Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest person in OregonLuay RahilOregon State
Police Never Test Gun As Evidence In Family's DisappearanceStill UnsolvedPortland, OR
Maine Veteran Sues Over Medical Coverage for Transgender DaughterThe Maine WriterMaine State
Wednesday in Portland: Children's hospitals implementing crisis standards of care amid RSV outbreakEmily ScarviePortland, OR
3 Great Steakhouses in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Related
Idaho8.com
Anunoby scores 12 of his 26 in 4th, Raptors top Mavs 105-100
TORONTO (AP) — O.G. Anunoby scored 12 of his 26 points in the fourth quarter, Fred VanVleet also had 26, and the Toronto Raptors beat Dallas 105-100, snapping a four-game losing streak against the Mavericks. Chris Boucher scored a season-high 22 points and had 13 rebounds as the Raptors improved to 7-2 at home. Luka Doncic scored 24 points and Dorian Finney-Smith had 16 as the Mavericks lost their third straight. Dallas is 1-6 on the road. Doncic, the NBA’s leading scorer, shot 8 for 15, making two of four from long distance. He had nine assists and seven rebounds.
Idaho8.com
Green, Sengun, Smith lead Rockets past Thunder, 118-105
HOUSTON (AP) — Jalen Green had 28 points and a career-high nine assists, Alperen Sengun added 21 points, a career-best 18 rebounds and seven assists, and the Houston Rockets beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 118-105. Rookie Jabari Smith Jr. had his third double-double with 15 points and 13 rebounds for the Rockets, who have won back-to-back games for the first time since beating Portland last March 25-26. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 32 points for the Thunder. Gilgeous-Alexander scored 13 of the Thunder’s first 22 points of the game and has scored 30 or more in four straight games.
Suns update: Chris Paul (heel) will miss 10th straight game Monday at Sacramento
SACRAMENTO – Chris Paul will miss his 10th straight game Monday at Sacramento (10-8) with what the Phoenix Suns are calling right heel soreness. The Suns (13-6) are 6-3 without Paul as they're currently riding a four-game winning streak. Paul grabbed at his heel trying to get around a screen in an Nov. 7 loss at Philadelphia and hasn't played in a game since. ...
Idaho8.com
Mackenzie Holmes’ 27 points leads No. 6 Indiana past Memphis
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Mackenzie Holmes continued her strong play in the Las Vegas Invitational with 27 points and five rebounds. She led No. 6 Indiana to a 79-64 victory over Memphis. Holmes totaled 53 points and 17 rebounds as the Hoosiers went 2-0 in Las Vegas. She made a combined 22 of 25 shots, including 12 of 15 against Memphis. The Hoosiers, at 7-0, are off to their best start since opening 10-0 in the 2018-19 season. They have won every game by double digits.
Idaho8.com
Kaprizov point streak up to nine games, Wild top Coyotes 4-3
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov had a goal and two assists to establish a career-high nine-game point streak and the Minnesota Wild held off the Arizona Coyotes 4-3. Sam Steel, Jared Spurgeon and Matt Boldy also scored for the Wild, and Marc-Andre Fleury made 20 saves. Minnesota is 13-2-0 in its past 15 games against Arizona. Nick Schmaltz scored in his third straight game, and Lawson Crouse and J.J. Moser added late goals for Arizona, playing the 10th game of a 14-game trip. Kaprizov has five goals and nine assists in his current scoring streak.
Comments / 0