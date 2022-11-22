ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
ZDNet

Black Friday iPad deals: The iPad Pro and iPad Mini are already on sale

The holiday shopping season has finally arrived, and with it, discounts galore. Although Black Friday isn't until the end of this month, there are already great deals to be had on your favorite tech products. While Apple rarely has discounts on its devices, you can find deals like $100 off...
laptopmag.com

Walmart Black Friday deal: 11th Gen Intel HP Laptop 15 for just $349

One Walmart Black Friday deal offers the HP Laptop 15 for the cheap. Although the countdown clock to Black Friday 2022 still ticks, it's not too early to snag a great bargain. Right now, you can get 11th Gen Intel-powered HP Laptop 15 for just $349 (opens in new tab) at Walmart. This is one of the best Black Friday laptop deals you can get.
laptopmag.com

Black Friday laptop deals LIVE: $79 Chromebook, $799 MacBook Air and more

Live coverage of the best Black Friday laptop deals available right now!. We are stuffed with Black Friday laptop deals like a turkey on Thanksgiving, but we are here to help you sort through the sales and find the best values. Our live blog is covering all of the best deals on laptops, headphones, tablets, and more and we'll keep bringing you the very best sales we find live here through the end of November.
Digital Trends

Get this Windows 11 laptop for less than $100 at Walmart today

The Gateway 14.1-inch Ultra Slim Notebook is down to an unbelievably low price of $99 from the Walmart Black Friday sale, following a $130 discount that more than halves its original price of $229, for one of the cheapest laptops that you can buy today. Taking advantage of early Black Friday deals will let you avoid the rush of the shopping holiday, so that’s one more reason for you to take advantage of this offer. You need to hurry though, because we’re not sure if it will still be online tomorrow.
The Independent

Apple Black Friday deals 2022: Best early discounts on iPads, iPhones and more

Black Friday is the shopping event of the year, with discounts to be had on top tech items, including TVs, laptops and gaming gear. We’ve now entered Black Friday week, and there are already deals to be had on Apple products from a number of third-party retailers.Several stores have already cut hundreds of prices this Black Friday month. In fact, John Lewis & Partners, Argos, Currys, Very and AO started trimming product prices at the beginning of November, and those deals are only going to land thicker and faster as we get closer to the big day.Follow live: The best early Black Friday...
Rolling Stone

Nordstrom’s Black Friday Sale is One of the Best — Here Are the Deals to Shop Now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. Looking to score some Black Friday deals? Make sure to stop by Nordstrom’s website. The department store running a massive Black Friday sale on everything from clothing to home goods to shoes, including savings on some rarely-discounted brands. Related: Best Black Friday Fashion Deals Head to nordstrom.com now to shop the full sale (there are thousands of discounted items) and see our selection of the best Black Friday deals from Nordstrom below. The Best Nordstrom Black Friday Deals (Updated 11/22) Clothing...
BGR.com

T-Mobile’s Black Friday deals: 4 free iPhone 14s on a $100/month unlimited 5G plan

The iPhone 14 might be a tricky gift to get this holiday season, especially the more expensive Pro models. Not because Apple doesn’t offer meaningful discounts on the hottest smartphones around, but because a new lockdown impacted production in China. Still, carriers like T-Mobile have Black Friday deals in place that include the iPhone 14.
The Verge

The best Black Friday deals under $25

While much of our Black Friday coverage spans a wide range of prices, it’s no secret that the biggest savings are usually on the expensive, showy stuff like TVs. But if you’ve got a lengthy list for your upcoming holiday gift exchange, or you just need to stretch your budget a little more this year, look no further than these Black Friday deals under $25.
Digital Trends

Hurry — this $99 iPhone SE Black Friday deal is flying off the shelves

There are a lot of excellent Black Friday deals floating around, but this deal from Walmart on the iPhone SE is probably one of the cheapest Apple deals we’ve seen so far. Granted, it’s for the iPhone SE 2020 version, and you have to go through Straighttalk to get it, but Walmart is giving it away for $99, down from the usual $149, which is excellent.
Phone Arena

Apple's entire iPhone 14 family is sold with $300 Walmart gift cards right now (no trade-in needed)

Although the "easiest" way to get one of Apple's latest and greatest handsets at a big discount (of up to 100 percent!) this holiday season is clearly to trade in a recent high-end smartphone in mint condition and open a new line of service with your preferred carrier, that's not a path many prospective iPhone 14 series buyers are willing to take for a number of fairly obvious reasons.
IGN

Walmart Is Offering a Free $300 Gift Card When You Buy an Apple iPhone 14 for AT&T or Verizon for Black Friday

The Walmart Black Friday Sale is under way, and if you've been patiently holding out on Apple's newest phone, then you've been rewarded. The Apple iPhone 14 is the latest and greatest of the iPhones, and Walmart is offering a fantastic deal on it for Black Friday. If you purchase any model iPhone 14, including the Plus, Pro, and Pro Max, you'll get a free $300 Walmart gift card. Some restrictions apply, but you'll see that this deal is a lot better than your typical offers that you see sprinkled throughout the year.
Digital Trends

Best Black Friday tablet deals: Apple iPad, Samsung Galaxy Tab

Black Friday has arrived and we’re excited to see some awesome Black Friday tablet deals going on right now. Whether you’re looking to buy the latest Apple iPad, checking out a Samsung Galaxy Tab, or thinking about something completely different, there are some fantastic Black Friday deals going on right now. With so many choices out there, we’re helping you out by picking out some of the best of the best. Read on while we take you through the highlights so you know exactly what you should buy and how much you can save.
Elite Daily

TJ Maxx’s Black Friday 2022 Deals Include Major Home Decor Savings

Black Friday is finally here, and it’s time to strategize which deals to take advantage of during the annual shopping event. TJ Maxx is always offering exclusive discounts on home and lifestyle essentials year-round, and though the brand traditionally opts out of Black Friday festivities, it’s still worth peeping what deals they have in store for 2022 holiday shopping. Get your gift list ready for Santa shopping and keep reading to see what you can get from TJ Maxx’s Black Friday 2022 deals.

Comments / 0

Community Policy