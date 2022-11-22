TORONTO (AP) — O.G. Anunoby scored 12 of his 26 points in the fourth quarter, Fred VanVleet also had 26, and the Toronto Raptors beat Dallas 105-100, snapping a four-game losing streak against the Mavericks. Chris Boucher scored a season-high 22 points and had 13 rebounds as the Raptors improved to 7-2 at home. Luka Doncic scored 24 points and Dorian Finney-Smith had 16 as the Mavericks lost their third straight. Dallas is 1-6 on the road. Doncic, the NBA’s leading scorer, shot 8 for 15, making two of four from long distance. He had nine assists and seven rebounds.

DALLAS, TX ・ 23 HOURS AGO