Snap Count Tracker: FSU vs. Florida

Florida State tightened its rotation on both offense and defense for its regular-season finale against rival Florida. Using snap counts from TruMedia via PFF, here’s a look at who played – and how much – in the Seminoles’ win over the Gators.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Richardson addresses future, reflects on FSU performance

Roughly 20 minutes removed from leading an ultimately unsuccessful comeback attempt in the fourth quarter against his team’s annual in-state rival, the No. 16-ranked Florida State Seminoles, Florida sophomore quarterback Anthony Richardson quietly entered UF’s postgame press conference with a stoic look on his face. As he took...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Scouting preview: West Virginia

Florida is set to play its third and final matchup of the Phil Knight Invitational on Sunday night in Portland, Oregon, at 8:30 p.m. ET against West Virginia. The game will be televised on ESPNU and can be streamed on the ESPN app and ESPN+. Coming off a comfortable Friday-night...
GAINESVILLE, FL
