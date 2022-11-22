ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

The Spun

Tim Brando Has Blunt Message For Lane Kiffin After Latest Loss

On Thursday night, Ole Miss fell short to Mississippi State in the Egg Bowl. With the loss, the Rebels' record dropped to 8-4. Lane Kiffin had to face a lot of questions about his future at Ole Miss during his postgame press conference. That's because he's being linked to the job opening at Auburn.
OXFORD, MS
The Spun

What Mike Leach Told Lane Kiffin After Egg Bowl

It was an Egg Bowl to remember yesterday as an absolutely bonkers fourth quarter culminated in Mike Leach and the Mississippi State Bulldogs upsetting Lane Kiffin and his No. 20 Ole Miss Rebels in Oxford. After the game, the handshake between Leach and Kiffin was far more cordial than some...
OXFORD, MS
The Spun

Nick Saban Makes Opinion On Cadillac Williams Very Clear

It's safe to say Nick Saban is a fan of Cadillac Williams. On Saturday, Saban and his Alabama Crimson Tide team will take on Williams and the Auburn Tigers. Williams, a former Auburn running back, is serving as the program's interim head coach. He took over following Bryan Harsin's firing earlier this year.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

David Pollack Makes Strong Prediction About Lane Kiffin's Future

Lane Kiffin has been linked to Auburn's job opening for the past week. Although he has downplayed the rumors, that hasn't stopped people from commenting on this possibility. During an appearance on "The Dan Patrick Show" this Wednesday, ESPN's David Pollack shared his thoughts on the possibility of Kiffin going to Auburn.
AUBURN, AL
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Big Alabama Transfers

No college football program brings in more talent on annual basis than Alabama. The Crimson Tide are losing some notable players this week, though. Two notable Alabama players have reportedly entered the NCAA's transfer portal. They are two big names. Alabama DB Khyree Jackson entered the transfer portal on Wednesday...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Predicting Top-10 Upset This Weekend

ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit is already calling his shot for this weekend. After the updated College Football Playoff rankings were unveiled on ESPN, Herbstreit revealed his upset pick for Week 12. Herbstreit believes Vanderbilt will stun Tennessee this Saturday at home. With Hendon Hooker out for the rest of the season...
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Spun

Report: Nebraska Hire Could Be Made Official On Friday

With Nebraska's regular season finale set for this Friday, the fan base is mostly concerned over the program's pursuit of a full-time coach. According to Mitch Sherman of The Athletic, Nebraska's coaching search could come to an end as early as this Friday. "It could be over soon, like before...
LINCOLN, NE
NESN

Lane Kiffin to Return as Ole Miss Head Coach?

According to ESPN.com, Lane Kiffin expects to return as Ole Miss head coach next season. Kiffin is considered one of the primary candidates to replace former Auburn bench boss Bryan Harsin, who was fired on October 31. Kiffin is in his third year as Rebels head coach. Ole Miss closed out its regular season Thursday with a 24-22 loss to Mississippi State in the Egg Bowl, the Rebels’ third straight defeat.
OXFORD, MS
ng-sportingnews.com

College football upset alert: Expert picks for Week 13 underdogs with the best odds to win

Am I going to finish second in the Underdog Challenge again, this time because I failed to pick my alma mater two weeks in a row?. Don’t look now, but the Vanderbilt Commodores have pulled off back-to-back upsets against SEC opponents after losing 26 straight league games. A 14.5-point upset of Florida followed a 17-point upset of Kentucky. That’s a bushel full of points I left on the field, and I’ve dropped into second place as a result.
TENNESSEE STATE
The Spun

Former College Football Coach Blamed For NCAA Allegations

A former SEC football head coach has been blamed for the notice of allegations his school received. According to a report, the University of Tennessee has responded to its NCAA Notice of Allegations, putting the blame on former Vols head coach Jeremy Pruitt. “Despite the University’s monitoring efforts, athletics administrators...
KNOXVILLE, TN

