge or justice, hopefully Thomas, I think it’s our best shot at holding up the count of a state in Congress,” Chesebro said.
Raphael Warnock's Odds of Winning Georgia Senate Race 2 Weeks Before Runoff
Warnock could benefit from Walker-skeptical Republicans staying home from the polls, Alan Abramowitz, an Emory University political science professor, said.
WATCH: Fox News guest begs Donald Trump not to run again in 2024
Conservative commentator Michele Tafoya did not mince words when dunking on former President Donald Trump's speculated 2024 debut in the aftermath of the expected red wave manifesting as a lackluster pink ripple Tuesday night. Tafoya, a former sports reporter who has since dabbled in conservative punditry, contended that the lackluster...
MSNBC reporter launches blistering takedown of Kari Lake’s ‘Trumpism’ after Arizona governor election loss
Fresh off the trail of covering Republican Kari Lake’s failed bid for the governor’s mansion in Arizona, an MSNBC reporter did not mince his words when discussing the election-denying candidate’s campaign. Vaughn Hillyard, a correspondent for the news outlet who originally hails from Arizona, unloaded on the...
Biden celebrates 80th birthday at the White House
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden hit a significant milestone by becoming the first president to celebrate his 80th birthday while in office. Biden, born on Nov. 20, 1942, celebrated his birthday at brunch with his extended family, who were at the White House following the wedding of his eldest granddaughter one day earlier.
Former U.S. President Trump to make statement on Friday evening
Nov 18 (Reuters) - Donald Trump said he will make a statement at 2030 ET on Friday (0130GMT) after the U.S. Justice Department named a special counsel to oversee its investigations into the former president's handling of sensitive documents and efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.
John Kennedy Makes Statement About Potential Run for Louisiana Governor
Will U.S. Senator John Kennedy run for governor of Louisiana in 2023?. It's a question many have been asking since John Bel Edwards was re-elected in 2019. As a matter of fact, many people wanted Kennedy to run for governor against Edwards three years ago. But, he decided to finish out his first tern as U.S. Senator.
