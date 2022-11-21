ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

ng-sportingnews.com

Fantasy Football Start 'Em Sit 'Em: NFL Week 12 lineup advice, best matchups, DFS picks

Week 12 brings a break from byes with a full game feast starting with a tripleheader on Thanksgiving. Having a full complement of start 'em, sit 'em options sounds great, but it can actually create more headaches for fantasy football owners obsessing over every roster decision ahead of the stretch run. Fortunately, Sporting News' NFL writer Vinnie Iyer is here to help with his latest helping of lineup advice.
ng-sportingnews.com

Week 12 Fantasy Football Lineup Advice: Ace your start 'em, sit 'em decisions on Isiah Pacheco, George Pickens, & more with RotoBaller's "Who to Start?" tool

The lack of byes in Week 12 means fantasy football owners will have no shortage of lineup options, but with three games on Thursday and a rash of injury worries, this still won't be an easy week. Fortunately, the experts at RotoBaller are allowing Sporting News Fantasy readers free access to their exclusive “Who to Start?” advice tool to help with your tough Week 12 fantasy lineup decisions.
FOX Sports

NFL Week 12 live updates: Bills leading Lions in Thanksgiving matchup

Week 12 of the NFL season kicks off Thursday with three highly anticipated Thanksgiving Day matchups. Kicking things off, Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions are currently playing host to Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills. Later, it's an NFC East showdown between the New York Giants and the Dallas...
DETROIT, MI
ng-sportingnews.com

Patriots vs. Vikings odds, prediction, betting tips for NFL Thanksgiving game

The Patriots (6-4) and Vikings (8-2) face off in Minnesota this weekend in what could prove to be a pivotal matchup with playoff implications in both conferences. New England is very much in contention for the AFC East title, with Bill Belichick's squad just one win behind the division-leading Dolphins and Bills (7-3). The Vikings, meanwhile, look to remain in the running for the NFC's No. 1 seed, sitting just one win behind the conference-leading Eagles (9-1).
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ng-sportingnews.com

When are the College Football Playoff rankings released? Time, channel for fourth CFP selection show in 2022

Once again, the College Football Playoff committee's biggest debates won't focus on the top four teams, but those just behind them. Each of top-ranked Georgia, No. 2 Ohio State, No. 3 Michigan and No. 4 TCU won in Week 12, and all in closer-than-anticipated fashion. Those outcomes should result in a static top four — the last time that will happen, considering the Buckeyes and Michigan play during Rivalry Week.
GEORGIA STATE
ng-sportingnews.com

Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Watchlist for Week 13: Streaming targets, free agent sleepers include Deshaun Watson, Kyren Williams, and Jameson Williams

Happy Thanksgiving, everyone! The holiday season reminds us to be grateful for what we have, and fantasy football owners will have a plethora of lineup options this week with no scheduled byes. You probably won't need streamers this weekend, but you would be wise to scour the free agent wire and prepare for your Week 13 and 14 byes now — not to mention the fantasy playoffs starting in Week 15. Our Week 13 waiver wire watchlist will help you spot players like Deshaun Watson, Kyren Williams, and Jameson Williams who could very well end up as the most heavily added pickups next Wednesday.
ng-sportingnews.com

Thanksgiving DraftKings Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for Week 12 Vikings-Patriots Showdown tournaments

The NFC North-leading Vikings host the Patriots in prime time to wrap up the NFL's Thanksgiving schedule. The 8-2 Vikings are currently favored by 2.5-points, with the total set at 42.5, according to BetMGM. Both offenses need bounce-back performances after neither scored an offensive touchdown last week. While Thursday's game might not feature a ton of scoring, we're definitely in store for better offensive outputs from both teams considering some of the DFS stars who will be in action. That makes for multiple ways to approach putting together a DraftKings Showdown lineup, and our strategy involves a somewhat contrarian approach to the Pats' offense while going chalk with the Vikings.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
247Sports

Stock Up/Stock Down: Cleveland Browns vs Buffalo Bills

This isn't going to be your standard for who played best and who played the worst article, partly because it doesn't really matter too much when it comes to the Front Office perspective and looking at a player's status on the roster. We expect the likes of Myles Garrett and Nick Chubb to be in the mix for the best-performing players on either side of the ball but it doesn't really change their standing on the roster. I'm going to be doing this article after each game and discussing players who have improved their situation from a Front Office perspective during this season and beyond plus those that are now in danger of not being extended or could not make a roster next season.
CLEVELAND, OH

