ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Are the Cowboys Super Bowl caliber? Jerry Jones says so, even if the rest of the team won't

By Jori Epstein, Yahoo Sports
KRMG
KRMG
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FxCez_0jJUiMRr00

FRISCO, Texas — The Dallas Cowboys had said they were angry. They were disappointed, frustrated, disgusted even by the manner in which they lost to an inferior Green Bay Packers team after blowing a 14-point lead in the fourth quarter for the first time in franchise history.

Their response?

The franchise's first-ever, 37-point road victory. The Cowboys scored on their initial seven possessions in a 40-3 diss of the Minnesota Vikings, whose 8-2 record ranks second in the league only to the Philadelphia Eagles (the Kansas City Chiefs are also 8-2).

Which prompts the question: Who are the Cowboys?

Are they a talented team unable to stop the run or stave off a comeback, as their overtime Lambeau performance indicated? Or are they a team with talent and depth in all three phases, further elevated by smart coaching and incisive game plans, as Sunday’s visit to Minneapolis indicated?

Or — bear with us as we harbor capacity for nuance — are they both?

Members of the franchise hold varied opinions.

‘If you get slapped in the face…’

Cowboys team owner Jerry Jones, early in his postgame remarks, said he thought the Vikings game “was going to tell us who we are.” He said he didn’t know if Dallas was quite as dominant as its clicking-on-all-cylinders blowout indicated. “But I know this: We’re not a team that doesn’t respond when it’s wounded.”

In 2022, that assessment holds.

The Cowboys dropped their season opener against Tom Brady and the Buccaneers. They lost not just a game that night but also their quarterback, Dak Prescott, who needed surgery and five games away to heal a fracture in the thumb of this throwing hand.

The Cowboys’ response: four straight wins behind backup quarterback Cooper Rush, carried in large part by a swarming Dallas defense and gritty run-first offensive attack. Their next loss wouldn’t come until Week 6 against the vaunted Eagles. They’d follow that performance with double-digit wins against the Lions and Bears.

“If you get slapped in the face,” All-Pro linebacker Micah Parsons asked, “what are you going to do about it?”

Receiver CeeDee Lamb scoffed this week when asked whether Dallas is the squad who suffered embarrassment at Green Bay or inflicted embarrassment at Minnesota.

“Come on now, what kind of question is that?” said Lamb, who caught five of five targets for 45 yards in the win. “We’re the team that dominated this week. (The) potential is there. We understand what we have in this room and on this team.

“Playing anything less than that kind of pisses us off as a unit.”

Settling on their laurels will irk them too, Cowboys players said. Safety Jayron Kearse broke down the postgame locker room huddle with an imperative to “dominate the process” while Prescott and Parsons conversed over a game of cards this weekend about the pursuit of greatness.

“This team can be special,” Prescott said. “But we've got to take it one game at a time. We can't have a winning hangover and start smelling ourselves after this win. … We’ve got to hold each other accountable.”

Championship contender or pretender?

At the management level, consider a similar interchange unfolding. Dare to get ahead of themselves? Look too far ahead? As Jones’ postgame remarks elapsed, his hesitation dissipated.

The Cowboys team owner and general manager was asked Sunday night: Does this team look like a championship contender?

“A resounding yes,” he responded. “Yes. Unequivocally yes.”

Jones said “adversity,” such as injuries, could derail that plan, but he believed the statement in Minnesota sent a message: This Cowboys team has the talent and systemic efficiency to hang with the best. This isn’t the piecemeal product that sputtered last wild card round against the San Francisco 49ers. Not only does this version of the Cowboys appear more complete, but also their recipe has changed. A two-running back system with Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard inflicts more wear and risks fewer turnovers than the pass game-reliant explosive attack from last year. Dallas’ defense led the league in takeaways last year, but this year's unit is more reliably powering a diverse and powerful pass rush. Why wait for an opponent to make a mistake when they can force one?

Jones couldn’t help his imagination from running wild.

“I sure do think that what I see out here right now is the team like that you could go get a Super Bowl with,” he said. “If we use the experience of what we’re having in the season, then we’re going to be playoff ready.”

Head coach Mike McCarthy was asked Monday after about that “S” word. How does he want his team handling success, as the dreams materialize despite seven regular-season games still looming?

“I saw Jerry’s comments,” McCarthy said. “I can tell you, speaking with general manager Jerry today, he’s focused on the Giants. But obviously, the owner, he’s always looking at the big picture. My reality in this, and really the team’s reality, is we addressed those questions at the beginning of the year back in training camp.

“We understand what our goal is for the year. That hasn’t changed. But our focus as a team? If we’re talking about anything other than the Giants, we’re wasting our time.”

The Thanksgiving game contest between 7-3 NFC East teams features a quick turnaround. Sweeping the Giants is integral to the Cowboys' chance of catching up in the division, where the 9-1 Eagles still hold a 66% chance to triumph, per FiveThirtyEight's playoff prediction model. That more than doubles the Cowboys' 31% chance.

The Giants are also the last team with a winning record the Cowboys will face in the next month. Even with recent injuries, New York’s challenge will likely more closely resemble the caliber of January competition than the subsequent Indianapolis Colts, Houston Texans and Jacksonville Jaguars.

“This is an important game,” McCarthy said. “We clearly understand what their record is and our record is. This is about beating the Giants.”

Follow Yahoo Sports' Jori Epstein on Twitter

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRMG

Fantasy Football Bust Candidates: Alvin Kamara leads Week 12's potential disappointments

Editor's note: The players listed below are NFL stars who were drafted in virtually every Yahoo Fantasy league. That said, this column is not an endorsement to bench them in Week 12. You're in control of your roster; every league size and shape is different. What we are trying to explain is that expectations should be lowered this week compared to usualfor some of the NFL's biggest stars. Aside from examining this week's matchups, this can also serve as a reminder not to overreact if one of your high draft picks disappoints in Week 12.
KRMG

QB wristbands a trending NFL topic after Carroll's comments

DENVER — (AP) — Whether Pete Carroll meant it as a barb for Russell Wilson or a bouquet for Geno Smith, the Seattle Seahawks coach made play-calling wristbands a hot topic in the NFL during a topsy-turvy season that has rattled the longstanding quarterback order. Carroll was talking...
SEATTLE, WA
KRMG

Fantasy Football: Sit/Start tips for Week 12 of the NFL season

Fantasy football sit-and-start advice should always be relative and league-dependent. Note that some players are targeted for DFS. Good luck with your Week 12 lineups!. White looks poised to take over Tampa Bay's backfield this week with Leonard Fournette both struggling and dealing with a hip injury. The rookie RB ran for 100+ yards against a solid Seattle defense before the Bucs' bye, and he's a plenty capable receiver who led college backs in yards per route run in 2021. White should be considered a top-15 RB this week (and top-10 if Fournette sits) facing a Browns run defense that ranks last both in EPA/rush and DVOA while ceding the second-most fantasy points to RBs.
TENNESSEE STATE
KRMG

AP source: Tests reveal no ACL tear in Bills' Miller's knee

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — (AP) — Tests on Buffalo Bills star pass rusher Von Miller’s injured right knee showed no tear to the anterior cruciate ligament, a person with direct knowledge of the injury told The Associated Press. Coach Sean McDermott has already ruled Miller out of...
BUFFALO, NY
KRMG

Texans bench struggling QB Davis Mills for Kyle Allen

HOUSTON — (AP) — The Houston Texans have benched Davis Mills and will start Kyle Allen at quarterback Sunday against the Miami Dolphins. Coach Lovie Smith announced the decision Friday. “Reasons why, it's like this for all positions ... you always look for the best option that gives...
HOUSTON, TX
Outsider.com

Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Breaks Silence Over Controversial Photo From His Youth

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones addressed the controversial photo of him that was recently uncovered by the Washington Post. In the picture from 1957, a young Jones can be seen standing in a group of white students at North Little Rock High School. After the Cowboys’ Thanksgiving Day victory over divisional rival New York Giants, Jones was asked about the picture by reporters. Jones said: “That was 65 years ago. I had no idea when I walked up what we were doing. It’s just a reminder to me of how to improve and do things the right way.”
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR
KRMG

AP source: Huskers turn to Rhule for major building project

Nebraska and former Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule are finalizing a deal to make him the the Cornhuskers' coach. A person with direct knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press that after several days of discussions, Nebraska made Rhule an offer Thursday that persuaded the former Temple and Baylor coach to return to college after two-plus years in the NFL.
LINCOLN, NE
KRMG

Amazon Prime Video crew has made smooth transition to studio

Ryan Fitzpatrick is already looking forward to next Black Friday. The well-traveled quarterback-turned-analyst is part of Amazon Prime Video’s “Thursday Night Football” crew that will broadcast the first NFL game on the day after Thanksgiving in 2023. "It's a great idea. It's a great time to have...
KRMG

Reports: Nebraska close to hiring Matt Rhule as next head coach

Nebraska has reportedly landed its new head coach. And it’s a big name. According to ESPN, Nebraska is nearing a deal to make Matt Rhule its next football coach. Rhule most recently had a tough run as the head coach of the Carolina Panthers. Rhule was in his third season with the Panthers, but was fired after a 1-4 start to this season. Overall, he was 11-27 with Carolina was owed more than $40 million when he was fired.
LINCOLN, NE
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
18K+
Followers
106K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy