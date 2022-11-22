ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheStreet

Jeep Quietly Leaves Huge Market

It is an adventure that ends in total anonymity. Jeep, the iconic all-terrain brand in the automotive industry, has just quietly left one of the most important automotive markets: China. The Asian giant is the biggest automobile market in the world in competition with the United States. Automotive brands and...
24/7 Wall St.

Rivian Ruined

Electric vehicle maker Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN) has been close to death for some time. A massive loss last quarter and revenue that missed forecasts cannot offset what appears to be a good backlog of orders. Everything else aside, Rivian is too small to matter in an extremely crowded market.
TheStreet

While EVs Reign, Toyota Bets Big on a Brand New Prius Hybrid

And then there's the Prius. You know the Prius. That's Toyota's (TOYOF) hybrid vehicle that combines an internal combustion engine with an electric motor. The vehicle was launched as the world's first mass-produced hybrid car in 1997, the year "The Lion King" debuted on Broadway, and IBM’s (IBM) - Get Free Report Deep Blue chess-playing computer defeated chess champion Garry Kasparov.
Carscoops

Another Dealer Defies Ford, Adds 94 Percent Mark Up On Bronco Raptor Priced At $154,005

Markups on desirable cars, trucks, and SUVs aren’t new but recently we’ve seen some seriously egregious examples. Today, that comes in the form of a Ford Bronco Raptor that’s priced at $154,005 despite having an MSRP of just $79,005. What’s worse is that the dealer is blatantly defying Ford Motor Co.’s wishes by adding huge markups to many of the vehicles on its lot and we have the receipts to prove it.
Lima News

The wrong Americans are buying electric cars

Keller Strother got his first Tesla, a Roadster, in 2011. He still has it, though his garage now includes two more Teslas and a vintage Porsche 911 that recently had its gas-burning guts swapped out for a battery and electric motors. In a warming world, where roughly one quarter of...
Wayness Tamm

Billionaire loses entire fortune in the past week

During the previous week, cryptocurrency entrepreneur Sam Bankman-Fried's net worth fell from 16 billion dollars to nothing. Bankman-Fried primarily made his money as the head of cryptocurrency exchange FTX. According to Wikipedia:
Business Insider

Mark Cuban tells Elon Musk 'your business, your decision' after his suggestion that only certain users should pay the $8 verification fee was bluntly rejected

Elon Musk bluntly rejected Mark Cuban's suggestions about a free verification program for some users on the social-media platform. Cuban, a billionaire entrepreneur, quote-tweeted Musk's post to Jack Dorsey about Twitter accounts using Community Notes, formerly known as Birdwatch, a feature that allows users to identify and flag misleading information.
US News and World Report

Elon Musk Braces for $56 Billion Battle With Heavy Metal Drummer

WILMINGTON, Del (Reuters) - Elon Musk has taken on Detroit's automakers, short-sellers and securities regulators. Next week, the Tesla chief executive is set to square off in court against an unlikely foe - a thrash metal drummer who hopes to strip Musk of his $56 billion pay. The trial will...
