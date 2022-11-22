Read full article on original website
Tim Brando Has Blunt Message For Lane Kiffin After Latest Loss
On Thursday night, Ole Miss fell short to Mississippi State in the Egg Bowl. With the loss, the Rebels' record dropped to 8-4. Lane Kiffin had to face a lot of questions about his future at Ole Miss during his postgame press conference. That's because he's being linked to the job opening at Auburn.
What Mike Leach Told Lane Kiffin After Egg Bowl
It was an Egg Bowl to remember yesterday as an absolutely bonkers fourth quarter culminated in Mike Leach and the Mississippi State Bulldogs upsetting Lane Kiffin and his No. 20 Ole Miss Rebels in Oxford. After the game, the handshake between Leach and Kiffin was far more cordial than some...
Nick Saban Makes Opinion On Cadillac Williams Very Clear
It's safe to say Nick Saban is a fan of Cadillac Williams. On Saturday, Saban and his Alabama Crimson Tide team will take on Williams and the Auburn Tigers. Williams, a former Auburn running back, is serving as the program's interim head coach. He took over following Bryan Harsin's firing earlier this year.
David Pollack Makes Strong Prediction About Lane Kiffin's Future
Lane Kiffin has been linked to Auburn's job opening for the past week. Although he has downplayed the rumors, that hasn't stopped people from commenting on this possibility. During an appearance on "The Dan Patrick Show" this Wednesday, ESPN's David Pollack shared his thoughts on the possibility of Kiffin going to Auburn.
Ole Miss fans enraged by controversial fumble call in Egg Bowl
Ole Miss football fans were left enraged after what they believed was an incomplete pass was instead ruled a backward toss and a fumble recovered by Mississippi State in a rainy, back-and-forth Egg Bowl on Thursday. With the Rebels facing a 1st and 10 from their own 36-yard line and trailing 24-16 ...
Bryan Harsin lists Auburn home for sale; asking $2.95M
The 5100 sq ft home, complete with pool, outdoor kitchen, and spacious gym, is priced at $2.95M
College Football World Reacts To Big Alabama Transfers
No college football program brings in more talent on annual basis than Alabama. The Crimson Tide are losing some notable players this week, though. Two notable Alabama players have reportedly entered the NCAA's transfer portal. They are two big names. Alabama DB Khyree Jackson entered the transfer portal on Wednesday...
Kirk Herbstreit Predicting Top-10 Upset This Weekend
ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit is already calling his shot for this weekend. After the updated College Football Playoff rankings were unveiled on ESPN, Herbstreit revealed his upset pick for Week 12. Herbstreit believes Vanderbilt will stun Tennessee this Saturday at home. With Hendon Hooker out for the rest of the season...
Why I believe Lane Kiffin when he says he plans to coach Ole Miss, not Auburn | Toppmeyer
OXFORD, Miss. – Did I believe him? I asked myself that question Thursday night as I exited Ole Miss football’s news conference after the No. 20 Rebels lost the Egg Bowl 24-22 to Mississippi State. Lane Kiffin mostly dodged questions about his future these past few weeks, while speculation brewed that he was a...
Report: Nebraska Hire Could Be Made Official On Friday
With Nebraska's regular season finale set for this Friday, the fan base is mostly concerned over the program's pursuit of a full-time coach. According to Mitch Sherman of The Athletic, Nebraska's coaching search could come to an end as early as this Friday. "It could be over soon, like before...
Two prime candidates remain in the hunt for the Auburn opening
As we head into “rivalry week” in College Football, Auburn athletic director John Cohen is believed to be in the final stages of naming Auburn Football’s next head coach. Rumors have run fierce since the dismissal of Bryan Harsin on Oct. 31, but now it seems as...
Lane Kiffin goes after reporter for story that he's leaving Ole Miss for Auburn
Lane Kiffin had a busy schedule this week, preparing for the Egg Bowl all while facing reports that he had already planned to leave Ole Miss and accept the head coaching position at Auburn. The first step of that plan didn't work: Ole Miss lost to Mississippi State at home, dropping its fourth game ...
Lane Kiffin to Return as Ole Miss Head Coach?
According to ESPN.com, Lane Kiffin expects to return as Ole Miss head coach next season. Kiffin is considered one of the primary candidates to replace former Auburn bench boss Bryan Harsin, who was fired on October 31. Kiffin is in his third year as Rebels head coach. Ole Miss closed out its regular season Thursday with a 24-22 loss to Mississippi State in the Egg Bowl, the Rebels’ third straight defeat.
Lane Kiffin’s Son Blasts Fire Extinguisher During Egg Bowl Celebration
The Ole Miss coach might be the best dad of the year after letting his son celebrate with the team on Thursday night.
Mike Leach opens up about what it means to win his first Egg Bowl at Mississippi State
Mike Leach earned quite the accomplishment on Thanksgiving this year. In his third season at Mississippi State, the Bulldogs beat Ole Miss to get Leach his first Egg Bowl victory. However, even after his first victory in the series, Leach is already ready to win another. Leach spoke about the...
Why is it called the Egg Bowl? How Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State rivalry got its name, history & more
Ole Miss and Mississippi State quietly engage in one of the messiest Thanksgiving traditions of the year: The Egg Bowl. Formally known as the "Battle for the Golden Egg," these two Southern schools have developed a reputation for their seemingly constantly goofy games, of which Ole Miss has won the last two.
College Football World Reacts to Mississippi State’s Wild Egg Bowl Win
The last few minutes produced pure chaos on the field.
College football upset alert: Expert picks for Week 13 underdogs with the best odds to win
Am I going to finish second in the Underdog Challenge again, this time because I failed to pick my alma mater two weeks in a row?. Don’t look now, but the Vanderbilt Commodores have pulled off back-to-back upsets against SEC opponents after losing 26 straight league games. A 14.5-point upset of Florida followed a 17-point upset of Kentucky. That’s a bushel full of points I left on the field, and I’ve dropped into second place as a result.
Longhorns TE Jahleel Billingsley Leaves Program
The Texas Longhorns will now be without one of their offseason transfer additions ahead of Friday's regular-season finale against the Baylor Bears.
Former College Football Coach Blamed For NCAA Allegations
A former SEC football head coach has been blamed for the notice of allegations his school received. According to a report, the University of Tennessee has responded to its NCAA Notice of Allegations, putting the blame on former Vols head coach Jeremy Pruitt. “Despite the University’s monitoring efforts, athletics administrators...
