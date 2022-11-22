ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Michael Stevens
5d ago

bury a family member on your property and you no longer have to pay taxes once you file the paperwork with the PVA Office way I see it if you homes paid for you shouldn't pay nobody no taxes for your home it's yours free and clear to hell with the government

Largo
5d ago

I started homestead a few years ago, it was nice to have that discount, but didn't last long JCPS added more taxes witch took away what I saved, I know I still have the homestead discount, If Jefferson County keep raising taxes on your property you will see a increase of homeless people.

Mugsy
5d ago

I hear you loud and clear. I paid my property taxes and at least 90% of it was school tax. I also pay school tax on all my utility bills. And they wanted us to agree to pay another $.05 per $100 to build a new school. They called it a nickel tax. I guess they thought it made it sound better, it didn't.

