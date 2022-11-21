Ravens HC John Harbaugh gives injury updates on OT Ronnie Stanley, S Kyle Hamilton

The Baltimore Ravens extended their winning streak to four games after beating the Carolina Panther 13-3 in Week 12 of the 2022 season. However, in the victory the lost two players to injury in offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley and safety Kyle Hamilton, who left the contest with ankle and knee injuries respectively.

Head coach John Harbaugh spoke to the media during his normal press conference on Monday, and gave positive updates on both Stanley and Hamilton, saying that they were trending in the right direction. Although not a lot is known about either injury at the moment, Harbaugh’s comments offer some hope.

“Yes, Kyle [Hamilton] and Ronnie [Stanley], we don’t have the final word on those things yet, but I would say it’s definitely trending in the right direction based on what we know so far. Ronnie still has an MRI to get, so we’ll find out the final on that, but it was trending really well last night and this morning. And Kyle, the same thing. Kyle, the X-rays looked good, so it’s trending in the right way. His knee is stable and all those kinds of things.”

Losing Stanley would be a significant loss to the offensive line, no matter if Patrick Mekari plays well. Stanley has been playing incredible football since returning from missing almost two seasons with a prior ankle injury. Hamilton has been playing great the last few games and his confidence is getting better each and every game.