Jordan Kyrou scores in OT, Blues rally to beat Panthers 5-4
SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Jordan Kyrou scored his second goal of the game at 1:08 of overtime to give the St. Louis Blues to a 5-4 victory over the Florida Panthers on Saturday night. St. Louis overcame a three-goal deficit in the third period, tying it on Vladimir Tarasenko’s goal with 3:49 left. Brandon Saad and Ryan O’Reilly also scored and Thomas Greiss made 33 saves. Aaron Ekblad, Radko Gudas and Carter Verhaeghe scored for Florida in the first period and Anton Lundell connected in the second. Spencer Knight stopped 32 shots. St. Louis ended a two-game losing streak, handing Florida its fifth loss in seven games.
Marner extends point streak, Maple Leafs beat Penguins 4-1
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Mitch Marner extended his point streak to 16 games with a goal and an assist, and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-1. Auston Matthews became the seventh player in team history with 200 career even-strength goals, William Nylander scored his 12th of the season and Pontus Holmberg his second for the Maple Leafs, who have won three straight games and nine of their last 13 overall. Erik Kallgren made 25 saves for his third win of the season. Rickard Rakell scored his ninth for the Penguins, whose five-game win streak ended. Casey DeSmith stopped 37 shots.
Kaprizov point streak up to nine games, Wild top Coyotes 4-3
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov had a goal and two assists to establish a career-high nine-game point streak and the Minnesota Wild held off the Arizona Coyotes 4-3. Sam Steel, Jared Spurgeon and Matt Boldy also scored for the Wild, and Marc-Andre Fleury made 20 saves. Minnesota is 13-2-0 in its past 15 games against Arizona. Nick Schmaltz scored in his third straight game, and Lawson Crouse and J.J. Moser added late goals for Arizona, playing the 10th game of a 14-game trip. Kaprizov has five goals and nine assists in his current scoring streak.
Alexandar Georgiev makes 41 saves, Avalanche beat Stars 4-1
DENVER (AP) — Alexandar Georgiev made 41 saves, Nathan MacKinnon and Josh Manson scored first-period goals and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Dallas Stars 4-1 on Saturday night. Logan O’Connor and Dryden Hunt also scored for the Avalanche, and Manson added an assist. Colorado was called for five minor penalties in the second period, but was able to kill off four of them. Jamie Benn got the lone power-play goal for Dallas. Scott Wedgewood stopped 32 shots for the Stars, who were coming off an overtime loss at home to Winnipeg. Jason Robertson had an assist after three straight multi-goal games.
Canucks hand Vegas second straight home loss with 5-1 win
LAS VEGAS (AP) — JT Miller had a goal and two assists and the Vancouver Canucks beat the Vegas Golden Knights 5-1 on Saturday night. Vancouver won its second straight on a three-game trip that ends Sunday in San Jose. The Canucks have won four of five after a three-game skid. Brock Boeser, Elias Pettersson, Andrei Kuzmenko and Bo Horvat also scored for the Canucks. Spencer Martin made 26 saves. Jonathan Marchessault scored for the Golden Knights. Logan Thompson stopped 31 shots. Vegas, meanwhile, lost for the second time in two nights after losing for the first time ever to Seattle on Friday.
Hughes has first NHL hat trick, Devils beat Capitals 5-1
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Jack Hughes had his first career NHL hat trick, Vitek Vanecek made 38 saves against his former team and the New Jersey Devils beat the Washington Capitals 5-1 for coach Lindy Ruff’s 800th victory. Ruff became the fifth NHL coach to reach the mark. The former Buffalo player won 571 games with the Sabres from 1997-2011. He had 165 wins in five seasons with Dallas and has 64 in two-plus seasons with New Jersey. The Atlantic Division-leading Devils have won two in a row after seeing their franchise-record 13-game winning streak snapped by Toronto. Devils captain Nico Hischier and Fabian Zetterlund also scored. John Carlson scored for Washington and Charlie Lindgren made 24 saves.
