Firefighters investigate cause of south Tulsa house fire

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa firefighters are looking into what caused a house fire in a south Tulsa neighborhood.

The fire was at a house near East 111th Street South and South Yale Avenue.

Firefighters said they got the call around noon and when they arrived, they could see smoke and flames coming out of the roof of the home.

They also said it look a lot of manpower to tackle the flames, but everyone in the house was able to make it out safely.

