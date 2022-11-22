Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hidden History: Sunken GardensModern GlobeSaint Petersburg, FL
This Might Be the Most Magical Ice Skating Rink in all of FloridaTravel MavenSaint Petersburg, FL
Neighbors in Tierra Verde are concerned following a sewage leak issue.EddyEvonAnonymousTierra Verde, FL
Sarasota Police say an armed robbery suspect was shot by a cop and is in stable condition.EddyEvonAnonymousSarasota, FL
Sarasota Soccer Team to Join Amateur USL League Two Next Year.EddyEvonAnonymousSarasota, FL
Related
srqmagazine.com
SRQ DAILY Nov 26, 2022
"We are getting better now at incorporating what I believe is the most important skill for success in the future by adding an A into STEM, making it STEAM." [Dialogue] About the SRQ DAILY | Perspectives Edition. SRQ Daily: The Perspectives Edition features analysis, commentary and insight on current events...
Sarasota man jumps in water to save engagement ring after trying to propose
SARASOTA, Fla. — A moment that was supposed to be romantic between a boyfriend proposing to his girlfriend resulted in the man diving into the water in Florida to save the one thing you need for the occasion -- an engagement ring. On his Facebook page, Scott Clyne from...
tourcounsel.com
Siesta Key Beach in Sarasota, Florida (with Map & Photos)
Without moving from Florida, but this time on the west coast of the state, we find the island of Siesta Key. From the name alone we can relate that on this site the word overwhelmed occupies the last position on the list of things to do here. In fact, it used to be called Sarasota Key, named after the county in which it is located, but its reputation as a place of rest and relaxation earned it the new nickname.
srqmagazine.com
Small Business Saturday Boosts Local Economy
If you already slogged through the malls on Black Friday, it’s time to visit local businesses for Small Business Saturday. The movement to support independently-owned businesses has grown in recognition. About 53% of consumers nationwide intend to support small businesses as part of the holiday shopping weekend, according to a RetailDive survey. Of course, the same poll said 94% of consumers say small businesses are an important part of the community and should offer up deals for the national event. But that’s America, for you.
srqmagazine.com
Landing in Sarasota
LANDING IN SARASOTA | Ryan Weston helps grow the next generation of circus acrobats as the Head of Acrobatics and Program Development at the Sailor Circus Academy. Celebrate Ryan’s revolutionary contribution to Circus Arts Conservatory’s Sailor Circus Academy through this link, on our social media, or in the November edition of SRQ Magazine!
natureworldnews.com
Red Tide on Sarasota County Scatters Dead Fish on Beach, Shark Teeth Hunters Clean Up Instead — Florida
Shark teeth hunters in Sarasota County reported only finding dead fish on the shore due to the red tide situation. They wound up cleaning the Florida beach rather than engaging in their intended hunting activity. On Florida's Gulf Coast, state and local officials have been closely monitoring the red tide...
findingfarina.com
A Guide to Parrish Florida: A Country Town with Modern Appeal
Parrish Florida is located about 45 minutes east of Tallahassee and about 10 minutes west of Crawfordville. It’s a small town with big appeal, offering visitors a taste of country living with modern comforts and attractions. Here are answers to some questions you might have about Parrish and what it has to offer.
businessobserverfl.com
New indoor pickleball club picks up members before it's even opened
After researching what was missing from the game, Brian McCarthy discovered players were looking for some control in the environment. General Contractor: Southern Cross Contracting Inc. Design firm: Balaity Property Enhancement. Project Details. When the Bird Key Yacht Club board of governors went looking for ideas to improve the club,...
Tampa Bay Weekend: Holidays abound, parades, craft festivals & more
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It’s time for another busy weekend in the Tampa Bay area, now that we’ve slept off the tryptophan from Thanksgiving dinner and are moving straight in to the holiday season. From Small Business Saturday markets, to millions of holiday lights twinkling in the Trop, to parades and watch parties, there’s something […]
floridaweekly.com
Area holiday events and more
Thanksgiving heralds the advent of the holiday season. Calendars fill up with events — religious, festive and otherwise. Florida Weekly presents a compendium of things to do and see in our region — and not even nearly an exhaustive one. We acknowledge the contribution of John Dial and...
cohaitungchi.com
Best Places to Take Your Kids Near Siesta Key
There are such a lot of wonderful issues to do on a household trip in Siesta Key, it's possible you'll not know the place to begin. While you aren’t spending time on stunning Siesta Seaside which is ideal for households, you’ll have dozens of different close by points of interest to discover on day journeys.
Mysuncoast.com
Over the river and through the woods Travel Weather!
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Fog possibilities dominate our weather to start Sunday, with low visibilities in some areas. By mid-morning, the fog should lift and the sun makes some appearances for the afternoon. By evening, a cold front eases south across the Suncoast. An isolated shower is possible Sunday evening, but any rain will be very limited. Humidity drops with northerly winds after the front moves south. Drier air will put an end to our morning fog for several days.
This Might Be the Most Magical Ice Skating Rink in all of Florida
There are few things quite as magical as gliding through the ice during the holiday season and Florida offers one of the best and most festive ice skating rinks in the country located right in Pinellas County. Keep reading to learn more.
amisun.com
Holiday merriment takes over Bridge Street
BRADENTON BEACH – Merchants and city officials launched the Season of Lights and Spirit light display that will continue to shine through the New Year and that’s not the only holiday event happening on Bridge Street. The holiday festivities began on Nov. 19 with the Light Up Bridge...
wesleychapelcommunity.com
Tampa Premium Outlet Traffic Leaves Drivers Stranded for Hours
WESLEY CHAPEL - Black Friday shopping turned into a nightmare for several thousand shoppers at the Tampa Premium Outlets off State Road 56 and I75. Drivers reported waiting in lines for 3 to 4 hours to exit the mall. Some ran out of gas while others had to abandon their vehicles to go get food or supplies or use the restroom.
Red tide, dead fish continue impacting parts of Sarasota County as holiday weekend approaches
State and local officials have been keeping a close eye on red tide conditions throughout Florida's Gulf Coast. With the holiday weekend approaching, out-of-state visitors are starting to notice impacts in parts of Sarasota County.
FWC: Red tide bloom detected in Manatee, Sarasota counties
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Red tide bloom was detected in Manatee and Sarasota counties, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission announced Tuesday. In the last week, the FWC says testing samples showed there were very low to medium concentrations of red tide in Manatee County, whereas results in Sarasota County showed very low to high concentrations.
ABC Action News
What's happening in Tampa Bay this weekend? | November 25-27
TAMPA, Fla. — If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (November 25-27), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area. Where: Williams Park at 350 2nd Ave N, St. Petersburg. Cost: $20 (kids 13 and under get in FREE) Info: Tampa Bay's biggest watch...
fox13news.com
Tampa radio personality spreads message of thankfulness during cancer battle
TAMPA, Fla. - Drew Garabo keeps it light on 102.5 The Bone. Listening to him on the radio, you may not imagine he's a guy who has been going through a tough fight. "Got the ultrasound and discovered that I had stage 2, borderline stage 3 testicular cancer. It spread to a lymph node," Garabo said. "I am just grateful to be alive. I will tell you after this past year… the first thought that enters my mind every single morning is how wonderful it is to be alive and even the minor inconveniences that seems to come in our way are just that."
nomadlawyer.org
Turtle Beach : A Scenic Beauty Like Never Before
Located on the south side of Siesta Key, Florida, It has a 2,600 foot beach front. It is a public beach with picnic areas, children’s play areas, and camping facilities. It is also known for its large number of sea turtle nests. Observe sea turtles. Visiting this beach is...
Comments / 0