Anunoby scores 12 of his 26 in 4th, Raptors top Mavs 105-100

TORONTO (AP) — O.G. Anunoby scored 12 of his 26 points in the fourth quarter, Fred VanVleet also had 26, and the Toronto Raptors beat Dallas 105-100, snapping a four-game losing streak against the Mavericks. Chris Boucher scored a season-high 22 points and had 13 rebounds as the Raptors improved to 7-2 at home. Luka Doncic scored 24 points and Dorian Finney-Smith had 16 as the Mavericks lost their third straight. Dallas is 1-6 on the road. Doncic, the NBA’s leading scorer, shot 8 for 15, making two of four from long distance. He had nine assists and seven rebounds.
Green, Sengun, Smith lead Rockets past Thunder, 118-105

HOUSTON (AP) — Jalen Green had 28 points and a career-high nine assists, Alperen Sengun added 21 points, a career-best 18 rebounds and seven assists, and the Houston Rockets beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 118-105. Rookie Jabari Smith Jr. had his third double-double with 15 points and 13 rebounds for the Rockets, who have won back-to-back games for the first time since beating Portland last March 25-26. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 32 points for the Thunder. Gilgeous-Alexander scored 13 of the Thunder’s first 22 points of the game and has scored 30 or more in four straight games.
Suns update: Chris Paul (heel) will miss 10th straight game Monday at Sacramento

SACRAMENTO – Chris Paul will miss his 10th straight game Monday at Sacramento (10-8) with what the Phoenix Suns are calling right heel soreness. The Suns (13-6) are 6-3 without Paul as they're currently riding a four-game winning streak. Paul grabbed at his heel trying to get around a screen in an Nov. 7 loss at Philadelphia and hasn't played in a game since. ...
Mackenzie Holmes’ 27 points leads No. 6 Indiana past Memphis

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Mackenzie Holmes continued her strong play in the Las Vegas Invitational with 27 points and five rebounds. She led No. 6 Indiana to a 79-64 victory over Memphis. Holmes totaled 53 points and 17 rebounds as the Hoosiers went 2-0 in Las Vegas. She made a combined 22 of 25 shots, including 12 of 15 against Memphis. The Hoosiers, at 7-0, are off to their best start since opening 10-0 in the 2018-19 season. They have won every game by double digits.
Kaprizov point streak up to nine games, Wild top Coyotes 4-3

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov had a goal and two assists to establish a career-high nine-game point streak and the Minnesota Wild held off the Arizona Coyotes 4-3. Sam Steel, Jared Spurgeon and Matt Boldy also scored for the Wild, and Marc-Andre Fleury made 20 saves. Minnesota is 13-2-0 in its past 15 games against Arizona. Nick Schmaltz scored in his third straight game, and Lawson Crouse and J.J. Moser added late goals for Arizona, playing the 10th game of a 14-game trip. Kaprizov has five goals and nine assists in his current scoring streak.
